Larceny, vandalism, and a scam

UNION COUNTY — Petit larceny, vandalism, identity fraud, burglary, larceny, the theft of an automobile, a telephone scam, and disposal of property under a lien were the crimes reported to and being investigated by local law enforcement over the past week.

Petit Larceny

An incident in which equipment was stolen from a work site is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Thursday, December 19, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Kelly Road in reference to a larceny. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the complainant, an employee of Plus Builders, who said the company had been working on a house at that location recently and left their tools there daily because employees lived nearby. The complainant said that when they came in today (December 19) their round, yellow Bostitch air compressor valued at $150 was missing.

While he did not work there the previous day, the complainant said the electricians the company used did and they’d said the compressor was still there when they left the residence.

The report states the complainant was unable to give anymore specifics on the compressor. It states the case would be sent to investigations.

Petit Larceny

A incident in which a TV was stolen from a home is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Thursday, December 19, a deputy met with the complainant at a residence on Velda Drive in reference to a break-in. The complainant said that his mother had been in the nursing home and hospital for approximately two-three weeks and that during that time he has been the caretaker for her home. He said he could not recall if he’d seen the TV in the house when he’d went by there three days earlier, but could not provide any details about it beyond that it was a flatscreen his mother had gotten a year earlier.

The deputy instructed the complainant to get more specifics about the TV

The report states there were no signs of forced entry and that the case would be sent to investigations.

Vandalism

An incident involving the vandalism to an automobile is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, December 18, Cpl. Hope responded to a vandalism to a vehicle at an apartment complex on Lakeside Drive. Dispatch advised that the vehicle was a white Chevy Impala parked in front of Building K with the back window busted. Hope arrived at the scene and observed the vehicle backed into a parking spot with the rear window busted.

Hope identified the owner who the report states provided him with the registration and insurance information for the vehicle. The report states the vehicle is a 2014 Chevy Impala and that Hope took photos of the damage to it.

The victim advised Hope that the vehicle was fine around 6 p.m. and that his wife had advised him that there were kids outside throwing a football.

Hope advised the victim that the damage to the vehicle would be documented.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $500.

Identity Fraud

An incident involving the theft of a Union’s man identity is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that a deputy met with the victim at the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, December 18, in reference to Identity Fraud. The victim said he’d received a debit card and a checkbook from TD Bank a few days earlier in the mail where someone had opened a new account in his name. He said he had never had an account with TD Bank and immediately contacted them and they told him they would look into the matter and that he needed to file a report with his local sheriff’s office.

The victim said he also noticed two hard inquiries on his Credit Karma account on Saturday, December 7, for national credit cards/airlines and on Wednesday, December 11 for CBNA.

The victim said that he’d had a friend over on December 7 and that he’d found a notebook of hers that had his Social Security number written down in it. He said he’d warned her that if she used his Social Security number he would prosecute her. The victim said he had not talked to her recently.

The report states that the phone number printed on the checks is the same as the one the woman used to call the victim.

The report states that the case would be sent to investigations.

Burglary 3rd Degree

An incident involving the theft of equipment from an outbuilding is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, December 18, a deputy responded to a residence on Philippi Church Road and spoke with the complainant who said that he’d went to his outbuilding that evening to get some tools and discovered that his air compressor and circular saw were missing. The complainant said he last saw the tools in the building a week-and-a-half to two weeks earlier. He said the building is never kept locked.

The report states the investigator on call was notified of the incident and that the case would be sent to investigations.

Larceny

An incident involving the theft of a stove is under investigation by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, December 18, Sgt. Hood responded to Public Safety Headquarters in reference to a walk-in. Hood spoke with the victim who said she and her cousin who lives in Texas are over the estate of her uncle who passed away in October of 2019. The victim said that on that day (December 18) she went by her uncle’s store (2nd Hand City) at 218 North Pinckney Street to check the mail. Once there, she observed someone had taken a used stove from the front of the store. She said she’d last seen the stove at the location on Monday, December 16.

The victim said that on December 16 she had went by the store and spoke with a black female about purchasing the stove for $10. She said the woman told her she was going to the bank, but never returned. The victim was that approximately two weeks before she’d spoken with a black male with the nickname “Cowboy” about purchasing the stove for $10 and he wasn’t interested.

The victim said the stove is white with three burners on the top, but did not know the make or model.

The victim said she knew that the City of Union had cameras throughout the city and that maybe the theft had been caught on video.

Hood explained to the victim that a report would be done and turned over to investigations and he then cleared the scene and subsequently turned the case over to investigations.

Disposal Of Property Under Lien

An incident involving the disposal of an automobile under lien is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 17, deputies met with the complainant at the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a property disposed of under lien report. The complainant stated that he worked for Elite Capital Inc. and he came to Union Magistrate Court and claim and delivery on (redacted) for a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. (Redacted) was ordered to return the car but that (redacted) informed the court that the car was involved in a wreck in Spartanburg County sometime in July of 2019.

The court ordered (redacted) to return the car back to Elite Capital Inc. by Wednesday, December 11. The report states that (redacted) did not return the car by the set date.

The complainant said that he’d spoke with the judge and had been told by him to file a police report for disposal of property under lien. He gave the deputies a copy of all the case file he had at the time of the report.

Motor Vehicle Theft

An incident involving the theft of 4-wheeler is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 16, Cpl Allen was dispatched to a residence on Lakeside Drive for a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Allen spoke with the victim who said that he noticed his 4-wheeler was missing from under the shed behind the house. The victim said that his son had told him that the last time he remembered seeing it was on Saturday, December 7.

The victim said the 4-wheeler was missing the kick start peddle and the left foot peg rest also.

The victim told Allen that his grandson might be able to tell him when the last time it was there, but that he was still at school. He said that after he spoke with his grandson he’d let Allen know.

The victim’s son said that he had pictures of the 4-wheeler on his phone with the serial number. Allen gave the son his email address and had him forward them to him for the report.

The victim said that he paid approximately $1,500 for the 4-wheeler. He said it did not run and needed some work done on it.

The victim told Allen that he’d already checked with a local scrapyard to see if anyone had taken it there, but that he’d been told nobody had brought a 4-wheeler out there.

The report states Allen could see where the 4-wheeler was missing from and took pictures for the report.

The report states Allen spoke to the victim later who told him that his son and grandson had told him that the 4-wheeler had been Sunday afternoon (December 15).

Allen then entered the 4-wheeler into NCIC and forwarded the case to investigations.

Scam

A telephone scam which victimized a local woman is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 16, Cpl. Allen was dispatched to a residence on Gault Avenue for a possible scam. Allen spoke with the victim who said she’d received a phone call on Tuesday, December 10, from a male voice stating that a debt collector had been trying to get in touch with her. The victim said that she then hung up on him, but that she subsequently began receiving text messages stating that her phone number had been verified. She said that she received a phone call that morning (December 16) and she gave the male the last four numbers of her Social Security number and that she then realized she’d messed up. The victim said she’d googled the number and it showed that the number was listed as belonging to a scammer group

Allen advised the victim that she needed to check her credit to see if anyone is trying to use her Social Security Number. He also advised her that he would do a report in case anything came up later about her credit.

The victim said she just wanted to file a report.

Vandalism

An apparent attempt to steal a heating unit at a local church that ended up damaging the machine is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Sunday, December 15, Sgt. Hood and PSO Ford responded to Union Church of God, 1113 Thompson Boulevard, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the pastor who said that on Saturday, December 14, at approximately 11:30 p.m. he arrived at the church recreational building to get ready for a lunch the next day. The pastor said that he went to turn on the heat in the building and the unit began making a loud noise. Upon inspecting the outdoor unit, the pastor said he discovered someone had removed several screws from the top half of the unit in an attempt to remove it.

The report states the officers observed that someone had attempted to remove the top half of the unit and was unsuccessful. It states officers were unable to view the inside of the unit and were also unable to locate any cameras in the church area. They cleared the scene and turned the case over to investigations.

Damage to the unit was estimated at $1,000.

Petit Larceny

The theft of $412 worth of a equipment from the porch of a residence at 1st Street in Union is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Friday, December 13, at approximately 4 p.m., the complainant said that stole his Bostitch portable air compressor and a Honda car battery from the porch area of his residence.

The Bostitch air compressor is yellow, its serial number is BTFP02012, and it is valued at $300. The Honda car battery is valued at $112, but its brand name is unknown.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Public-Safety-5.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-8.jpg

Plus auto theft, burglary, and identity fraud