From Attempted Murder to Murder

Arnette Arnette

BUFFALO — Barely a day after he was arrested for Attempted Murder a Buffalo man is now charged with Murder for allegedly shooting and fatally wounding another man Sunday afternoon.

John Robert Arnette, 45, 122 South Street, Buffalo, was arrested and charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Attempted Murder Sunday afternoon in connection with the shooting of Christopher Lee Hall earlier that day.

In announcing Arnette’s arrest Sunday afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that deputies had responded to a shooting call at 1:01 p.m. that day at Arnette’s residence. Upon arrival, Taylor said that deputies learned that Hall had been transported to Union Medical Center and subsequently determined that Hall had been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest. Taylor said that Hall was then flown to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe announced that his office had been informed by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Sunday evening that Hall, 44, also of 122 South Street, Buffalo, had died. Holcombe said that an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Hall’s body Tuesday morning (February 25) at Newberry Pathology Group.

Just hours after Holcombe announced Hill’s death, Taylor announced that the charge against Arnette had been upgraded to Murder. Taylor said that Arnette was still in the Union County Jail as of this (Monday) afternoon and was scheduled to go before a Union County Magistrate for a bond hearing. He said the investigation is continuing but that no more arrests are expected in connection with the case.

For more about this story see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

Arnette https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_John-Robert-Arnette-4.jpg Arnette

Charge upgraded in fatal shooting