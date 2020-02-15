Death investigation under way

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Coroner’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating a death following the discovery of a body near a local church Friday morning.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe stated that his office was called to a wooded area behind Tabernacle Baptist Church on South Pinckney Street that morning after human remains were discovered there.

Holcombe stated that an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the body on Monday, February 17, at Newberry Pathology Group.

The press release states that the investigation is being handled by the Coroner’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and SLED.

Holcombe stated that no other information was available as of Friday afternoon.

