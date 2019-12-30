Fatal shooting under investigation

Charles Warner | The Union Times Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this afternoon in the 500 Block of South Church Street in the City of Union. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Tyvin Marquis Jeter of Horseshoe Circle. The incident remains under investigation. Charles Warner | The Union Times Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this afternoon in the 500 Block of South Church Street in the City of Union. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Tyvin Marquis Jeter of Horseshoe Circle. The incident remains under investigation.

UNION — Three law enforcement agencies are investigating the fatal shooting of a Union man that occurred earlier this (Monday) afternoon.

In a statement that also identified the victim of the shooting, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office together with the Union Public Safety Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

The press release states that around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon the Coroner’s Office was called to the 500 Block of South Church Street in reference to a shooting incident.

Holcombe stated that the deceased has been identified as Tyvin Marquis Jeter, 40, of Horseshoe Circle, Union.

The press release states that an autopsy on Jeter’s body has been scheduled for Tuesday morning at Newberry Pathology Group.

No additional information about the incident is available at the present time according to the press release.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this afternoon in the 500 Block of South Church Street in the City of Union. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Tyvin Marquis Jeter of Horseshoe Circle. The incident remains under investigation.

Special to The Union Times

Autopsy scheduled to be performed on victim

