Two USC Union students killed

UNION COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision that killed two USC Union students and left two others injured Friday night is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol.

Trooper Joel Hovis said that the collision occurred Friday night at approximately 10:12 p.m. on SC 295 (Southport Road) in Spartanburg County when a 2012 Toyota travelling north crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a southbound 2012 Ford.

Hovis said that the driver of the Ford was Devin Royce who he said was seatbelted, injured, entrapped, and had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle and then transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He said that a passenger Malory Stokes, was also seatbelted, injured, entrapped, and had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle and was then transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle, both of whom Hovis said were seatbelted at the time of the collision, one of whom was ejected from the vehicle. He said that one of the two died at the scene while the other died at the hospital.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger has since identified the deceased as Mia Stokes, 18, of Batsam Trail, Charlotte, NC and Grace Revels, 20, of Charlotte Highway, Lancaster. Clevenger said that Stokes was pronounced dead the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m. while Revels was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 10:50 p.m. after being transported for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota which crossed the center line and crashed into the Ford was identified by Hovis as Yuriy Carpik, 23, of Spartanburg, who he said was also seatbelted, injured, and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Hovis said that the accident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol’s Multijurisdictional Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

The two young women killed in the collision were students at USC Union and members of the Lady Bantams Softball Team as were the two young women who were injured.

In wake of the tragedy, USC Union has announced that grief counselors will be on campus Monday to consel students.

The Union Times sends its deepest condolences to the families of Mia Stokes and Grace Revels in their time of loss and asks for prayers for them and for the other two young women and their families as well.

Two other students injured in collision