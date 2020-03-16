Beasley Beasley Corbi Corbi Gossett Gossett Wilson Wilson Brunet Brunet

UNION COUNTY — Domestic Violence, Kidnapping, Burglary, and Larceny both Grand and Petit were among the crimes resulting in arrests by local law enforcement this past week.

Kidnapping And Domestic Violence

A Union man is facing Kidnapping and Domestic Violence charges for allegedly abducting and beating a woman leaving her bloodied and injured.

James Michael Beasley, 36, 106 Grove Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Kidnapping and Domestic Violence High And Aggravated.

The incident report states that on Sunday, January 8, responded to a residence on 5th Street in Union in reference to a woman who had been assaulted. The report states the caller said the woman ran down the street to his shop and called 911.

Deputies were able to identify the woman who the report states was covered with blood and other injuries. EMS transported the victim to Union Medical Center.

The report states deputies called for an investigator to meet them at the hospital and Investigator Childers responded. It states the case was being investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office and deputies issued the victim a Victim’s Form.

Beasley was taken into custody Tuesday, March 10, and the warrant for his arrest on the charge of Kidnapping states that on January 8, he, along with a co-defendant, did “unlawfully seize, confine, kidnap or abduct the victim without authority of law, when they did force the victim into a car on Candler Drive in the Buffalo Community of Union County and drove her from her location.”

The warrant for Beasley’s arrest on the charge of Domestic Violence High And Aggravated states that on January 8 “while at various locations in Union County, he did assault and batter the victim, with whom he once cohabited, causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and death.”

Domestic Violence

A man and a woman who have children together are facing Domestic Violence charges for allegedly attacking each other.

Victoria Marie Corbi, 38, 208 4th Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree.

Danny Ray Gossett, 29, 662 Strother Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

The incident report states that on Saturday, March 7, deputies responded to Gossett’s residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Once on the scene, deputies spoke to Gossett who the report states had visible scratches on his face. Deputies asked Gossett what happened and the report states that he said he had gotten into an argument with Corbi, the mother of his children, because he did not pay her attention and she scratched him. In addition, the report states Gossett said Corbi threw a glass at him while he was in the bathroom.

Deputies then spoke to Corbi, who the report states said she and Gossett got into an argument and he pushed her so she threw a glass at him. The report Corbi said that while she was in the shower because Gossett had poured a gallon of milk on her Gossett came and pulled the shower curtain back with a knife, presenting it at her in a threatening manner that made her fear for her and her unborn child’s safety. It states Corbi said that when she later came into the living room area, Gossett put his hand around her neck in an attempt to choke her and that was when she’d scratched his face.

The report states deputies observed milk spread across the floor as well as broken glass in the bedroom.

Due to the conflicting stories told by Gossett and Corbi, the report states deputies placed them both under arrest. The report states a warrant would be issued for Gossett for Domestic Violence 2nd Degree and a warrant would be issued for Corbi for Domestic Violence 3rd Degree.

Since the incident took place while Gossett’s and Corbi’s child was present in the house, a copy of the incident report was to be sent to DSS.

Burglaries, Larcenies, And Safecracking

A Laurens man is facing multiple charges for his alleged involvement in four burglaries in 2014.

Jeffrey Tyler Wilson, 27, 5249 Highway 49, Laurens, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of Burglary 1st Degree, two counts of Grand Larceny More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, two counts of Burglary 2nd Degree, Pettit Larceny Less Than $2,000, and Safecracking.

Wilson, who was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 10, is charged in connection with the following incidents at the following locations on the following dates:

• Oakland Road — August 2014

The incident report states that on August 12, 2014, Sgt. Jared Gilstrap responded to a Burglary at an Oakland Road residence in the Union area. Upon arrival, the report states the deputy was told by the complainant/victim that he arrived home at approximately 3:30 p.m. that day and walked in the back door and immediately observed that his back door glass had been shattered. The report states the complainant/victim said the only things he found missing were some guns and an iPod. It states the complainant/victim provided the following list of stolen items:

One Stevens double barrel shotgun worth $450

One Winchester 12-gauge pump shotgun worth $500

One Youth model 20-gauge pump shotgun worth $375

Two Ruger 10-22 rifles, one black with stainless steel barrel and the other cammo worth $300 each

One Winchester 270 rifle with a wood stock that is broken on the bottom worth $700

One Marlin 30/30 rifle with a gold trigger worth $300

One Stevens 410-gauge shotgun worth $250

One Glock 40 with a serial number that started with DBP and night sights worth $475

One black and silver iPod with a cracked scree worth $100

According to the report the stolen items had a combined value of $3,750.

The report states the complainant/victim said he had the serial numbers for the guns taken and would provide them to the Sheriff’s Office once he located them.

While Gilstrap spoke with the complainant/victim, the report states Investigator Jeff Lawson and Lt. Terry Humphries processed the scene for evidence and took pictures of the damage to the back door. A Victim’s Form was completed with the complainant/victim while on the scene. There was nothing further to report at that time.

• Old Buncombe Road — September 2014

The incident report states that on September 9, 2014, the complainant/victim said that sometime between 7 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. that day someone entered her residence on Old Buncombe Road. The complainant/victim said she’d left for work around 7 p.m. and when she returned around 5:15 p.m. her side door had been kicked open. The report states the door frame was broke and the door was standing open. The complainant/victim went over to a neighbor’s residence and called 911 to report the incident.

After he arrived, the report states that responding deputy Sgt. Jeff Wright took pictures of the door and the disarray of the the residence. The report states that all drawers and boxes had been pulled out, mattresses flipped, and the residence ransacked. At the time of the report, the only item that was missing was a 32-inch Vizio television out of the living room valued at $250 and a 20-inch yellow necklace valued at $500. Damage to the door was valued at $200.

The report states that Wright called in the K-9 Unit to cut around the residence to see where the suspects might have come from. Cpl. Randy Manus arrived with the K-9 and cut around the outside of the residence. The complainant/victim was advised that the case would be investigated further by an investigator and that if she received any further information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

• Lemonade Road — October 2014

The incident report states that on October 9, 2014, Deputy Leon Lancaster responded to a burglary at a residence on Lemonade Road in the Pacolet area. Upon arrival, Lancaster spoke with the complainant/victim who said he’d left his residence to go to Spartanburg and while he was gone his son called him and told him that two white males had broken in by kicking open the front door. The complainant/victim said his son was close to the door when he heard the noise and that when the two white males saw his son they ran back out the door. He said they got into some type of white in color SUV and drove away.

The report states the complainant/victim said the men did not take anything from the residence.

The report states photos were taken of the damage and a Victim’s Form was issued to the complainant/victim.

• Sprouse Road — October 2014

The incident report states that on October 9, 2014, the complainant/victim told responding deputy Sgt. Jeff Wright that he left his residence around 7:20 a.m. and when he returned around 4:15 p.m. them door had been kicked in. The report states that the house had been ransacked and guns taken along with a bow package. It states the items taken from the residence were valued at around $2,200.

The report states that a Remington Model 700 223 bolt action with scope valued at $900 was able to be placed in NCIC by serial number. The Parker Bow package valued at $900 and the Rossi 410 valued at $400 did not have any numbers at the time of the report.

The report states that a glass jar with around $200 in coins and a stand alone jewelry box full of jewelry was also taken from the residence. It states that the complainant/victim was trying to get a list of all the jewelry to give to investigators at a value yet to be determined.

All together, the report states the guns, money, and other items stolen from the house had a combined value of $8,665.

Wright called for the K-9 Unit along with the investigator on call. The K-9 Unit cut around the outside of the residence and was unable to pick up anything. Investigators arrived and started their investigation, taking picture of the damage to the door which was valued at $500. The case would be investigated further by investigations.

Burglary And Petit Larceny

A Chester man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into the old Salvation Army building in 2019 and stealing $1 worth of property.

Joshua Kyle Brunet, 30, 3271 Pinckney Road, Chester, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Petit Larceny and Burglary 3rd Degree.

The incident report states that on July 17, 2019, at around 7:50 a.m., Off. Kyle Black responded to a Larceny that had already occurred at a location on Green Street. Upon arrival, Black spoke with the complainant who the report states said that when he came into the old Salvation Army building that morning he observed several pieces of copper had been cut and placed into a box. The report states the complainant said there was a new toilet inside the box that had been taken out and set beside the copper. It states the complainant said the toilet tank had been left but the toilet bowl was missing.

The report states the complainant said he’d notice the box with the toilet was missing on July 15 around noon. He said he knew someone had been inside the building to take the toilet but did not check the room the copper was in until that morning (July 17).

Black then asked the complainant who owned the building and was told who the owner was. The complainant identified the owner who he said was working for to renovate the building into a church.

The report states Black walked into the room with the copper and asked the complainant if he had touched anything. It states the complainant said he’d touched the inside door knob but not the toilet or copper.

Black then Investigator Robbie McGee by telephone and requested an investigator to respond to the scene. He then began taking pictures of damage done to the pipes and also took pictures of the toilet and the box with the copper pipes inside.

The report states Investigators Mickey Parker and Mark Gregory arrived on the scene to assist Black and he briefed them on the incident. Parker and Gregory then dusted for fingerprints while Black took the complainant’s information and cleared the scene. The case was forwarded to investigations.

Brunet was taken into custody Wednesday, March 11.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Quentin Vernard Brown, 32, 189 Rosa Drive, Cowpens, charged Sunday, March 8, with Driving Under The Influence 1st Offense.

— Sharon Delois Foster, 55, 210 Westview Drive, Union, charged Saturday, March 7, with Trespassing — Entering Premises After Warning.

— Raheem Rashad Thompson, 23, 634 Blue Ridge Road, Union, charged Monday, March 9, with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Quanisha Shantella Spears, 25, 271 Meansville Road, Union, charged Monday, March 9, with Disorderly Conduct.

— Darryl Maurice Phillips, Jr., 32, 1109 Arthur Boulevard, Union, charged Tuesday, March 10, with Malicious Damage To City Property.

— Dale Robert Puckett, 25, 311 South Mountain Street, Union, charged Tuesday, March 10, with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Gerald Dejuan Hughes, 22, 213 Wilbur Street, Unionm, charged Wednesday, March 11, with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Shanita Lachelle Kennedy, 34, 117-C Chambers Avenue, Union, charged Wednesday, March 11, with Driving Under Suspension (Failure To Pay Property Taxes) 1st Offense, Violation Of City Traffic Ordinance, Fraudulent Alteration Of Registration/License Plate, and Driving Under Suspesion 2nd Offense.

— Randy Clay Lawson, 44, 132 Pineland Avenue, Union, charged Wednesday, March 11, with Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 1st Offense.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Tyler Blake Lawson, 35, 112 South 2nd Street, Lockhart, charged Friday, March 6, with Breach Of Peace.

— A 14-year-old juvenile charged Friday, March 9, with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree. (Family Court Case)

— Joshua Kyle Brunet, 30, 3271 Pinckney Road, Chester, charged Wednesday, March 11, with Trespassing — Entering Premises After Warning and Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 1st Offense.

— Mack Boler III, 36, 106 Hamm Street, Union, charged Wednesday, March 11, with Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense.

