Rippy injured in accident Friday

Barbara Rippy Barbara Rippy

UNION COUNTY — Local philanthropist Barabara Rippy is in the hospital this morning after having been struck by a car Friday night.

The accident occurred in downtown Union in front of Main Street Junction where Rippy had been attending the Junior Charity League’s Father/Daughter Dance. Rippy was reportedly struck as she attempted to cross Main Street.

As of this morning, Rippy was in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where she was reportedly undergoing surgery on her knee which was broken when she was struck. Local physician Dr. Flood was on the scene and tended to Rippy until she was transported by Union County EMS.

Rippy is a member of the Union Civitan Club and a local philanthropist who has supported many local community organizations. She most recently pledged to help the Union County High School JROTC with the purchase of new shoes for its cadets.

“She is absolutely an asset to Union in so many, many ways,”Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair said this morning.

The Union Times is asking for the public to remember Rippy in their prayers and to ask for her speedy recovery.

Barbara Rippy https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_20200129_104126-1.jpg Barbara Rippy

Undergoing knee surgery at SRMC