UNION COUNTY — Incidents involving Marijuana and Methamphetamine; Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; Assault and Battery; Domestic Violence; failing to stop for law enforcement; attempting to resist arrest by trying to flee law enforcement, driving under the influence of alcohol; burglary; and shoplifting all resulted in arrests during the final weeks of 2019.

Marijuana And Methamphetamine

Four people are facing charges after allegedly being found with Marijuana and Methamphetamine in their possession during a traffic stop conducted by the SC Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The following people are all charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense and Possession Of Methamphetamine Less Than 1 Gram 1st Offense:

— Harry Douglas Edwards, 51, 2624 Lockhart Highway, Union

— Darby Horne Gann, 49, 2624 Lockhart Highway, Union

— Timothy Donald Hicks, 52, 820 Jerusalem Road, Pacolet

— Kimberly Edwards Moore, 32, 936 Webber Lake Road, Union

The incident report states that on Sunday, December 29, deputies assisted the Highway Patrol in a traffic stop on Peach Orchard Road. The report states the deputy was running Hicks’ information when dispatch confirmed a Highway Patrol warrant for him. The deputy then removed Hicks from the vehicle and the report states that when he did he saw that where Hicks had been sitting there was a silver Butane lighter. It states the deputy could also see a burned leafy substance believed to be Marijuana at the dash.

It was at that point that the report states all four individuals were removed from the vehicle.

The report states the deputy found two scales in plain view on the center console. The deputy then went to the driver’s side of the car, opened the driver’s side door and found on the driver’s floor mat what the report states was a syringe filled with a brown liquid substance believed to be a mixture of blood and Methamphetamine. The report states the deputy continued searching the car and located a small plastic baggie with a small amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine between the seats. It states that syringes were found in a common area of the vehicle that all four of the individuals would have had access to.

No one, the report states, would claim the syringes.

The report states all four of the occupants of the vehicle — Edwards, Gann, Hicks, and Moore — were transported to the Union County Jail for Possession Of Methamphetamine and Possession Of Marijuana. At the jail, the report states the deputy searched Moore’s pocketbook and found two more syringes. It states that one syringe had a clear substance believed to be Methamphetamine and the other had the brown substance believed to be blood and Methamphetamine.

Assault, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, Resisting Arrest

Deputies initially went to arrest him for allegedly attacking a woman and cracking one of her ribs but at the time of his apprehension the Union man accused of the assault was allegedly found with Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana in his possession. He was not, however, taken into custody until after he allegedly led tried to resist arrest by, first, fleeing from deputies in an automobile, and then on foot.

Jeremy O’Brian Rodgers, 30, 242 Vaughan Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree, Possession With Intent To District Cocaine 3rd And Subsequent Offense, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack) 3rd And Subsequent Offense, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana 2nd And Subsequent Offense, and Resisting Arrest.

The first incident report states that on Monday, December 23, a deputy responded to an apartment on Rice Avenue Extension in reference to an assault that had occurred on Sunday, December 22 at Rodgers’ residence. The report states the deputy made contact with the complainant who said that she and her boyfriend, Rodgers, got into an altercation at his residence and he had hit her in the rib. It states the complainant said she went to the Emergency Room around 10 a.m. to get checked and that after being checked out she was told by the Emergency Room medical staff that she had a cracked rib.

The report states the deputy obtained written statements from the complainant about the incident and issued her a Victims Form. It states the deputy would take the information to a Magistrate in an attempt to obtain a warrant for Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

The second incident report states that on Monday, December 23, deputies went to Rodgers’ residence to serve the warrant on him. Upon arrival, the report states deputies observed a silver Lexus leaving the residence and that they had reason to believe Rodgers was driving the vehicle due to being told it was the kind of car he normally drove. When deputies activated the blue lights on their patrol vehicles, the report states Rodgers put the Lexus in reverse and started backing up toward his residence.

The report states Rodgers tried to drive around several residences and then exited the Lexus and attempted to flee on foot. Deputies were able to cut Rodgers off and the report states he ran back to the Lexus, opened its rear door, grabbed a blue in color backpack, and took off running. The report states deputies chased Rodgers across the yard and advised him to stop and that he was under arrest. It states that Rodgers then tripped and fell in a ditch and that it was at that point that deputies arrested him.

The report states that in searching the blue backpack Rodgers had, deputies found a quantity of narcotics. Deputies then requested that narcotics investigators respond to the scene and when they arrived turned all the evidence over to them.

The report states that deputies would obtain a warrant on Rodgers for Resisting Arrest.

Domestic Violence, Assault, Burglary

A Union man ended up in jail at the end of December for allegedly committing an act of burglary, assaulting two people, and engaging in domestic violence against his former girlfriend.

Nickalus Chase Bevis, 18, 6098 Happy Valley Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Burglary 2nd Degree, Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, and two counts of Assault And Battery.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, December 18, Pfc. Willingham was dispatched to a residence on Havird Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Willingham and PSO Lee spoke with the victim who said that her ex-boyfriend, Bevis, had come to the residence unannounced, adding that she’d spoken to him on the phone prior to his coming there. The report states the victim said that when she heard Bevis’ voice inside the house she immediately ran to lock her bedroom door with her child inside. It states the victim said she feared for her life because Bevis had made statements about beating her face and killing her from an earlier phone call, adding that she and Bevis had had a verbal altercation over the phone.

The report states that the victim said she head the altercation in the house but did not come out of the bedroom Bevis had left the property.

Willingham then spoke with a second victim who the report states said Bevis came to their house and just walked right inside and went directly to the first victim’s bedroom door. The report states the second victim said she had to get out of bed to confront Bevis who she said was coming to remove a child from the premises. It states the second victim said she asked Bevis to leave the house and he said he was not leaving. The report states the second victim said Bevis started threatening her and her husband (the third victim).

The report states the second victim said Bevis did walk out of the house but was standing on the porch in the doorway so they could not close the door. It states the second victim Bevis and the third victim had an altercation on the porch and that while swinging at the third victim Bevis hit her in the process. The report states the second victim said that when he heard they were calling the police Bevis ran off. It states the second victim said Bevis ran up the hill to a vehicle with another male in it, adding that she did not see the vehicle.

Willingham spoke with the third victim who said he was in bed when Bevis — who he said is the first victim’s ex-boyfriend — barged into his and the other victims’ house and stormed down the hallway to the first victim’s bedroom. The third victim said that his wife, the second victim, followed Bevis to the bedroom door and told him to leave several times. He said went and told Bevis and Bevis went outside to the front porch and stood in the doorway preventing them from closing the door.

The report states the third victim said he asked Bevis one more time to leave and that’s when Bevis swung at him but missed and hit his wife, the second victim. The third victim said he removed his wife from the doorway and then met Bevis on the front porch where they exchanged several punches before Bevis flipped him onto the porch. He said Bevis then took off running toward the vehicle and left the property.

Willingham took photos of the injuries to the second and third victims and also spoke with a witness who’d been at the house at the time of the incident. The report states the witness said Bevis came inside the house to confront the first victim and that she saw Bevis not wanting to leave the house and the assault with the third victim.

The report states the second and third victims said they wanted to press charges against Bevis and that the second victim said she wanted him placed on Trespass Notice for the residence as well. Willingham filled out a Victim Advocate Form for the victims who also voluntarily provided written statements. He advised them that a report would be documented for the incident and charges would be made.

The report states the second and third victims said the door was unlocked so there was no forced entry.

Bevis was taken into custody Monday, December 30.

Shoplifting (Enhancement)

A Union man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a local store on Christmas Eve afternoon.

Christian Blake Braxton, 25, 253 Williford Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Shoplifting (Enhancement).

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 24, Off. Rust Young was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) for a Shoplifting. Upon arrival, Young spoke with the complainant who said that on that day a white male the GM doors at the store and went to the Auto Department and selected a Gocombo from off the shelf, walked a few feet and took a backpack that he’d worn into the store off his back and proceeded to put the merchandise into the backpack. The complainant said the man then put the backpack back on and went to the service desk where a female was waiting in line. After standing in line there for a few minutes, the complainant said the male then exited through the GM doors passes all points of sale without paying for any merchandise.

The incident report states the complainant said the man then put the backpack in the vehicle he’d arrived in and then returned to the service desk where, after again standing in line with the woman, again left through the GM doors. While unable to identify the man, the report states the complainant was able to get a license number on the woman and a tag number on the vehicle the man and woman had arrived in.

The report states Young would follow up on the case upon his return on Friday, December 27.

The warrant for Braxton’s arrest states that he shoplifted a Goseries Rechargeable Waterproof Flameless Lighter with Flashlight & Carabiner Power Bank valued at $30. It states that the charge against Braxton was enhanced due to two or more property crime convictions.

Braxton was taken into custody on Friday, December 27.

Failure To Stop, DUS, Disorderly Conduct, Open Container

What began as a report of an allegedly intoxicated man trying to get people to buy him alcohol at a local store after being refused service began he didn’t have any identification became a high-speed chase that ended when the suspect was taken into custody at a family member’s home.

Arthur Louis Hall, 58, 101 Hampton Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Public Disorderly Conduct, Open Container Of Beer Or Wine In Moving Vehicle, Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense, and Failure To Stop For A Blue Light 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 23, deputies responded to a call of a person intoxicated inside the Circle K at 315 Lockhart Highway. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the store clerk who said a black male had tried to buy alcohol but was denied service due to his not having an ID. The report states the man, later identified as Hall, was outside the store harassing customers and asking them buy alcohol for him.

As deputies exited the store, the report states they observed Hall driving off in a silver Cadillac. The deputies followed the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the report states Hall refused to stop led deputies on a .84 mile chase. The report states the deputy activated his blue lights as he was crossing the railroad tracks at on Sims Drive. It states Hall continued driving, taking a right on Perrin Avenue at which time the deputy activated his siren. Hall, however, continued to refuse to stop according to the report, continuing on down Perrin Avenue, running a red light and reaching speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

The report states Hall then turned left on Foster Street, then right on to Hamlet Street, then right on to Hampton Street, and finally stopping at a family member’s residence on that street where he was taken into custody. It states that after detaining Hall, deputies found an open beer can in the back floorboard of his vehicle. It further states that after deputies ran Hall through dispatch, it was determined that he had a suspended driver’s license.

Hall was then transported to the Union County Jail where the report states he was also booked on the charges of Open Container, Public Intoxication, DUS 1st, and Failure To Stop For A Blue Light.

A passenger who was in the vehicle was also charged in connection with the incident (see Other Charges).

Failure To Stop And DUI

Michael Patrick Mitchell, 39, 137 Annie Drive, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Driving Under The Influence .16 Or Higher 1st Offense and Failure To Stop For A Blue Light 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, December 25, a deputy was patrolling the area of US 176 Northbound and Toney Road when he observed a white Corvette turn on to Toney Road and saw it cross the center line several times. The report states the deputy got behind the Corvette — which it states had a paper auto sales tag on it — and observed it turn down the Jonesville Highway where it also repeatedly crossed the center line.

The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on the Corvette, but the report states the vehicle failed to adhere to the flashing lights on the patrol vehicle. The report states the deputy continued the pursuit for approximately three miles until the Corvette came to a stop in front of a residence on the Jonesville Highway.

When the deputy approached the driver’s side window, the report states there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. The report states the driver of the vehicle, Mitchell, said he was not aware that the deputy was behind him. The deputy then asked Mitchell to turn off the car and step out of the vehicle and the report states that when Mitchell exited the Corvette he was stumbling and the deputy had to grab his arm to keep him from falling. It states that Mitchell was also slurring his speech.

The deputy then asked Mitchell how much he’d had to drink and the report states Mitchell said he’d probably had too much to drink. The report states Mitchell said he was heading home from a friend’s house and that he should not have been driving.

The deputy then performed the horizontal gaze nystagmus test on Mitchell and observed with the report states was a lack of smooth pursuit, distinct, and sustained nystagmus at maximum deviation and an onset of nystagmus prior to 45 degrees in both of Mitchell’s eyes. The report states that Mitchell was then placed under arrest for Driving Under The Influence.

The deputy then stood by while Mitchell’s car was picked up by a family member.

Mitchell was then transported to the Union County Jail where the deputy asked him to give a breath sample and, the report states, agreed to do so. At that time Mitchell was advised of his rights before the test was given.

The report states that Mitchell blew a .28. It points out that the legal limit to operate a vehicle in South Carolina is .08.

The report states that Mitchell was not only charged with Driving Under The Influence, but also charged with Failure To Stop For Blue Lights.

The deputy wrote citations for both charges and a court date was given and the report states suspension forms were filled out to suspend Mitchell’s South Carolina driver’s license and a copy was given to Mitchell.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Marcus Devonte Davis, 22, 115 Arthur Street, Union, charged Friday, December 27, with Trespassing After Notice.

— Heather Jade Foster, 28, 346 Vernon Foster Road, Union, charged Saturday, December 28, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Nereyda Lemus, 37, 38 Glenn Street, Newberry, charged Friday, December 27, with Striking Fixtures Adjacent To Highway.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Steven Phillip Cloninger, (Age Not Specified), 2325 Center Street, Columbia, charged Thursday, December 26, with Trespassing.

— Rayah Sheni Warren, 34, 167 Carver Road, Wellford, charged Monday, December 23, with Open Container Of Beer Or Wine In Moving Vehicle.

