EMS extinguishes kitchen fire

SOUTHSIDE — Food left unattended while being cooked on the stove is a common cause of fires which can destroy homes if not caught in time and just such a fire damaged the kitchen of a local residence recently before being extinguished by first responders not normally associated with putting out fires.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said that on Saturday, December 21, at 8:50 p.m. his department responded to a call at 112 Bird Street, Lot 1.

Bailey said that the call was in reference to a kitchen fire in the residence that he said that was due to “unattended cooking.”

When firefighters arrived at the scene, however, Bailey said the blaze had already been extinguished by Union County EMS personnel that had also responded to the call.

“They got there first and they put it out,” Bailey said.

Even though the fire was out, Bailey said that Southside firefighters still deployed, setting up department fans to pull the smoke out of the building. He said that no one, neither residents nor firefighters, were injured by the blaze, and that firefighters and EMS personnel had cleared the scene by 9:20 p.m.

Bailey said that damage was mainly confined to the stove and was estimated at $1,000.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

