Man charged with Attempted Murder

BUFFALO — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged Sunday in connection with the shooting of another man earlier that day.

In a statement released late Sunday afternoon Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call at 1:01 p.m. that day at 122 South Street, Buffalo.

Taylor said that upon arrival, deputies were told that the shooting victim had been transported to Union Medical Center.

Upon further investigation, Taylor said that deputies determined that the Upon further investigation it was determined that the victim had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim, which the report states is a 45-year-old male, was then flown to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and was in surgery as of late Sunday afternoon.

Taylor said that John Robert Arnette, 45, 122 South Street, Buffalo, had been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in connection with the incident. He said the case is still under investigation.

