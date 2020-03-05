18 arrested in ongoing round-up

Bailey Bailey Crawford Crawford Ham Ham D. Hill D. Hill Henderson Henderson Hudson Hudson Huntsinger Huntsinger Inman Inman Judy Judy Lemaster Lemaster Lipsey Lipsey Means Means Norman Norman Tadlock Tadlock Tucker Tucker Watts Watts West West C. Hill C. Hill

UNION COUNTY — An ongoing anti-drug sweep that began in February has already resulted in the arrest by the Union County Sheriff’s Office of 18 people on multiple charges involving the possession and/or distribution of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and other narcotics and controlled substances as well property crimes and traffic violations.

In a statement released Tuesday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced the arrests which he said were part of the “Operation Winter Heat 2020” drug round-up which targeted a total of 21 individuals for arrest on a total of 56 warrants. Taylor said that the round-up began on Thursday, February 13, when Narcotic Officers and Deputies with his office began serving the warrants and making the arrests. He said that a good portion of the warrants served and arrests made were for Distribution Of Methamphetamine while others were for property crimes.

Taylor said that the arrests were the result of investigations by and the sharing of information between his office’s Narcotics Division and Criminal Investigations Division. He said that the Narcotics and Criminal Investigations divisions have been sharing information for years because drug trafficking is connected to property crimes in Union County. It was this sharing of information that Taylor said had made the round-up possible.

While the round-up began in mid-February, the arrests were only announced this week. Taylor said that the round-up had been kept quiet to enable his office to capture all the individuals his office had warrants on. As of Thursday morning, Taylor said that 18 of the 21 individuals being sought by his office had been taken into custody and deputies were still searching for the remaining three. He said that the arrests were part of his office’s continuing efforts to battle drug trafficking and related crimes in Union County.

“The people that have worked in Narcotics for us for several years know where the drug dealers live and who their associates are in Union County,” Taylor said. “We will continue to fight this drug epidemic in this county as long as I am sheriff.”

Of those arrested in the drug round-up, a number of them have previously been arrested on drug charges, something Taylor urged the people of Union County to consider.

“Thirteen of the fifty-six charges are second offense or greater,” Taylor said.

These are the people who have been arrested in the Operation Winter Heat 2020 round-up and the charges they were arrested on.

Lisa Mechelle Bailey, 52, 408 North Church Street, Union, charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance In Schedule I-V and Possession Of Marijuana.

Phillip Matthew Crawford, 36, 428 Happy Valley Road, Union, charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana 3rd Offense, two counts of Possession Of A Schedule 2 Narcotic 2nd Offense, and 7 counts of Possession Of A Controlled Substance In Schedule I-V.

Crystal Lynn Ham, 30, 217 Wardlaw Avenue, Spartanburg, charged with Distribution Of A Controlled Substance 2nd Offense and Distribution Of A Controlled Substance Within Proximity Of School Or Park.

Damien Declark Hill, 41, 204 Hick Street, Union, charged with Distribution Of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Distribution Of Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of School Or Park .

Tyler Scott Henderson, 24, 280 Haney Cemetery Road, Union, charged with Possession Of Methamphetamine, Receiving Stolen Goods Value $2,000 Or Less, and Magistrate Bench Warrant For Driving Under Suspension.

Edward Alan Hudson, 31, 101 Hicks Street, Union, charged with Distribution Of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense, Distribution Of Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of School Or Park, and Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 3rd Offense.

Walter Hayden Huntsinger, 21, 115 White Oak Street, Union, charged with 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Goods Value $2,000 Or Less.

Samuel John Inman, 50, 127 Hillside Drive, Union, charged with Distribution Of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Distribution Of Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of School Or Park.

James Michael Judy, 28, 110 Park Drive, Union, charged with 2 counts of Distribution Of Marijuana, 2 counts of Distribution Of Marijuana Within Proximity Of School Or Park, Distribution Of A Controlled Substance, and Distribution Of A Controlled Substance Within Proximity Of School Or Park.

Blake Alexander Lemaster, 24, 1062 Main Street, Buffalo, charged with Distribution Of A Controlled Substance, Distribution Of A Controlled Substance Within Proximity Of School Or Park, and Magistrate Bench Warrant For Driving Under Suspension.

Chuck Randall Lipsey, 29, 228 South Enterprise Street, Union, charged with Distribution Of Methamphetamine and Distribution Of Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of School Or Park.

Everett Rashoid Means, 26, 817 North Church Street, Union, charged with Distribution Of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense and Distribution Of Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of School Or Park.

Debryan Michael Norman, 31, 108 Brockman Heights, Union, charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 1st Offense and Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of School Or Park.

Paige Marie Tadlock, 31, 114 Goldmine Road, Union, charged with Possession Of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense, Possession Of A Controlled Substance In Schedule I-V 2nd Offense, Attempt To Possess An Unlawful Substance, and Unlawful Possession Of Prescription Medication.

John Anthony Tucker, 40, 313 North Evants Street, Union, charged with Distribution Of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Distribution Of Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of School Or Park.

Richard Dustin Watts, 31, 123 Hancock Street, Union, charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine And Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of School Or Park

Donny Steven West, 41, 115 Wedgewood Court, Union, charged with Driving Under Suspension.

Cardozar Markie Hill, 32, 204 Hicks Street, Union, charged with Distribution Of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Distribution Of Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of School Or Park.

