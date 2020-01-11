BBB, UCSO say ‘193mac.store’ a scam

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Better Business Bureau® of the Upstate South Carolina are warning the public about an apparent — and possibly prison-based — online scam that claims to be a business located in Union.

In a press release issued at the end of December, the Better Business Bureau® of the Upstate South Carolina announced the results of its investigation into the “193mac.store” Internet site.

“After two weeks of attempting to contact a business with a non-existent address, an out-of-service phone number, and no response from their support email, Better Business Bureau® of the Upstate South Carolina is warning consumers that 193mac.store is believed to be a scam.”

The press release states that “at first glance, the website looks legitimate. The products are from well-known manufacturers, the site lists a physical address in Union, South Carolina, and there is a support telephone number and a branded support email. However, the phone number is out of service and does not match the area code of the physical address listed.”

It further states that “the physical address listed by the website was not registered with any government office, and the business name was not found in South Carolina records. BBB believes it is likely that the owner of 193mac.store is not a resident of this address and is simply using it to legitimize the site.”

The press release points out that those who have done business with the site have not only not received the items they purchased but have also suffered additional financial losses and have had to take steps to protect themselves from additional acts of fraud.

“Complainants and representatives from the BBB have made multiple attempts to resolve disputes via the support email listed with zero cooperation from 193 Mac Store,” the press release states. “They have failed to deliver purchased goods for which a confirmation number was sent in an email and they have been charging consumer accounts.

“The charges coming from Visa Direct were unable to be tracked by bank representatives in Missouri, where a consumer purchased a Dewalt combination set online,” it states. “The consumer was forced to open a new bank account to avoid the fraudulent charges and has not received the item they purchased a month later.”

In order to prevent more people from falling victim to what it believes is a scam, the press release states that “BBB recommends that consumers do not solicit this business and has contacted the hosting domain to notify them of abuse. The domain has suspended the site pending an investigation.”

A subsequent statement issued by the BBB states also lists additional evidence of a scam including the fact that “the website used to ‘track’ orders was unusable.” The statement also points out that “the business profile for 193 Mac Store was getting hundreds of views on our site, which was one of our first tip-offs that something was wrong.”

The consumer in Missouri cited by the press release is not the only person to have been victimized by this scam.

On Tuesday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that he had received an email from an individual in Florida who said that on December 8, 2019, he had placed an order with the 193mac.store for $476.23, supplying credit card information (Amex) and completed the order. The Florida resident said that “while I did receive a confirmation email, I have had no contact with them since. I have tried calling the number on their website numerous times and either received no answer or was transferred to voice mail. (The number is a ‘virtual’ Google Voice number originally provisioned in Baltimore, MD).”

In addition, the Florida resident said that he had also “sent a number of emails to try and ascertain the status of the order and none of them were responded to.”

While he has had no response to his inquiries, the Florida resident said that “it is important to note that as of this writing they have not yet charged my credit card.”

Since he had not heard anything back and received no update on his order, the Florida resident said “I became concerned this might be an online scam. I asked my friend, a law enforcement officer, what to do and he advised me to contact Amex to block their ability to charge my card and to contact the local law enforcement agency in their jurisdiction to advise them. It appears this business is operating within your jurisdiction.”

The email from the Florida resident states the address listed on the website is 193 Mac Store, 148 Bruce O Wilson RD, Union, SC.

“There is no such address,” Taylor said Tuesday. “This is a scam that we see done frequently from inside the prison system.”

Taylor said that even though they are in prison, convicts with access to the Internet can set up fraudulent websites to trick people into believing they are offering legitimate services/products and trick them into providing them with credit card information. He said that once they have information they not only defraud their victims out of the money they spent on that services/products they were promised, but also use it to engage in further acts of fraud at the expense of their victims who have to cope with the losses and take steps like those take by the victims in Florida and Missouri.

“Once they get that information they can go in there and charge as much as they want to,” Taylor said.

While such scams can be run from inside prison, Taylor said that ex-cons who have been released from prison either continue the scams they began there or start new ones.

“Whether or not this is being run from inside a prison or by someone who has been in prison we don’t know at this time,” Taylor said.

After receiving the email from the Florida victim and being advised of the investigation being conducted the Better Business Bureau® of the Upstate South Carolina, Taylor he contacted the BBB and informed them of the incident in Florida and forwarded them the email he received. He said if he receives anymore information about the scam concerning victims in other jurisdictions he will also forward it to the BBB to assist them in their investigation.

“They (the BBB) have locked down that website,” Taylor said. “They are investigating to see if they can find out who set it up.”

Even though the scam lists a Union address, Taylor said his office is not conducting a formal investigation since the acts of fraud occurred in other jurisdictions and will have to be investigated by the law enforcement agencies there. If, however, a Union County resident falls victim to the scam then the Sheriff’s Office will investigate that incident.

In the meantime, Taylor, like the BBB, is warning the public against falling for this scam and asks that anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to it to please contact his office.

As many of these type of scams originate in prison, Taylor recommended that prison authorities should “cut off access to the Internet and jam phone signals so they (the prisoners) don’t have access to that.”

Safe Online Shopping Tips

The BBB offers these tips for safe online shopping:

• Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, even going so far as to save images from their listings and upload them to represent a product that they do not possess, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. Call the number listed on the site and see who answers. You can also look up their address via Google Maps and use the satellite feature to see what’s at that address before buying.

• Beware of too-good-to-be-true-deals. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print.

• Shop with a credit card. In the case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.

• Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this information with your purchase records.

About The Better Business Bureau (BBB)

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. In 2018, people turned to BBB more than 173 million times for BBB Business Profiles on nearly 5.4 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. BBB Serving Upstate, South Carolina was founded in 1983 and serves 10 counties, including Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union. Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization’s high standards of ethical business behavior. BBB is the preeminent resource to turn to for objective, unbiased information on businesses and charities. For more information, call (864) 242-5052 or visit bbb.org

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

