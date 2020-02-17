Autopsy confirms body’s identity

UNION COUNTY — An autopsy has confirmed that a body found behind a local church this past Friday is that of a Union man missing since late January.

In a statement released this (Monday) afternoon, Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe announced that following an autopsy performed at the Newberry Pathology Group this morning, his office “has positively identified the remains found in the wooded area behind Tabernacle Baptist Church off of South Pinckney Street as that of Mark Kevin Ammons, Jr., 30, of Union.”

Ammons’ body was found Friday morning and the discovery of the body lead to an investigation into his death by the Coroner’s Office, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Holcombe issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the discovery of the body and the initiation of the investigation including the autopsy which was subsequent held today.

On Saturday, Holcombe issued statement in which he said that, based on the evidence found in the wooded area behind the church, it was the belief of his office that the body was that of Ammons. He also stated that the subsequent autopsy was expected to confirm this.

In addition to announcing that the autopsy had confirmed the body to be that of Ammons, Holcombe said the investigation by his office, the Sheriff’s Office, and SLED into Ammons’ death is continuing.

The press release states that no further information was available as of this afternoon.

