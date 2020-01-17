Methamphetamine and Tizanidine

Craig Craig Tucker Tucker Boler Boler Price Price

UNION COUNTY — Two cases of drug possession, one of them involving Methamphetamine and other a prescription medication; two cases of larceny, one involving the theft of guns from a private residence and the other involving the theft snacks from and the vandalism of a vending machine at the county jail; and a case of fraudulently getting paid for a job that was not done resulted in arrests by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

A Union man was arrested after allegedly being found with Methamphetamine in his possession during a traffic stop.

Ronald Harold Craig, Jr., 41, 820 Brown’s Creek Church Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Methamphetamine Less Than One Gram First Offense.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 31, deputies were assisting the SC Highway Patrol with a safety checkpoint at Lockhart Highway and Monarch Highway when they notice a tan in color 4-door vehicle pull up to the checkpoint with several people in it. When deputies asked the driver for his license, the report states they noticed Craig, a passenger in the back seat, concealing something in the floorboard. The report states deputies asked Craig to roll down the window and then asked him what he was trying to conceal. It states they then asked him to step out of the vehicle and he did so.

After Craig was patted down for weapons, the report states he was asked to step to the back of the vehicle and that deputies asked everyone else in the vehicle to step out as well. The report states that at that point deputies noticed an open beer in the back seat and then asked everyone who’d been in the vehicle if there was anything else in there and that all of them replied no.

Deputies then searched the vehicle pursuant to probable cause and the report states they located a bag containing a crystal rock-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine and used syringes in the back driver side floor. The report states deputies then read all the individuals from the car their Miranda Rights and they all agreed to speak with the deputies.

After being questioned, the report states Craig admitted the bag of Methamphetamine located in the vehicle belonged to him. It states Craig was then placed under arrest for Possession Of Methamphetamine and transported to the Union County Jail while the vehicle he had been riding in and all the others who had been in it with him were released from the scene.

The report the bag containing the Methamphetamine was placed into BEST Pack B317224 and turned in to evidence for testing.

Unlawful Possession Of Prescription Drugs

A Union man arrested for allegedly having a prescription drug illegally in his possession was taken to the hospital for medical treatment claiming to have swallowed multiple types of drugs.

John Anthony Tucker, 39, 313 North Evans Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Unlawful Possession Of Prescription Drugs.

The incident report states that on Friday, January 3, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Sardis Road and South Duncan Bypass on a silver in color Nissan Sentra for failure to signal. Deputies spoke to the driver and advised her why she was being stopped.

As deputies were speaking to the driver, the report states they noticed the backseat passenger, Tucker, was acting very nervous. When deputies tried to speak to him, the report states Tucker would give short answers and was very agitated toward them. The report states that deputies had interacted previously with Tucker and had knowledge that he sells/buys illegal narcotics.

Deputies then asked the driver if there was anything in the vehicle, and the report states she said not that she was aware of, but that they could search it.

The report states deputies asked Tucker to exit the vehicle and then patted him down for weapons and then asked him to stand at the back of the vehicle. It was at that point the report states that deputies noticed a white in color pill with ATO TI-4 on it which was identified as Tizanidine HCL on the seat where Tucker had been sitting. The deputies retrieved the pill as evidence and then searched the vehicle but were unable to locate any other illegal items in it.

When deputies advised Tucker of the pill, the report states Tucker said it did not belong to him and became very upset. The report states that while Tucker was yelling at them, deputies notice he had something in his mouth. When they asked him what it was, the report states Tucker started chewing and deputies tried to retrieve the item from his mouth but were unsuccessful. The report states deputies detained Tucker and called Union County EMS to the scene.

EMS arrived on the scene and the report states Tucker told them he was fine and did not want to go to the hospital. The report states EMS then advised deputies Tucker was okay and then cleared the scene.

Deputies then advised Tucker he was under arrest for Possession Of Prescription Medication and transported him to the Union County Jail.

After Tucker arrived at the jail, the report states jail personnel noticed he had something inside his mouth and tried to retrieve but were unsuccessful. Jail personnel then called in the EMS and when they arrived, the report states Tucker said he wanted to go to the hospital to get treatment. While en route, the report states Tucker said he’d swallowed Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Crack Cocaine.

The report states that the staff at the hospital said that they thought Tucker had something in his mouth, but they could not find anything. It states the staff then made the decision to transport Tucker to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies, the report states, charged Tucker with Possession Of Prescription Medication, and place the pill found in the vehicle into BEST Pack B312719 and sent it to SLED to be analyzed.

Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Malicious Damage, Breach Of Peace

A Union man is facing charges for allegedly stealing guns from a private residence and allegedly arguing with deputies when they went to search his car and then allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a vending machine at the county jail claiming he did so in order to remain there.

Mack Boler III, 36, 106 Hamm Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Breach Of Peace, Grand Larceny More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, Malicious Damage To Personal Property (two counts), and Petit Larceny.

The first incident report states that on Friday, January 3, deputies responded to a residence on Bishop Road in reference to a break-in and an open 911 line with an argument overheard in the background. Upon arrival, the report states deputies were notified by the complainant that Boler was inside his residence and that he had stolen his guns. The report states deputies then entered the building and called Boler from out of the back bedroom and detained him until they could determine what going on between him and the complainant. It states Boler and the complainant were arguing back and forth so deputies separated them.

Deputies spoke with Boler who the report states said the complainant had been allowing him and his girlfriend to stay at his residence for approximately a week. The report states Boler said he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument and that she’d wanted to leave the residence. It states Boler said they left and drove around for a while and he came back to grab his and his girlfriend’s belongings to leave, the complainant began accusing him of stealing his guns. Boler, however, said he did not steal the guns and that before deputies arrived he and the complainant were arguing.

The report states the complainant said he had allowed Boler and his girlfriend to stay there, but they had decided to move out on their own.

Deputies then asked Boler for permission to look in his car for the missing guns, and the report states Boler began yelling and arguing with deputies as to why the did not have the right to search is vehicle for the weapons. Though deputies tried to calm him down, the report states Boler continued to yell and was placed under arrest for Breach Of Peace and transported to the Union County Jail.

The search of Boler’s vehicle, however, did not turn up and the guns and the report states the K9 Team was called in to search the property but were unable to locate the weapons either. The report states that deputies did get information about the property that was taken from the residence and turned it over to investigations.

The second incident report states that on Sunday, January 5, Investigator Scott Coffer was notified of a disturbance at the Union County Detention. Upon arrival, the report states that Boler had been released from jail earlier but had said he did not want to be released. The report states that jail staff said that Boler then began to damage vending machines in the visitor area of the jail.

Coffer then spoke with Boler and the report states Boler said he did not want to leave the jail and did the crime so Coffer would put him back in jail. The report states Coffer then booked Boler back into jail and then walked the jail with the jail staff and noticed that a vending machine that did not belong to the jail had been vandalized.

In addition, the report states that Boler had kicked the side of the jail vehicle and dented the driver’s side door.

While picking up the overturned vending machine, the report states Coffer noticed that a jail bag belonging to Boler was sitting in the corner. The report states it contained snacks from the vending machine. It states that jail staff told Coffer that when Boler was released he had no money or any food items.

At that point, the report states Coffer charged Boler with two counts of Malicious Damage and Petit Larceny.

Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent

A Union man was arrested for allegedly agreeing to do a job and getting paid for it after claiming he’d done the work when he he hadn’t.

Jeffery Scott Price, 43, 667 Philippi Church Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent Less Than $2,000.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 30, a deputy responded to a residence on Hawkins Road in reference to fraud. Upon arrival, the report states the deputy spoke with the victim who the report states said he’d paid Price $150 to do repairs to the plumbing underneath his residence. The report states the victim said he gave Price $80 up front for him to pay a helper. It states the victim said that about three hours later Price came back to him while he was at work and told him that he had repaired the plumbing at the residence. The victim said he then paid Price another $70.

When he checked underneath his residence the next day, however, the report the victim said he noticed the plumbing had not been replaced. It states the victim said he tried to make contact with Price but had been unable to do so as of his reporting the incident to the deputy.

The report states the victim said he also gave Price $10 to help with a deceased person’s funeral but was not sure if the deceased’s family had family had received the money.

Price was taken into custody Tuesday, December 31.

