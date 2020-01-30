Guns, Meth, Crack, and Marijuana

Huntsinger Huntsinger Osborne Osborne Harris Harris Sanders Sanders Jeter Jeter Epps Epps Robinson Robinson Sprouse Sprouse

UNION COUNTY — An incident involving Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine and guns, two incidents involving the kidnapping and beating of women, two incidents of burglary, and an incident involving indecent exposure were among the crimes investigated by and resulting in arrests by local law enforcement earlier this month (January).

Firearms And Drugs

Two Union men are facing multiple charges after search of the home of one of them allegedly turned up a number of drugs and drug-related items and several guns including one in which the serial number had been scratched off.

Walter Hayden Huntsinger, 21, 115 White Oak Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana 1st Offense, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession Of A Handgun With the Serial Number Removed.

Daren Dontre’ Osborne, 20, 154 Wildlife Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule I II III Drug Or Flunitrazepam 1st Offense, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack) 1st Offense, and Possession Of A Handgun With the Serial Number Removed.

The incident report states that on Friday, January 3, at approximately 3:30 p.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 154 Wildlife Drive. Upon arrival, the report states deputies announced their presence and made entry into the residence and upon doing so smelled the odor of burnt marijuana in the air. Deputies checked and cleared the residence, but the report states did not find anyone there.

Deputies read the search warrant and began to search the building and the report states found the following:

• A black in color backpack on the couch in the living room area which the report states contained a green in color Crown Royal cloth bag containing a sent of digital scales, empty baggies, and a yellow rock-like substances believed to be Crack Cocaine (field weight 2.27 grams).

• A portable locked safe in one of the bedrooms that the report states contained a black in color Gimenez Arms 9mm pistol Serial #369139 with magazine and ammunition.

• In the kitchen on top of the refrigerator paraphernalia and digital scales.

• In another bedroom the report states there was a sizable quantity of assorted ammunition.

The report states there was a black in color Ford Crown Victoria in front of residence that did not have a tag on it but the VIN 2FABP74F6HX146904 was displayed. It states deputies found in the vehicle a purple in color back and a black in color backpack. The report states the purple bag contained the following:

• A clear plastic container which contained a green plant-like material believed to be marijuana (field weight 42.13 grams).

• A set of digital scales

• A black in color Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol Serial #HWS2438 with magazine and ammunition

• A silver in color Smith & Wesson revolver with wooden grips with ammunition and the serial number had been scratched off the butt of the gun.

The report states the black backpack contained the following:

• A silver in color .38 caliber Taurus revolver Serial #IM63345 with ammunition

• A Zastava Serbia 7.62 caliber assault rifle Serial #M92PV002855 with magazine and ammunition

The report states that the deputies also found a machete on the premises and seized it along with all the other items found.

As deputies were photographing the items seized, the report states they noticed a wallet in the backpack that had been found inside the residence which contained paperwork and debit cards with Huntsinger’s name on them.

The report states the green plant-like material and yellow rock-like substance would be placed BEST Pack #B301218 and all firearms placed in the vault at the Sheriff’s Office. It states that an ATF trace would be completed on each firearm.

The report states warrants would be sought on Osborne and Huntsinger for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack Cocaine, and and Possession Of A Handgun With the Serial Number Removed.

Huntsinger and Osborne were both taken into custody on Monday, January 13.

Kidnapping And Assault

A Jonesville woman is facing kidnapping and assault charges for allegedly abducting and beating a woman and a Jonesville man is being charged as an accessory in connection with the incident.

Hannah Brooke Harris, 23, 228 Proctor Road, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Kidnapping, Assault And Battery 1st Degree, and Possession Of Contraband By Inmate In A Municipal Jail.

Jacob Daniel Sanders, 26, 390 Rogerstown Road, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Accessory After Fact To Felony.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, January 8, deputies responded to 5th Street in Union in reference to a female who had been assaulted. The report states the caller said the female ran down the street to his shop where they called 911. It states deputies were able to identify the victim who is described as being covered with blood other injuries. EMS then transported the victim to Union Medical Center.

Deputies then called for an investigator to come to the Medical Center. The responding investigator did so and issued a Victim’s Form to the victim. The report states the case was being investigated further by the UCSO.

Harris was taken into custody on Friday, January 10, and Sanders was taken into custody on Sunday, January 12.

The warrant for Harris’ arrest for Kidnapping states that, along with her co-defendant, Harris “did unlawfully seize, confine, kidnap or abduct” the victim when they “did force” her “into a car and drove her from her location.”

The warrant for Harris’ arrest for Assault And Battery 1st Degree states that “while at various locations in Union County, she did cause bodily injury to the victim during the commission of a kidnapping.”

The warrant for Sanders’ arrest for Accessory After Fact To Felony states that while at his home on Rogerstown Road he did “get in the car with a subject knowing that the subject had committed the crime of kidnapping; he also did knowingly give personal assistance in escaping or attempting to escape detection, arrest, or punishment.”

Kidnapping And Assault

A Carlisle man is facing charges for allegedly abducting a woman and beating her.

Albert Donell Jeter, 30, 177 Coley Gray Road, Carlisle, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Kidnapping, Assault And Battery 1st Degree, and Pettit Larceny Less Than $2,000.

The incident report states that on December 1, 2019, a deputy responded to a residence on Labaw Road in the Carlisle area where, upon arrival, he spoke with the victim. The report states the victim said that on November 30, 2019, she was walking on Berry Farm Road going to her home Labaw Road when Jeter picked up her up and made her get in his vehicle. It states the victim said Jeter took her to a location on Berry Farm Road and dragged her into the residence and then a short time later walked out of the residence and put her back in his car and drove her to another location where he held her against her will, refusing to let her leave, and assaulting her about the head neck and body.

The report states the victim said that after a long period of time she got away from the residence and ran down the road to another residence where she called her mother to come and pick her up. The victim that after her mother picked her up they drove to her residence on Labaw Road where her mother called 911.

The report states the victim was taken to Union Medical Center by EMS for further medical treatment. It states the deputy spoke with the victim again at the Medical Center and that photos were taken over her injuries. The report states the victim was unable to give the deputy a written statement at that time, but said she would contact him when she was ready to give it. It states that a Victims Form was given to the victim.

The deputy spoke with Investigator Scott Coffer about the incident by telephone and the report states the incident might need to be investigated further.

Jeter was taken in to custody on Wednesday, January 15.

Burglary, Petit Larceny, And Forgery

A Union man is facing a number of charges including one related to a break-in at a shop involving the theft of guns and pills.

Andrew Lee Epps, 34, 105 Harvey Lane, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Burglary 3rd Degree, Contempt Of Family Court, Forgery Less Than $10,000, two counts of Petit Larceny Less Than $2,000, Use Of Vehicle Without Permission, and Breach/Obtain Signature Or Property Under False Pretenses Value $2,000 Or Less.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, January 1, deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Lane in reference to a break-in that had already occurred. Deputies met with the victim who the report states said he’d left December 25, 2019 and went to Maggie Valley on vacation and had returned that morning (January 1) to find his shop had been broken into.

While the deputies could not find any signs of forced entry, the report states the victim said he was missing a remote control to the doors of the shop which could have been used to gain entry. The victim then said that five guns had been stolen along with 90 7.5MG Lortabs and a large DVD player.

The report states deputies were able to locate the prescription container the Lortabs were in along with a vanilla Coke bottle, a spoon, and a plastic container inside the shop that had been tampered with. It states those items were collected as evidence and were placed in the UCSO Evidence Box.

As for the guns, the report states the victim was not certain about their specifics but that he had bought them from Union Gun & Pawn and they should have a record of them.

The case was subsequently sent to investigations.

Epps was taken into custody on Thursday, January 9.

Burglary, Petit Larceny, and Breach/Obtain

A Union man has been arrested for allegedly stealing some tools from an outbuilding.

Trevor Ross Robinson, 21, 251 Philippi Church Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Burglary 3rd Degree, Petit Larceny Less Than $2,000, and Breach/Obtain Signature Or Property Under False Pretenses Value $2,000 Or Less.

The incident report states that on December 18, 2019, a deputy responded to a residence on Philippi Church Road and spoke with the complainant who said that when he went to outbuilding that evening to get some tools, he discovered that his air compressor and circular saw were missing. The complainant said he’d last seen the missing items around a week and a half to two weeks ago. The report states the building is never kept locked.

The investigator on call was notified and the report states the incident was turned over to investigations.

Robinson was taken into custody Thursday, January 16.

Indecent Exposure

A Jonesville man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a convenience store.

Jeremy Tyler Sprouse, 26, 1644 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Indecent Exposure.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, January 14, around 1:30 p.m., a male customer at 1508 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway (Kelly One Stop) exposed himself inside the store to the store clerk. It states the incident was captured on the store’s surveillance camera.

Sprouse was taken into custody later that day.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Brittany Maria Teague, 27, 1111 Lakeside Drive, Apt. 29D, Union, charged Friday, January 10, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— A 12-year-old juvenile charged Friday, January 10, with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Roy Wayne Knox, 66, 1093 Pineland Road, Union, charged Saturday, January, 11, with Breach Of Peace.

— Donnie Steven West, 41, 217 Bobo Street, Union, charged with Petit Larceny Less Than $2,000.

— James Edward Canupp, 64, 3694 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, Union, charged Thursday, January 16, with Breach Of Peace.

— Jessica Lynn Childers, 31, 113 North 3rd Street, Lockhart, charged Wednesday, January 15, with Interfering

With The Operation Of A School Bus and Unlawful Use Of Telephone (Obscene Call).

