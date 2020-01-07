Remains identified as missing woman’s

Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Jessica Nichole Ashmore was reported missing in May of 2019 and in December of 2019 human remains were found in the area where she’d disappeared. In a statement released this (Tuesday) afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that DNA testing by SLED had confirmed that the remains were those of Ashmore. Taylor said that investigators have determined the case to be ‘criminally suspicious’ and the investigation under way since 2019 is continuing. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Jessica Nichole Ashmore was reported missing in May of 2019 and in December of 2019 human remains were found in the area where she’d disappeared. In a statement released this (Tuesday) afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that DNA testing by SLED had confirmed that the remains were those of Ashmore. Taylor said that investigators have determined the case to be ‘criminally suspicious’ and the investigation under way since 2019 is continuing.

UNION COUNTY — The human remains found in a wooded area near Jonesville in December have been identified as being those of a woman missing since May.

The remains were discovered on December 16, 2019, in a wooded area off Jeffries Farm Road in the Jonesville area, the discovery leading to a joint investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Union County Coroner’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). At the time of the discovery, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that DNA testing would be performed to positively identify the remains.

In a statement released this (Tuesday) afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that “upon completion of DNA testing” by SLED, the remains had been “confirmed to be those of 34 year-old Jessica Nichole Ashmore.” Taylor said that he received the information that morning from SLED agents “that they were able to make a 99.7 percent positive match from her DNA.”

Ashmore was reported missing by her family in May of 2019, and a flyer issued by the family pleading for the public’s help in finding her stated that she had not been seen or heard from since May 20. The flyer stated that Ashmore had “went for a walk on Jeffries Farm Road and left her phone, purse, inhaler, everything and did not return.”

In the press release issued this afternoon announcing the identification of the remains, Taylor said that initially his office had been conducting an investigation into Ashmore’s disappearance but that it had yielded very little evidence as to her whereabouts. He said that at the time Ashmore was placed in NCIC (National Crime Information Center) after an incident report was completed.

With the discovery of the remains in December, Taylor said his office, the Coroner’s Office, and SLED had begun a joint investigation into identifying them. Taylor said that his office and the Coroner’s Office had come to see the case as “criminally suspicious” and that because of that the investigation is continuing.

“Throughout this investigation, we have been fortunate enough to reveal both circumstantial as well as physical evidence,” Taylor said. “We have called upon the assistance from specific and scientific professionals to assist in aspects surrounding this case.”

Taylor added that the only thing the conclusion of DNA testing had done “for this case is put an identity on the remains. This case is still being actively investigated.”

In addition to his office, the Coroner’s Office, and SLED, Taylor said the case is also being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Taylor said the FBI joined the case during the search for Ashmore and had also offered to help in identifing the remains if needed.

Taylor extended his appreciation to the Jonesville Fire Department, Union County Rescue Squad, Union County Public Works, and K-9 Search Special Operations “for their assistance they provided during the discover of Ashmore.”

Investigation continuing into ‘criminally suspicous’ case