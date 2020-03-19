Guilty pleas heard Thursday

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty this Thursday, March 12, before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York during General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Kenneth Wayne Blackwell, 56, 105 Walnut Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 18 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 18 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Rodney Cornelius Whitener, 29, 201 Cottage Avenue, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Crack Cocaine, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kimberly Ellis, 29, 304 West Henrietta Street, Union, to Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle, 1 year suspended upon 24 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and courts and to pay restitution.

— Catrina Michelle Mitchell, 49, 219 South Church Street, to Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle, 1 year suspended upon 24 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to pay restitution.

— Keyaira Susan-Chauntell Smith, 21, 223 Lawson Avenue, Union, to Attempt To Furnish Contraband, 3 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Child Neglect, 3 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to comply with all DSS requirements, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kenneth Shane Burgess, 33, 230 Williford Road, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution of Methamphetamine, 18 months with credit for 114 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Clifton Scott Jeter, 36, 147 Hilltop View, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— John Blake Turner, 41, 213 Hilltop View, Union, to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon time served and 5 years probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to pay restitution; to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon time served and 5 years probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to pay restitution, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jada Leigh Lipsey, 34, 697 Bobby Faucette Road, Jonesville, to Possession Of Cocaine 1st Offense, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 52 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine/Crack Cocaine 1st Offense, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 52 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession I-V Controlled Substance 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession I-V Controlled Substance 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Marijuana/Hashish 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Mark Levi Lawter, 36, 127 Hillside Drive, Union, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 5 years with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Trafficking Methamphetamine, 5 years with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

