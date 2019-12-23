Domestic violence & resisting arrest

Brannon Brannon Bradburn Bradburn Crosby Crosby Hendrix Hendrix Sewald Sewald Sinclair Sinclair

UNION COUNTY — Two incidents of domestic violence, one of them also involving malicious damage, a resisting arrest, the unlawful use of the 911 system, a shoplifting, and a burglary and grand larceny resulted in arrests by local law enforcement during the past week.

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Malicious Damage

A Union man is facing charges for allegedly attacking the mother of his children and damaging the storm door of her home.

Jaaron DeWilliams Brannon, 28, 439 Eisontown Road, Jonesville, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree and Malicious Damage.

The incident report states that on Thursday, December 12, at approximately 3:57 p.m., Sgt. D. Mitchell responded to a residence on Horseshoe Circle for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Mitchell was met at the road by the complainant who the report states said that her children’s father, Brannon, was kicking her front door and now it would not open. She then pointed to Brannon who the report said was walking off.

Mitchell got back in his patrol car and caught up with Brannon in the 500 block of Foster Street and had him go back to Horseshoe Circle and returned there himself.

The report states that Mitchell talked to the complainant who said that Brannon became upset with her after going through her phone. It states the complainant said Brannon grabbed her by the throat and pushed her down and then left the apartment. The report states the complainant said she locked the door and Brannon then came back and damaged her storm door and her front door. It states the complainant said that hers and Brannon’s children were in another room in the apartment when the incident occurred.

Mitchell, the report states, could see that the storm door latch was broken and the front door bent at the bottom and top. It states he could also see damage to the storm door frame as well.

The report states the complainant said that she and Brannon had children together and that Brannon had broke her phone in the past when he became upset. It states the complainant said she did not want Brannon to go to jail, that she did not want to give a written statement, and that she had no injuries.

Mitchell, the report states, placed Brannon under arrest for Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Malicious Damage.

The report states the damage to the door is estimated at $1,000.

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree

A Union man was arrested this past weekend for allegedly attacking his girlfriend in August, an attack that allegedly including his biting her, shoving his finger into her mouth, and throwing her over a store’s guardrail.

Justin Lee Bradburn, 30, 300 3rd Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree.

The incident report states that on Friday, August 23, Pfc. Willingham was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) in reference to a domestic call and an assault. Upon arrival, Willingham spoke with the victim who the report states said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Bradburn. The report states the victim said they had left the Save-A-Lot parking lot to come to Walmart and cash Bradburn’s paycheck and that Bradburn had been being smart and wanting to start an argument. It states the victim said she did not want to argue anymore and so she tried to walk away several times from Bradburn and her kept following her.

The report states the victim said she went behind Walmart to get her bike to ride back home and that was when Bradburn grabbed her by the arm. It states the victim said Bradburn then bit her on the face and that when she started yelling for help she shoved his finger in her mouth under her tongue and pressed down as hard as he could to keep her from screaming. The report states that the victim said when she stopped screaming Bradburn grabbed her by the throat and threw her over the guard railing behind Walmart by the empty pallets. It states the victim said Bradburn was going to choke her until she promised to walk in Walmart with him.

The report states the victim said she walked inside with Bradburn and went in the bathroom to call 911 but her phone was dead. It states she said she knew her father was on break so she went to him for help.

Willingham observed what the report states were red marks on the victim’s face and neck and that the victim’s pants had dirt on them from the knees down. He took pictures of the victim’s face and neck and the dirt on her clothes.

The report states that Willingham would fill out a Victim Advocate Form for the victim who agreed to write a statement about the incident.

Willingham contacted the store’s manager to review video footage of the incident and the report states that while he did observe an altercation on the footage the image was very blurry.

The victim said that she and Bradburn were not married and did not have any children together and that he lived with her and her parents at their home on Third Street.

Willingham advised the victim that a warrant would be documented on the incident and a warrant signed for Domestic Violence.

Bradburn was taken into custody on Saturday, December 14.

Resisting Arrest

A Union man ended up in jail after allegedly causing a disturbance at a local hotel then allegedly resisting the efforts of law personnel to, first, transport him to, and then process him in at the Union County Jail.

Emair Joshua Crosby, 38, 415 East Main Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Trespassing.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 16, the reporting deputy responded to the Roadway Inn in reference to an intoxicated person who was wearing a gray sweater and ripped blue jeans and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the individual, later identified as Crosby, standing inside the right window are of the office, screaming at the clerk through the window and beating in the window with his fists.

The report states that upon opening the door of the right window area, the deputy immediately smelled the smell of an alcoholic beverage. It states the deputy made contact with Crosby and also observed that Crosby had loud music playing on his phone and had shoved his phone through the slot for passing the hotel keys back and forth.

The deputy placed Crosby under arrest for public drunk and placed him in handcuffs. After being placed in handcuffs, the report states Crosby began resisting by refusing to walk to the car, refusing to put his feet in the car, and resisting the efforts of the deputies trying to get him in the reporting deputy’s patrol car.

Deputies were eventually able to get Crosby in the car and began the trip to the Union County Detention Center. While on the way, the report states Crosby began spitting and making numerous statements that he was going to spit in the reporting deputy’s face. Upon arriving at the jail, the report states Crosby continued to the Detention Center’s staff and their efforts to process him.

After lodging Crosby at the jail, the reporting deputy returned to the incident location and spoke with the complainant, the night clerk, who the report states said Crosby arrived driving a car and began a disturbance. The clerk said Crosby was asked several times to leave, but he refused, continuing to cuss at the hotel staff.

The report states the deputy issued the following tickets for the following charges:

• Public Drunk (Disorderly Conduct)

• Refusing To Leave On Request (Trespassing)

• Resisting Arrest

Unlawful Use Of 911

A Union woman was arrested and charged with making unlawful use of the 911 system by allegedly making repeated and unnecessary phone calls to the emergency number.

Ashley Danielle Hendrix, 34, 3029 Whitmire Highway, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Unlawful Use Of 911.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 16, a deputy responded to Hendrix’s residence in reference to a 911 call about a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with Hendrix who the report states said there were several males around her house but who had ran off when the deputy pulled into the yard. The report states the deputy looked around the yard and told Hendrix there wasn’t anyone around. It states the deputy told Hendrix she needed to go to bed and not to be calling 911 until she woke her grandmother up and told her what was going on and she agreed to it.

The report states that Hendrix has a past history of calling 911 about the same complaint over and over. It states the deputy asked dispatch how many calls there had been from Hendrix and was told there had been more than 10 calls within the past few months..

A few moment after the deputy cleared up and pulled out of the driveway, the report states Hendrix called 911 again and was complaining about the same thing. The report states the deputy responded to the residence again and as Hendrix was walking out the door she began talking about the light reflection from the neighbor’s house. The deputy then advised Hendrix she was under arrest for Unlawful Use Of 911. A transport unit then took Hendrix to the Union County Jail and the report states the arrest will close out this incident.

Shoplifting (Enhancement)

A Union woman was arrested and charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $100 worth of merchandise from a local store.

Penny Sue Sewald, 51, 216 Bobo Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Shoplifting (Enhancement).

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 17, at approximately 12:49 p.m., Sgt. D. Mitchell responded to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) for a shoplifter. Upon arrival, Mitchell talked to the store’s Loss Prevention Officer who said he had Sewald in his office for shoplifting.

The report states the Loss Prevention Officer said that Sewald came in the GM door at 11:37 a.m. that day, got a shopping cart, and went to the Seasonal Department, selected several items and placed them in the cart. It states the Loss Prevention Officer said that Sewald then went to the clearance aisle and selected a 50 cent bar code, $1 bar code, and a $2 bar code from clearance items and then placed them on other merchandise she already had in the shopping cart. The report states the Loss Prevention Officer said Sewald then went to Grocery Department and selected several items and then went to Self Check Out Register #44.

The report states the Loss Prevention Officer said that Sewald skipped scanning some of the items and paid for some with an EBT card and a gift card. It states the Loss Prevention Officer said Sewald then to the grocery side exit that was when he approached her and escorted her and her daughter-in-law to the office and called police. The report states the Loss Prevention Officer said the items that were not paid for were two Sunbeam heating pads, a gray flannel blanket, women’s boots, a pack of ribeye steaks, and a Marvel blanket set. It states that items not paid for totaled $115.

The report states Mitchell then put Sewald on a Trespass Notice for Walmart at the request of the Loss Prevention Officer and transported her to the Union County Jail where she was charged with Shoplifting Enhancement.

Burglary 2nd Degree, Grand Larceny

A Union woman was arrested and charged with allegedly breaking into a house and stealing several items including a TV set and mattress and box springs.

Monica Elizabeth Sinclair, 39, 124 Robinson Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Burglary 2nd Degree and Grand Larceny.

The incident report states that on Saturday, December 7, deputies responded to a residence on Lovers Hill Road in reference to a break-in. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant who said that she’d just done an incident report with the Sheriff’s Office the previous day about a break-in at the residence.

The report states that the complainant said that the burglar had removed a pillow top mattress and box springs that were white in color with rosa designs; a large unknown in size Sonya Plasma Television from a bedroom; and a yellow and black DeWalt bag that contained air tools. It states that that there was no description of the air tools at that time, but that the complainant that she was getting the information for the other break-in ad will also get the information on this break-in at the same time get it to the Sheriff’s Office.

Photos were taken of where the items had been taken from and a Victims Form issued to the complainant.

The report states that an inmate identification card was found in the driveway of the residence and would be placed in the gray evidence box in the patrol office.

It is believed that the suspects entered into the residence by a bedroom window and left out the front door. No damage were done to the window or door.

Sinclair was taken into custody later that day.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Timel Jutell Mack, 29, 132 Titus Road, Whitmire, charged Thursday, December 12, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— A 16-year-0ld juvenile charged Thursday, December 12, with Simple Assault.

— James Jabori Mobley, 30, 120 Tiffany Drive, Union, charged Saturday, December 14, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Dylan Matthew Thomason, 23, 129 Gideon Street, Jonesville, charged Tuesday, December 17, with Petit Larceny.

— James Kevin Gault, 33, 400 North Church Street, Union, charged Monday, December, 16, with Contempt Of Municipal Court.

— Dana Teresa Garner, 60, 505 Richard Street, Union, charged Tuesday, December 16, with Trespassing After Notice.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Jennifer L. Dundov, 43, 279 Sprouse Road, Jonesville, charged Saturday, December 14, with Theft Of Electric Current.

— Zachary Williams Chaffins, 19, 148 Woodland Drive, Clinton, issued a citation on Sunday, December 15, for Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Gillespie O’Brian Chavis, (age not specified), 502 Browning Avenue, Clinton, issued a citation on Sunday, December 15, for Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Andrew Kole Thomas, 19, 4456 Highway 72 West, Clinton, issued a citation on Sunday, December 15, for Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Brian Turnage, 42, 3324 Clark Road, Boiling Springs, charged Tuesday, December 17, with Fraudulent Checks More Than $500 But Less Than $1,000 1st Offense.

— Lillie Dawn Jordan, 44, 123 Mark Street, Union, charged Tuesday, December 17, with Breach Of Peace.

