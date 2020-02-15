Remains identified as Union man’s

UNION COUNTY — The body found behind a local church Friday morning has been tentatively identified as that of a Union man.

In a press release issued this (Saturday) afternoon, Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe stated that “based on evidence found in the wooded area off of South Pinckney Street behind Tabernacle Baptist Church, the Union County Coroner’s Office believes the remains found to be that of Mark Kevin Ammons, Jr., 30, of Union.”

The identification of the body as being that of Ammons comes a little more that 24 hours after it was discovered Friday morning. The discovery of the body resulted in the initiation of an ongoing investigation by the Coroner’s Office, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

In announcing the death investigation Friday afternoon, Holcombe stated that an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the body on Monday, February 17 at Newberry Pathology Group. Holcombe stated this afternoon that the autopsy will still be conducted and is expected to confirm that the deceased is Ammons.

The press release stated that no other information is available at the present time.

Autopsy expected to confirm identity