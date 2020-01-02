Man charged with ABHAN in machete attack

Britten Britten

MONARCH — A Union man arrested for allegedly attacking and wounding another man with a machete may eventually be charged with drug possession as well.

Danny Ray Britten, 55, 304 Railroad Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Assault And Battery Of A High And Aggravated Nature.

The incident report states that Sunday, December 29, a deputy responded to a residence on Mill Street in reference to an assault that had already taken place. The report states that when the deputy arrived on the scene he found the victim holding his arms and bleeding.

The report states the victim told the deputy that Britten had hit him with a machete and cut him.

While the victim was being treated by EMS, the report states the deputy spoke with a witness who said he was on scene during the altercation and saw the whole thing. The witness, who the report states is a resident of the property, said that Britten was supposed to be coming over to take a shower. However, the report states the witness said when Britten arrived he came inside the house and started threatening the victim and wanted to fight him. The report states the witness said the victim went to follow Britten out on the front porch and that was when Britten produced a machete and started swinging at the victim. It states the witness said Britten struck the victim’s arms with the machete as the victim was trying to block the machete from hitting him. The witness said he shouted he was calling 911 and that was when Britten ran out of the house and left.

The report states the victim was treated at Union Medical Center and was found to have two severe lacerations to his left and right arms. It states that the cut on the left arm was so deep that it fractured the bone in the forearm.

The report states the victim gave the same statement of events as the witness did.

Deputies then called in the K9 Tracking Team to try and find Britten, but the report states the team was unable to track down Britten.

After the unsuccessful attempt to track him, the report states deputies learned of an abandoned house on Railroad Street that Britten had supposedly been squatting in. Deputies went to the house where the report states they found wet and muddy clothing on the back porch. They then went to another location on Railroad Street which the report states had been Britten’s last known address and found there fresh mud on the front door.

The report states Britten was found inside the building hiding under a pile of clothes in the laundry room and was taken into custody.

Deputies then conducted a search of the area Britten was found in to try and find the machete that had been used in the attack. While the machete was not found, the report states deputies located a baggie containing what appeared to be Methamphetamine approximately three feet from where Britten was located.

The report states the baggie was wrapped up inside a sock and was sitting in a hat that contained other such items such as cigarettes, a lighter, a flashlight, and a glass pipe commonly used for smoking Methamphetamine.

The report states that a warrant would be obtained on Britten for Assault And Battery Of A High And Aggravated Nature.

The report also states the suspected Methamphetamine would be placed in BEST Pack B317223 and sent to SLED for analysis. It states that a warrant will be obtained on Britten after the analysis has been completed and the substance has been positively identified.

Britten was still in custody at the Union County Jail as of this (Thursday) morning.

Could also possibly face Methamphetamine charge