Union man charged with murder

Rice Rice

UNION — A Union man is behind bars after being arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man early Monday afternoon.

Derrick Jerrod Rice, 29, 301 North Boyce Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Murder.

A press release issued by the Public Safety Department announcing Rice’s arrest states that at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday (December 30) law enforcement responded to a reported shooting in the area of South Church Street and East Henrietta Street. The press release states that when they arrived, officers found a man lying in the parking lot at 501 South Church Street. It states that Union County EMS also responded to the scene and later requested the Union County Coroner to also respond to the scene.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Union County Coroner William Holcombe identified the victim of the shooting as Tyvin Marquis Jeter, 40, of Horseshoe Circle, Union. Holcombe also announced that an autopsy had been scheduled to be performed on Jeter’s body today (December 31) at Newberry Pathology Group.

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Public Safety Department, the Coroner’s Office, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of that investigation, the press release issued by the Public Safety Department states that Rice was arrested and charged with Murder.

Rice was arrested Monday and booked into the Union County Jail shortly after 6:33 p.m. that evening. The warrant for his arrest states that Rice shot Jeter with a handgun causing him to die from his injuries.

The press release also states that “law enforcement has received information concerning the possible description of individuals and a vehicle that may be related to the incident. However, much more information is needed.”

In order to get that information, the press release states that “law enforcement is actively working this incident and is in the process of interviewing several individuals. Anyone with information concerning with homicide is asked to contact the Union Public Safety Department at 429-1713 or Crime Stoppers (at) 1-800-SC-Crime (1-800-722-7463).

Rice https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Derrick-Jerrod-Rice.jpg Rice

In Monday afternoon fatal shooting