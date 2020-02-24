Man dies hours after being shot

BUFFALO — A Buffalo man died Sunday night just hours after he was shot.

In a statement released this (Monday) morning, Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe announced that his office “was notified Sunday evening, February 23, 2020 by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center of the death of Christopher Hall, 44, of Buffalo. Mr. Hall was shot at a residence on South Street in Buffalo around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Union County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at 1:01 p.m. Sunday to a residence at 122 South Street, Buffalo, in reference to a report of a shooting.

In a statement issued that afternoon, Sheriff David Taylor said that when deputies arrived they were told that the victim, Hall, had been transported to Union Medical Center. Upon further investigation, Taylor said deputies determined Hall had been transported to Union Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the chest. He said that Hall was subsequently flown to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and was undergoing surgery as of late Sunday afternoon.

Taylor said Sunday that John Robert Arnette, 45, 122 South Street, Buffalo, had been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in connection with the incident. He said the case is still under investigation.

Holcome said that an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Hall’s body Tuesday morning (February 25) at Newberry Pathology Group. He said this is an ongoing investigation by his office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office and that no other information was available as of this morning.

