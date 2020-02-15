Family of five loses home to fire

Charles Warner | The Union Daily This house at 226 Hancock Street was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon despite the best effort of the Monarch Fire Department and four other fire departments that responded to the scene. The family of five that lived in the house is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Charles Warner | The Union Daily This house at 226 Hancock Street was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon despite the best effort of the Monarch Fire Department and four other fire departments that responded to the scene. The family of five that lived in the house is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

MONARCH — A family of five lost their home in the Monarch Community to a fire Thursday afternoon.

Dr. John Flood, Chief of the Monarch Fire Department, said that his department was dispatched at 12:58 p.m. to 226 Hancock Street in reference to a structure fire, but by the time firefighters arrived on the scene it was already too late.

“The fire was already through the roof,” Flood said Thursday evening.

In addition to Monarch, Flood said that the Philippi, Bonham, Buffalo, and Jonesville fire departments also responded to the scene to battle the blaze for nearly three hours. Despite their best efforts, Flood said that firefighters were unable to save the house which he described as being “a total loss.”

As for the cause of the fire, Flood said “we believe it was accidental and most likely started at the dryer.” Flood said that the family had put clothes in the dryer before they went to a nearby store and he said they, like many other people, do not clean out the duct work that runs from the dryer to the outside of the house. He said one of his firefighters had to explain to the homeowner that you should never leave a dryer running unattended.

While the house itself was a total loss, Flood said that neither residents nor firefighters were injured in the blaze. He said that firefighters left the scene at 3:47 p.m.

Flood said that the family who lived in the house did not have insurance on it and are being provided with temporary shelter by the Red Cross.

Red Cross Assisting

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the the American Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers” are assisting the three adults and two children who lived at 226 Hancock Street “by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.”

Blaze is believed to have started at a dryer

By Charles Warner

