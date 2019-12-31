Failure to stop & resisting arrest

Gory Gory Bailey Bailey Boulware Boulware

UNION — Incidents involving failing stop for law enforcement, resisting arrest, traffic violations, and drug possession resulted in arrests by local law enforcement.

Failure To Stop And Resisting Arrest

A Union woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly committed several traffic violation including failing to stop for law enforcement and then allegedly tried to resist arrest by running away from and then struggling with a police officer.

Joyce Monique Gory, 42, 115 Woodrow Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Disregarding A Stop Sign, Operating An Uninsured Vehicle, Suspended Vehicle Tag, Driving Under Suspension, Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, and Resisting Arrest.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 23, city units were in the area of Union Mill Hill in reference to shots heard. While traveling on West Main Street, the report states PSO Lee noticed a vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign located at Blassingame Street and West Main Street. The report states the vehicle turned into the oncoming traffic lane and then put on its right turn signal and got into the correct lane of travel.

Lee activated his emergency blue lights and the report states he noticed the vehicle activated their right turn signal as if they were going to turn in to Harlan Street, but continued straight on West Main Street. The report states that Lee also noticed that the driver — which it states was later identified as Gory — had tossed something out the driver’s side window. It states Lee the vehicle make a right turn onto South Enterprise Street and it appeared to be accelerating and that he subsequently noticed it made a right turn the driveway of a residence on South Enterprise Street.

The report states Lee saw Gory exit the vehicle and run behind the residence. Lee ran after Gory and as he did, the report states he noticed that no one else was in the vehicle. It states that Lee chased Gory around the residence and across the street to an area that was overgrown with bamboo. The report states that Lee saw Gory run into the bamboo area and also noticed her fall to the ground as she entered it, get up, and continuing running into the bamboo forest.

Lee grabbed Gory, but the report states she jerked away and continued to try to run deeper into the bamboo forest, but again fell to the ground at which time Lee held her down with his knee in the shoulder blade area of her back. The report states Gory continued to try to jerk away from Lee as she continued to reach into her jacket pockets and not allow Lee to handcuff her.

As Lee attempted to place his handcuffs on her, the report states he heard Gory say she couldn’t breath at which time he got off her back and allowed her to sit up and placed the handcuffs in front of her. Lee then walked Gory to Cpl. Garrett who searched her. Lee asked Gory who she wanted to tow her car and the report states she said she wanted Doug’s Towing to do it.

While dealing with the incident, the report states Deputy Voiselle advised city units that there were approximately eight people walking in the road with flashlights looking for something in the same area which Gory appeared to have thrown something from her vehicle. It states that Voiselle said the people had ran when they saw him.

Lee then transported Gory to the Union County Jail and then went back to the bamboo area and roadway area to see if she had tossed something out, but the report states Lee did not find anything.

The report states Gory was charged with Failing To Stop At A Stop Sign, Suspended Vehicle Tag, Driving Under Suspension, Resisting Arrest, and Failing To Stop For Blue Lights.

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

A Union man was charged with drug possession after allegedly having pills in possession when found unresponsive in his car at an ATM.

Dakota Lee Bailey, 25, 1746 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 24, Off. Rusty Young was dispatched to 502 North Duncan Bypass (South State Bank ATM) for a person slumped over in the drive-thru at the ATM. Union County EMS also arrive on the scene with Young and together went to a white vehicle with the license plate #9152NC that the report states had a white male slumped over in the seat. It states the man in the car was unresponsive and Young could not tell if he was breathing.

The report states Young noticed a clear plastic bag between the man’s legs along with his wallet. It states the EMS handed Young the clear plastic bag and he noticed it had two blue pills inside it.

The EMS then got the man out of the vehicle and placed him in their ambulance.

Young the spoke with the man who’d called 911 and the report states said he’d pulled up to get in line for the ATM and noticed a white vehicle sitting still and not moving for a period of time. The report states the witness said he got out of his car and walked up to the vehicle and noticed a white male slumped over and that his lips were turning blue. It states the witness said he then called 911 for medical assistance.

The report states EMS Paramedic Michael Brewington stepped out the ambulance and told Young they had used Narcan to reverse the effects of the drugs. It states Brewington handed Young the man’s wallet and that Young identified the man as Bailey. Young then handed the wallet back to Brewington and EMS transported Bailey to the Union Medical Center ER.

The report states Young asked Bailey who he wanted to tow his car because it could not block the ATM. It states Bailey could not tell Young who to call so Young called the next towing service on city rotation and was told by 911 that Pauly’s was en route for the vehicle. The Pauly’s wrecker subsequently arrived at the scene and towed the car.

The report states Young placed the clear plastic bag with the two pills believed to be a narcotic into an evidence bag. It states Young completed a BEST Pack for the blue pills which was placed into the Evidence Drop Box. It further states that Young then signed a warrant on Bailey for Possession Of A Narcotic.

The warrant for Bailey’s arrest states that the pills, which it states were stamped with “V,” are believed to be Oxycodone.

Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense

A Union man was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money to make a purchase at and get change from a local store.

Edward Eugene Boulware III, 28, 101 Long Twelve Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 10, officers were dispatched to 100 North Duncan Bypass (Scotchman) in the City of Union for a report of a trespasser on the property. Officers arrived on the scene and identified the trespasser who was standing on the edge of the property near North Duncan Bypass.

It was at that point that the complainant approached Cpl. Hope and, according to the report, told him that Boulware had just passed a counterfeit $20 bill. The report states the complainant said that Boulware had been driving the gold Impala that the trespasser had been in. It states that Hope took the counterfeit bill and realized the Impala had backed out of the parking lot. The report states Hope knew there were warrants out for Boulware’s arrest and that Boulware did not possess a driver’s license.

The report states that Hope on West Main Street and then proceeded toward the Chambertown area where a family member of Boulware’s lives on Porter Street. Hope was unable to locate Boulware and the report states he went back to Scotchman to talk with the complainant.

When Hope arrived at Scotchman, the report states he downloaded the store’s surveillance video and was provided with a receipt from Boulware’s transaction with the counterfeit $20 bill.

The report states that while Hope was at Scotchman, Boulware called the store and spoke with the complainant who told Hope that Boulware had told her that he didn’t know the $20 bill was counterfeit but wasn’t going to stick around with the police on the scene. It states the complainant said Boulware said he would come back sometime and pay the bill. The report states that Boulware purchased $12.06 worth of merchandise and received $7.94 in change using the counterfeit $20 bill.

Hope advised the complainant to let police know if Boulware returned due to the outstanding warrants for his arrest. He said he would follow up with her on Wednesday, December 11.

The report states that Hope attempted to contact the complainant on Wednesday, December 11, about the charges against Boulware, but she would not be in until Thursday, December 12. It states that Hope would follow up with the complainant on Saturday, December 14, when he returned to work.

On Monday, December 23, the report states that Hope spoke with the complainant at Scotchman and she told him that Boulwared had never returned to reimburse the store. The report states the complainant said that she had verified with the store’s manager that Boulware had not reimbursed the store and advised that she wanted to pursue criminal charges against him.

Boulware was taken into custody Monday, December 23.

Habitual Traffic Offender And Failure To Stop

In addition to the charges filed against him by the Union Public Safety Department, Boulware is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Habitual Traffic Offender, Failure To Stop For A Blue Light 1st Offense, Operating An Unsafe Vehicle, and Driving Under Suspension 3rd Or Subsequent Offense.

The incident report states that the charges against Boulware stem from an incident that occurred on Friday, August 30, when, at approximately 8:55 p.m., a deputy was patrolling on South Pinckney Street approaching the intersection of South Pinckney Street and West South Street in the City of Union. The report states the deputy noticed Boulware operating a grey SUV which was sitting at the red light headed toward East South Street. It states the deputy went through the intersection of South Mountain Street and East South Street and that, as he sat there at the red light, observed the SUV cross over the intersection and proceed on towards South Church Street. It further states that the deputy again identified Boulware as the driver and also noticed that there was a passenger in the front seat.

The deputy observed the Buick turn left onto South Church Street and it turn right on to Perrin Avenue. The deputy followed the Buick onto Perrin Avenue, but the report states there were a vehicle between the deputy’s patrol car and the Buick. As soon as it was clear to pass, the report states the deputy caught up with the Buick near Hampton Avenue and turned on his patrol vehicle’s blue lights and then activated its siren near Foster Street.

The report states the Buick proceeded slowly down Perrin Avenue and turned right onto Cherokee Avenue and then pulled to the left side of the road but did not come to a stop. It states the Buick traveled approximately 100 yards on Cherokee Avenue and then came to an abrupt stop.

It was at that point the report states that the door of the Buick flew open and Boulware ran from the vehicle, running through yards toward his residence in Monarch.

The deputy then got out of his patrol vehicle and spoke with the passenger in the Buick, asking him why Boulware had ran. The report states the passenger said told him his license was suspended and he was going to run. It states that the passenger said he’d been walking and that Boulware had picked him up. The passenger was then searched and a check was made for any warrants on him, but the report states there were none and he was released from the scene.

As the deputy walked around the Buick, the report states he noticed the wires on the front passenger tire were extremely exposed. The deputy then called for the next wrecker service on rotation to be dispatched to the scene.

While waiting for the wrecker, the report states the deputy contacted the owner of the Buick who said she was with her boyfriend, but her car was gone.The deputy asked the owner if she wanted to report the vehicle as stolen since she did not know who had it, but the report states the owner said she did not want to deal with the police anymore than she had to. When told by the deputy that Buffalo Towing was on the way to tow her car, the report states the owner became upset and hung up the phone.

Buffalo Towing subsequently arrived and took possession of the Buick.

The report states that the deputy later learned that the owner the Buick was at Boulware’s residence — which it states was 124 Bates Avenue Extension — and that she and Boulware were in a relationship.

The report states that, according to Boulware’s driving record, he has two prior convictions for Driving Under Suspension.

The report states that charges would be sought against Boulware for Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension 3rd, Habitual Traffic Offender, and Operating An Unsafe Vehicle.

It further states that a charge would be sought for the vehicle’s owner for Permitting An Unauthorized Person To Drive.

Boulware was taken into custody for these charges on Friday, December 20.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following charges.

— Carlos Vazquez, 46, 1618 Union Boulevard, Union, charged Tuesday, December 24, with Shoplifting.

— Michael Blaine Thompson, 39, 380 Jeffries Farm Road, Jonesville, charged Wednesday, December 25, with Driving Under Suspension 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, Open Container, Operating An Uninsured Vehicle, and Improper Vehicle License.

Drug possession and traffic violations