UCSO operational procedures modified

UNION COUNTY — Even as it is modifying it operations procedures in response to the Coronavirus the Union County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement and emergency services according to Sheriff David Taylor.

In a statement released Wednesday, Taylor announced that the UCSO its operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak in South Carolina.

“Even though there have been no reported cases in Union we feel there is a need to take certain precautions to protect the citizens of Union County,” Taylor said.

Despite the modifications, Taylor said that “nothing will change” in terms of how UCSO personnel “respond to emergency in-progress situations. You will continue to see deputies on patrol serving arrest warrants and civil papers, along with additional patrols.”

In addition, Taylor stressed that:

• All sex offenders will be required to report at their appointed times and dates to the Union County Sheriff’s Office as normal. Failure to do so will lead to arrest for failure to report as required by law.

• All people who are on home detention with the Sheriff’s Office will be required to pay their ankle monitor fees every week as required by the court order.

• All non-emergency calls will be handled by phone unless a deputy is requested by the victim or the call requires a Victims Notification Form.

Taylor also urged the people of Union County to look after one another, especially those most in need of help from their family, friends, and neighbors.

“Check on the elderly and your neighbors,” Taylor said. “Check on the people that we know and are kin that can’t or don’t need to get out in the public. Make runs to get supplies and help take care of the citizens of Union County.”

Taylor said that the UCSO will continue to follow the modified operational procedures until it receives further direction about the Coronavirus from the office of Governor Henry McMaster.

“The Sheriff’s Office will follow this protocol until the Governor’s Office gives further guidance on the Coronavirus,” Taylor said. “Thank you for your understanding in this matter and remain diligent.”

