Woman killed in automobile accident

UNION COUNTY — A woman is dead following an automobile accident Thursday evening.

In a statement released this Friday morning, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office was called to the scene of a two-car motor vehicle collision on SC Highway 72 in Union County around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, January 23.

Holcombe stated that the accident left one dead, and that the victim had been identified as Laura Johnston Martinez, 63, of Blair, SC. He stated that Blair was the driver and only occupant of a 2003 Mitsubishi Coupe that was traveling north on SC HWY 72.

Holcombe stated that an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Martinez’s body on Saturday, January 25.

Holcombe stated that no other information is available as of this morning.

Two-vehicle collision occurred on SC 72