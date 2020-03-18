Four file to run in June primaries

Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing has opened for the Democratic and Republican primaries that will be held in June. The filing period opened Monday (March 16) at noon and will close noon Monday, March 30. Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing has opened for the Democratic and Republican primaries that will be held in June. The filing period opened Monday (March 16) at noon and will close noon Monday, March 30.

UNION COUNTY — The 2020 Election Season in Union County and the rest of South Carolina took an important step forward Monday (March 16) with the opening of filing for the Democratic and Republic primaries in June.

In Union County, the following partisan political offices will be on the November ballot according to Union County Voter Registrar Darlene Pettit:

• President of the United States of America

• US Senate 1

• US House of Representatives Fifth District

• SC Senate District 13

• SC Senate District 14

• SC Senate District 18

• SC House of Representatives District 42

• Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor

• Union County Sheriff

• Union County Clerk of Court

• Union County Council District 2

• Union County Council District 3

• Union County Council District 5

• Union County Council District 6

Filing Period

According to the South Carolina Election Commission website (www.scvotes.org) the “2020 Candidate Filing Period opens noon, March 16, 2020, and closes noon, March 30, 2020. Any candidate seeking a political party’s nomination for any office in the 2020 General Election must file with the appropriate county board of voter registration & elections or the South Carolina Election Commission during this period.”

Filing Fees

To run for partisan public office, a candidate must pay a filing fee which Pettit said is said is calculated based on 1 percent of the salary the holder of that office earns times the length of the term they are elected to. According to scvotes.org the filing fees for the offices on the November ballot are:

• President — $20,000

• US Senate 1 — $10,440

• US House of Representatives — $3,480

• SC Senate — $416

• SC House — $208

• Solicitor Circuit 16 — $7,678.16

• Union County Sheriff — $2,634.40

• Union County Clerk of Court — $2,331.10

• Union County Council —$419.60

Local Filings

Pettit said Monday afternoon that since the filing period opened at noon that day, four candidates had filed to run. She said those candidates, the party nomination they are running for and the offices they are seeking are:

• Doug Gilliam (Incumbent) — Republican — SC House of Representatives District 42. Gilliam, who was elected to the SC House District 42 seat in 2018, is seeking his second term in office.

• Melanie Lawson (Incumbent) — Democrat — Union County Clerk of Court. Lawson, who was elected Clerk of Court in 2016, is seeking her second term in office.

• Robbie Hines — Democrat — Union County Sheriff.

• John Sherfield — Democrat — Union County Sheriff.

Hines and Sherfield are both seeking their first term in office. Incumbent Sheriff David Taylor is not seeking reelection.

For more information about filing to run in the Democratic or Republican primaries for public office in Union County call the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

For Sheriff, Clerk of Court, and House 42

