Council calls on Taylor to resign

UNION COUNTY — Union County Council is asking Union County Sheriff David Taylor to resign.

In its February meeting this (Tuesday) evening, council voted unanimously to approve a resolution calling on Taylor to resign as sheriff.

Council’s action comes less than two weeks after the release by SLED of a report on its investigation into the Union County Sheriff’s Office including allegations of personal misconduct on the part of Taylor. Those allegations were in reference to Taylor’s responding to law enforcement call outs after drinking alcoholic beverages, requesting UCSO staff to purchase his liquor, improper spending with drug seizure/forfeiture money, a sexual relationship with a subordinate and sending inappropriate text messages.

The release of the report ignited a scandal that has engulfed Taylor, his family, the UCSO, and Union County as a whole, sparking an outpouring of public shock, anger, outrage and criticism of Taylor including calls for him to resign as sheriff or be removed from office.

In the wake of the report’s release, Taylor issued a statement in which he apologized for what he called “my failures and the negative publicity that I have brought to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, our employees and deputies. Publication of this information has reopened old wounds for many involved.”

Taylor said in his statement that he would not seek a fourth term as sheriff, but would serve out his current term and then retire.

When contacted by The Union Times this evening about council’s vote, Taylor said “I still stand by my statement, that I was elected to serve a four-year term by the majority of the voters of Union County. My plan has not been changed by anybody or any resolution. We’re continuing to work on critical cases that have cost human lives in Union County and I pledge to try to bring closure to these cases.”

