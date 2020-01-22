Couple charged with burglary

Neal Neal Stephens Stephens

JONESVILLE — An investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and SLED into a break-in at a home in Jonesville has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman on multiple burglary and larceny charges as well as traffic, probation, and firearms violations.

Kimberly Dawn Neal, 30, 140 Haney Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Failure To Stop For A Blue Light 1st Offense, Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense, Probation Violation, Petit Larceny Less Than $2,000, Grand Larceny More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, and two counts of Burglary 1st Degree.

Joshua Ray Stephens, 29, 128 Dana Tara Lane, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Petit Larceny Less Than $2,000, two counts of Grand Larceny More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, three counts of Burglary 1st Degree, and Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon.

The arrests of Neal and Stephens were announced by Union County Sheriff David Taylor in a statement released this past Friday (January 17).

Taylor said that the burglary occurred at a residence on Brookside Drive in the Town of Jonesville on Tuesday, January 7. He said that after the burglary was reported, his office, SLED, and the SLED Crime Scene Unit were called to the residence to investigate the incident and process the scene.

A number of items were reported stolen from the home including firearms, antiques, and coins.

On Monday, January 13, Taylor said that Investigator Scott Coffer received a call from a local business owner who said that a white male came in to their store trying to sell silver coins. Taylor said the man was later identified along with the car they were traveling in. He said the vehicle was located on Wildlife Drive and investigators were able to determine who had the coins. Investigators were able to recover some of the coins from a white male who Taylor said told deputies he’d gotten them from Stephens.

Taylor said that while on patrol on Wednesday, January 15, Maj. John Sherfield observed Kimberly Dawn Neal at a car wash in Buffalo. He said that Sherfield knew there were active probation warrants for Neal and he also knew she was the girlfriend of Stephens. Sherfield pulled into the car wash, but Taylor said that as he did Neal jumped into her car and fled. Taylor said Sherfield activated his blue light and pursued Neal, advising other deputies of his location. He said that Neal drove out SC 215 and then turned on to Mudbridge Road where the chase continued for several miles before Neal pulled over and was taken into custody without further incident.

Neal, the press release states, was arrested for the Probation Violation, Driving Under Suspension, and Failing To Stop For A Blue Light.

While deputies inventoried the vehicle, the report states they located personal identification belonging to the victim of the home that had been burglarized. The report states that later that morning, Neal confessed that she and Stephens had broken into the home on Brookside Drive in Jonesville. It states that Stephens was subsequently arrested and he and Neal were charged in connection with the burglary.

Taylor said Tuesday that the third burglary charged against Stephens concerns a break-in at another residence while the other against him and Neal are for the house on Brookside Drive.

As for the firearms possession charge, Taylor said that also concerned the Brookside Drive break-in. He said that because the break-in involved the theft of several fireams, the firearms posession charge was filed against Stephens who has a prior felony conviction. As a convicted felon, Taylor said Stephens is not allowed to have firearms in his possession.

Taylor said the items stolen from the Brookside Drive residence had a total value of $15,000. Of that, Taylor said investigators have recovered approximately $10,000 worth, but are still in the process of recovering the rest.

Neal https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_kimberly-dawn-neal-page-001.jpg Neal Stephens https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_joshua-stephens-page-001.jpg Stephens https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-4.jpg

Case investigated by Sheriff’s Office and SLED

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

This story courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.