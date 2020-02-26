Argument/fight ends in man’s death

Arnette Arnette

BUFFALO — What apparently began as an argument between a man and a woman over belongings became an argument and then a fight between the man and another man ended with the second man allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting and fatally wounding the first man.

John Robert Arnette, 45, 122 South Street, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) with Murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Lee Hall Sunday afternoon.

The incident report filed by the UCSO states that just after 1 p.m. Sunday, February 23, deputies responded to a residence at 122 South Street in the Buffalo Community in reference to a shots fired call. The report states that deputies were advised that someone in the residence had been shot due to a fight that had allegedly occurred inside the house.

Upon arrival, the report states the call deputy observed two men and one woman standing in front yard. The report states the woman was crying and ran to the deputy and said that Hall been shot and that he had just been taken to the hospital.

Of the two men standing in the yard, the report states the deputy knew one of them but name, but did not know the other. The report states the other man identified himself as Arnette and also identified himself as being the shooter and immediatedly told the deputy that “it was in self defense.” It states that Arnette was then detained by the deputy until he could investigate the details of the case further.

The report states Arnette said Hall came to his residence to collect his belongings, explaining that Hall had lived there until a couple of days earlier, but that due to Hall and his ex-girlfriend breaking up he had not lived for the past couple of days. It states Arnette said Hall’s ex-girlfriend stays at his residence and that Hall and his ex-girlfriend began arguing and when they did so she called for his help. The report states Arnette said he came to help her and Hall’s aggression turned toward him and that they started arguing and then began fighting in the living room. It states Arnette said he backed up, pulled out his gun, pointed it at Hall and shot him.

The deputy then spoke with a witness who said she was upstairs where there were four children present and that she did not see Hall entered the house. The report states the woman said she and the man the deputy recognized by name in the front yard are boyfriend and girlfriend and that she’d spent the night. It states the woman said she heard Hall and his ex-girlfriend arguing downstairs and when the argument got louder she went downstairs. The report states the woman said the ex-girlfiend yelled for Arnette and that he and Hall began fighting in the living room. It states the woman said she saw Hall holding a lamp in his hand and that Arnette pulled his gun out but she did not see where he pulled it from.

The incident report states the woman said that the fight somehow ended up in the kitchen and that she, her boyfriend, and Hall’s ex-girlfriend were standing between Arnette and Hall. It states the woman said she did not remember anything in between them, but just heard a gunshot and saw Hall run outside.

The deputy then spoke with the woman’s boyfriend who the report states said that Hall and his sister (Hall’s ex-girlfriend) were arguing over some belongings that Hall came to get and that Arnette came downstairs and began fighting with Hall. The report states the boyfriend said he saw Arnette pull a gun and then shoot Hall. It states he said Hall then ran out the front door and got into a truck and left.

The report states the investigator on call was notified of the incident and statements were taken from everyone on the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, Union County Sheriff David Taylor issued a statement about the incident saying that upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim, Hall, had been transported to Union Medical Center. Taylor said that deputies subsequently determined that Hall had been transported to the Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. He said that Hall was then flown to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where, as of late Sunday afternoon, he was undergoing surgery.

In the same statement, Taylor said that Arnette had been arrested and charged with Attempt Murder in connection with the shooting.

On Monday, February 24, Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe issued a statement announcing that his office had been informed by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that Hall had died late Sunday evening. In the same statement, Holcombe also announced that an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Hall’s body Tuesday morning (February 25) at Newberry Pathology Group.

Shortly after Holcombe announced Hall’s death, Taylor announced that the charge against Arnette had been upgraded to Murder. Taylor said that Arnette was still being held in the Union County Jail as of Monday afternoon and was scheduled to go before a Union County Magistrate for a bond hearing. He said Tuesday morning that Arnette had been denied bond by the Magistrate and would have to go before a Circuit Judge to again seerk to be released on bond.

Circuit Court will next be held in Union County in March

Taylor said that the case is still under investigation but that no more arrests are expected.

Arnette https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_John-Robert-Arnette-5.jpg Arnette

Buffalo man charged in fatal shooting