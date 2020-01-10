Blaze closes Union Burger King

Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters on the roof and those on the ground work to extinguish the fire that broke out at the Burger King restaurant on the Duncan Bypass this (Friday) morning. The Union Public Safety Department and the Monarch Fire Department along with personnel from the Southside Fire Department together with the Union County EMS responded to the blaze which Union Public Safety Director Sam White said started when the store’s hood system caught fire. Store Manager Kerry Montgomery said there were no customers in the restaurant when the fire started and that she and all the rest of the staff on duty quickly evacuated the building. Montgomery said that the restaurant was closed for the rest of the day, but that store personnel would begin clean-up once firefighters cleared scene. She said it was undetermined at the present time as to when the store will reopen. Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters on the roof and those on the ground work to extinguish the fire that broke out at the Burger King restaurant on the Duncan Bypass this (Friday) morning. The Union Public Safety Department and the Monarch Fire Department along with personnel from the Southside Fire Department together with the Union County EMS responded to the blaze which Union Public Safety Director Sam White said started when the store’s hood system caught fire. Store Manager Kerry Montgomery said there were no customers in the restaurant when the fire started and that she and all the rest of the staff on duty quickly evacuated the building. Montgomery said that the restaurant was closed for the rest of the day, but that store personnel would begin clean-up once firefighters cleared scene. She said it was undetermined at the present time as to when the store will reopen.

UNION — The Union Burger King on the Duncan Bypass is temporarily closed following a fire that broke out in the store’s exhaust system this (Friday) morning.

The Union Public Safety Department and Monarch Fire Department and volunteers from the Southside Fire Department along with Union County EMS responded to the blaze which Union Public Safety Director Sam White said began when the store’s hood system caught fire.

Firefighters were on the roof of the building while others went inside, using firehoses to extinguish the flames and fans to draw the smoke out.

Store Manager Kerry Montgomery said the fire began around 10:25 a.m. in the hood system which she said are the exhaust fans which draw smoke out of the building’s kitchen while cooking is under way. Montgomery said the fire began around 10:25 a.m. at the beginning of the lunchtime shift. She said there were no customers in the restaurant at that time and that when the blaze began she and the rest of the staff evacuated the building immediately.

Montgomery said that plans are for staff to begin cleaning up the restaurant as soon they were given the all clear by firefighters. She said the store is closed for the rest of the day and that it was undetermined at the present time as to when exactly it will reopen.

Store’s hood system caught fire this (Friday) morning

By Charles Warner [email protected]

