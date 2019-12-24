Guilty pleas heard last week

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty this past week before Judge Mark Hayes of Spartanburg in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Ty Wayne Morris, 28, 3121 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 12 months and 18 months probation with credit for 131 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 12 months with credit for 131 days already served and to have no contact with the victim and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Qusay Yusus Thomas, 41, 309 Alman Street, Union, to Possession Of Illegal Alcohol 1st Offense, 90 days suspended upon time served with credit for 25 days already served and to pay $128.75; to 1st Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, 90 days suspended upon time service with credit for 25 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Michelle Renea Gregory, 33, 907 North Pinckney Street, Union, to Child Neglect, 5 years suspended upon time served and 36 months probation with credit for 65 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Cocaine, 5 years suspended upon time served and 36 months probation with credit for 65 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ernest J. Favors, 48, 402 Tight Circle, Buffalo, to Habitual Traffic Offender, 30 months with credit for 173 days already served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 30 months with credit for 173 days already served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Register As A Sex Offender, 366 days with credit for 173 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Crack Cocaine 1st Offense, 30 months with credit for 173 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

In General Sessions Court in Union County