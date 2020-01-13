Domestic violence & resisting arrest

Harris Harris Hampton Hampton Gault Gault Dawkins Dawkins

UNION — An act of violence against a woman, an incident of trespassing that became a case involving drug possession and an attempt to resist arrest, an incident of theft of and damage to municipal cameras, and a case involving the breaking into the vehicle of a murder victim all resulted in arrests by the Union Public Safety Department.

Domestic Violence

A Union man was arrested and charged with allegedly hitting, slapping, and choking the mother of his children

Donald Steven Harris, 37, 118 Horseshoe Circle #118, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence Second Degree.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, January 1, at approximately 5:27 a.m., Sgt. D. Mitchell went to 118 Horseshoe Circle for a report of a disturbance. The report states that dispatch said the caller was female and had said she needed help. It states that dispatch had also heard a male in the background saying he had no place to go and don’t call the police because he was wanted. Dispatch said they still had an open line.

Mitchell arrived at the scene and knocked on the door but could not get anyone to the door. He then knocked on the back door but could not get anyone to that door, either. Mitchell tried both doors to see if they were unlocked, but the report states they were both locked. Dispatch informed Mitchell that they could hear him knocking on the door through the open line.

The report states Mitchell then told dispatch to notify Housing Authority maintenance personnel for a key to the apartment to check on the well being of the female caller. Before dispatch could do so, however, the report states that the female caller came walking up and told Mitchell that this was her apartment and she had called police. Mitchell then had dispatch cancel the call to the maintenance personnel.

The report states the female caller said she came home and confronted her children’s father, Harris, about a woman. When she did so, the report states the female caller said Harris became angry and started hitting and slapping her and that he also choked her. She said Harris had left walking.

Mitchell, the report states, could see redness on the right and left sides of the victim’s head, an abrasion to her bottom lip, and red marks on her neck.

The report states the victim said she and Harris had been living together for about seven years. It states the victim said Harris also broke one of her kitchen chairs.

Mitchell took photos of the victim’s injuries and also took pictures of the broken chair. The report states that while taking pictures of the chair, Mitchell noticed a hole in the kitchen wall. It states the victim said Harris made the hole with his hand.

While she said they had had arguments in the past, the report states the victim said Harris had never been physical towards her until that night.

Mitchell gave the victim a Victim Form.

The report states PSO Harris patrolled the area but was unable to find Harris the suspect.

It states the victim said she had left the apartment and went to a family member’s house.

Mitchell signed a warrant for Domestic Violence Second Degree. The report states this was because Harris has a prior conviction for Domestic Violence within the past 10 years.

Harris was taken into custody later that day.

Trespassing, Marijuana And Resisting Arrest

What began with a case of alleged Trespassing ended with the suspect in that case also charged with allegedly having Marijuana in his possession and allegedly resisting attempts by law enforcement to place him under arrest.

Ryan Sentell Hampton, 22, 204 Cabin Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Trespassing, Possession Of Marijuana Second Or Subsequent Offense, and Resisting Arrest.

The first incident report states that on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at approximately 10:29 a.m., Sgt. Fleming was dispatched to 803 South Pinckney Street (DD’s Food Mart) in reference to a trespasser who had just left the scene. Upon arrival Fleming spoke with the complainant, an employee of the store, who the report states said that Hampton had come to the front door trying to get her to give him some items. The report states the complainant said she told Hampton he was trespassed from the property and was not supposed to be there. It states the complainant said Hampton was wearing all red and had left prior to Fleming’s arrival.

Fleming cleared the scene and then returned later to get a copy of the in-store video surveillance which the report states showed Hampton come on the property at 10:24 a.m. The report states that Fleming confirmed with the department that Hampton did have an active trespass notice for DD’s Food Mart at 803 South Pinckney Street. It states that a warrant would be signed on Hampton for Trespassing After Notice.

The second incident report states that on Saturday, January 4, PSO Beheler and Cpl. Allen were on routine patrol on South Church Street when Allen advised Beheler that he saw Hampton take off running through the woods from South Church Street in the direction of Cornwell Street. Beheler then advised PSO Harris to come to Cornwell Street with him and then went to Cornwell Street where he exited his patrol vehicle and started walking on the street.

The report states that Beheler heard someone running in his direction in the woods and then noticed a black male wearing white clothes appear in the wood line. It states Beheler recognized the male as Hampton and that he had prior knowledge that Hampton had an active arrest warrant.

The report states that Hampton ran out of the woods in front of Beheler who grabbed him by the wrist and advised him to stop running because officers had a warrant for his arrest. It states that Hampton tried to pull away from Beheler who then grabbed him around the waist and took him to the ground. The report states Beheler again told Hampton to stop as officers had a warrant for his arrest, but that Hampton continued to try to get away from him. It states that Beheler held Hampton on the ground until Allen arrived and helped put a handcuff on Hampton’s wrist.

The report states that as Beheler tried to place a handcuff on Hampton’s other wrist, Hampton continued to try and pull away from the officers. It states Beheler again told Hampton officers had a warrant for his arrest and for him to stop resisting but Hampton continued to pull his wrist away from the officers. Nevertheless, the report states the officers were able to finish handcuffing Hampton.

Beheler and Allen stood Hampton up and advised him to walk to Beheler’s patrol vehicle, but the report states Hampton refused to do so and tried to pull away from the officers again. Harris then arrived to help the other officers and the report states the three of them were able to get Hampton to the front of Beheler’s patrol vehicle where Beheler asked Allen and Harris to hold Hampton while he searched him.

The report states that Beheler could smell the odor of Marijuana coming from Hampton and asked him if he had any of it one his person and the report states Hampton said he did not. It states Beheler then proceeded to search Hampton and in doing so could feel a plastic bag that was in the shorts pocket that was under Hampton’s pants. Beheler then asked Hampton what was in the bag and the report states Hampton again tried to pulling away from the officers. Harris and Allen held Hampton while Beheler retrieved what the report describes as a black plastic bag from Hampton’s shorts pocket.

The report states that the black plastic bag contained several clear bags containing a green leafy substance that Beheler recognized as Marijuana. It states Beheler then advised Hampton that he was going to be charged for the Marijuana.

Beheler then advised the other officers to place Hampton in the back of his patrol vehicle and as they did so the report states he placed the bags of Marijuana in an evidence bag. Hampton was then transported to the Union County Jail by Beheler who subsequently went to Public Safety Headquarters where he put the Marijuana in BEST Pack #S32217 and dropped it in the Evidence Drop Box.

The report states Hampton was charged with Possession Of Marijuana Second Or Subsequent Offense and Resisting Arrest. It states that Hampton was also served with the active arrest warrant for Trespassing.

Enhanced Larceny And Enhanced Malicious Damage

A Union man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a camera from a city-owned camera box and causing damage to the property as well.

James Kevin Gault, 33, 400 North Church Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Malicious Damage Enhanced and Larceny Enhanced.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Lt. Parker and Investigator Gregory observed that a camera was missing from the camera box located at the intersection of Academy Street and Wedgewood Court. The report states that the camera box belongs to the City of Union and has four cameras attached to it. It states officers also noticed that another camera had been moved and it appeared that someone had tried to pry another camera from the box.

Officers removed the camera box and brought it to Public Safety Headquarters for download. The report states the first camera was taken from the box on October 27, 2019 at approximately 8:52 p.m. and the second incident was on November 11, 2019 at approximately 6:35 p.m. It states the investigation was continuing.

The report states that the stolen camera was valued at $200 and the damage was estimated at $200 for a total of cost of $400.

Gault was taken into custody on Monday, January 6, and the warrant for his arrest on the charge of Malicious Damage states it is Enhanced for third or subsequent property crime. The warrant for his arrest on the charge of Larceny states it is Enhanced for third or subsequent property crime.

Breaking Into Motor Vehicle

A Union man was arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into the car of a man who had been shot and killed a short time earlier that day.

Brandon Keith Dawkins, 22, 116 New Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Breaking Into Motor Vehicle.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 30, officers responded to a shooting at 503 South Church Street. Upon arrival, the report states Lt. Parker found Tyvin Jeter had been shot and was deceased. The report states that during the investigation Investigator Mark Gregory recovered video from Dixie Curb Market. It states Parker recovered a key from the victim’s pocket and learned that Jeter had a car parked in front of the store, but did not find out about the vehicle right away, but a couple of hours after arriving on the scene. Parker secured the vehicle and had it towed to the Task Force Building.

While reviewing the store video, the report states officers could see Dawkins get inside the victim’s car and sit in it for a minute before getting back out. The report states Dawkins did not have permission to be in the car or any other reason. It states officers also saw two other people open the car door and shut it but they never reached inside or got in. The report states that those people had not been identified. It states that Dawkins would be charged with car breaking.

Dawkins was taken into custody on Monday, January 6.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Charles Nathan Crosby, 61, 220 East Main Street, Apartment 101, Union, charged Monday, January 6, with Public Drunk.

— Shadela Crystal Holley, 27, 115 Brockman Heights, Union, charged Monday, January 6, with Trespassing.

— Marcus Mantel Hughes, 37, 902 Lakeside Drive, Union, charged Wednesday, January 1, with Open Container And Driving Under Suspension Third Or Subsequent Offense.

— Ronald Defreeze, 52, 516 South Boyce Street, Union, charged Tuesday, December 31, with Assault And Battery.

— Marcus Lashawn Gist, 38, 200 Hicks Street, Union, charged Thursday, January 2, with Assault And Battery.

— Raymon Jackson Cloninger Jr., 68, 105 Charlesworth Avenue, Union, charged Saturday, January 4, with Driving Under The Influence.

— Timothy Mark Hopper, 52, 404 Hillcrest Avenue, Union, charged Friday, January 3, with Assault And Battery Third Degree.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Decorius Terriq Harris, 18, 119 Branch Street, Cowpens, charged Tuesday, January 7, with Petit Larceny.

— Lillie Dawn Jordan, 44, 123 Mark Street, Union, charged Monday, January 6, with Breach Of Peace.

— A 17-year-old juvenile charged Thursday, January 2, with Financial Transaction Card Theft.

— Jordan Wesley Smith, 27, 128 Powell Street, Union, charged Wednesday, January 1, with Driving Under Suspension First Offense.

