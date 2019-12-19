Burglary, grand larceny, and fraud

UNION COUNTY — Incidents of burglary, breach of trust, card fraud, shoplifting, forgery, petit larceny, the grand larceny of an automobile, and larceny and vandalism are under investigation by local law enforcement.

Burglary 3rd Degree

An incident involving a break-in at a residence and the theft of two TVs just out of layaway and valued at nearly $500 is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 10, Sgt. Cudd received a break-in call to a residence on the Monarch Highway. Upon arrival, Cudd spoke with the complainant who said he left his home on Monday, December 9, around 5 p.m. for work and when he returned home that (Tuesday) afternoon he noticed someone had entered through a back bedroom window and exited via the kitchen door because it was open. The complainant said he had two brand new TVs missing that he’d just gotten on Friday, December 6.

The complainant said the TVs had been on layaway at Walmart prior to his getting them and that two people had known about the TVs because they’d helped him carry them into his house. He would not, however, disclose their names until he finds out one of them stole the TVs.

The complainant said he would notify the Sheriff’s Offic when he finds the serial numbers for the TVs which are described as a 56-inch Vizio valued at $338 and a 32-inch Oroian valued at $138.

Maj. Sherfield and Inv. Coffer came to the scene and Cudd took pictures of the scene.

Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent

A case where a father allowed his daughter to use his car only to have her leave town with it is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 10, Deputy Spencer met with the victim in reference to a Breach of Trust issue. The victim said he’d been allowing his daughter to drive is 2004 Buick LeSabre to work only. He said the last time he’d seen his daughter with the car was on Wednesday, December 4, and that he’d been told by someone that she’d taken the car and driven off to Atlanta. He said he’d attempted several times to contact her with no response and that he wanted her charged.

The report states the case would be sent to investigations and the Buick entered into NCIC.

Financial Transaction Card Fraud

An incident in which a woman discovered unauthorized purchases on her debit card totaling more than $80 is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 10, Deputy Spencer met with the victim in reference to Debit Card Fraud. The victim said that on Monday, November 18, used her bank card for $23.81 at Hometown Pizzeria and on Wednesday, November 20, the card was used at $42.40 and on Tuesday, November 19, at Bantam Chef for $19.69. She said that no one had permission to use her card for any of those transactions.

The report states the case was sent to investigations.

Shoplifting

A incident where a shoplifter stole an item worth slightly less than $2 and left cash amounting to more than half the cost of it on the store counter is being be investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that Tuesday, December 10, PSO Lee was dispatched to 410 North Duncan Bypass (Dollar General) in reference to a shoplifting that had already occurred. While Lee was en route, dispatch informed officers of a domestic disturbance in progress. Lee asked dispatch to put the call pertaining to the shoplifting that had already occurred in pending due to the higher priority call of a domestic disturbance in progress.

The incident report states that Pfc. Willingham was transporting a subject from Union Medical Center to the Union County Jail at the time of the call was given out at Dollar General. Willingham informed Lee that he could take the call at Dollar General once he cleared up from the transport.

Upon arrival at the Dollar General store, Willingham spoke with a cashier who said she’d been very busy with a lot customers inside the store and that a white male had entered the building and grabbed a 2-liter Dr. Pepper and waited in line until it was time to be checked out. The cashier said the man did not let her scan the drink, but instead placed $1.25 on the counter for it. She said she repeatedly told the man that she needed to scan the item, but that he walked out the door, leaving the $1.25 on the counter.

Willingham and the store manager reviewed camera footage of the incident in an attempt to identify the man. As they did, the manager told Willingham that the 2-liter Dr. Pepper was valued at $1.90. The manager told Willingham that they wanted the shoplifter charged and placed on trespass notice.

The report states that Willingham told the cashier that a report would be documented for the incident and forwarded to investigations. Willingham was unable to obtain video footage of the incident and was unable to identify the suspect from the video.

Forgery

An incident in which a woman discovered that a check had been written and cashed on her bank account in her name without her knowledge is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 9, the complainant said that on that previous Friday (December 6) around 6:30 p.m. she was checking her account at Arthur State Bank when she noticed a check for $260 had been cashed from her account on Thursday, December 5, and that she did not do this. The complainant said that she was at the bank (North Duncan Bypass branch) that (Monday) morning when they opened and had been informed by the bank that a woman whom they had on video cashed a counter bank check made out to cash for $260 and signed in the complainant’s name. The report states the bank apparently did not ask for any identification.

The report states the bank informed the complainant that she should file an incident report with the Sheriff’s Office so the incident could be investigated.

Petit Larceny

An incident involving the theft of a riding lawn mower and other equipment is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 10, a deputy spoke with the victim who said he’d found items missing from his property on Pineland Road, Union. The victim said the missing are a John Deere SRX75 riding lawn mower, a grey 5X motorcycle helmet, and a Harbor Freight Manual Log Splitter. He said he was unsure of when the items were taken, but thinks they were there when he left for work the morning of Friday, November 22.

The report states the victim could not provide any further information, such as serial numbers, for any of the stolen items. It states he was issued a Victims Form and that the case was sent to investigations.

Grand Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

The theft of a car from its owner’s driveway is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Friday, December 6, Sgt. Cudd received a call to a residence on Webber Lake Road for a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the report states Cudd spoke with the complainant who said that when he went to work the previous night at 10:50 p.m. his Merz was parked in his driveway. The complainant said that his wife called him at work around 8 a.m. that morning and asked him did he drive his car to work and he told her no, that he drove his truck, and she told him his car was gone. He said the key had been in the vehicle.

The report states the car is a champagne colored 2006 Merz 4-door, Tag# PQJ 840, VIN WDDDJ75XOAO16396. It stated that Cudd would enter the vehicle into NCIC.

Burglary 3rd Degree

Two burglaries at a Union residence discovered within a day of one another are under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Friday, December 6, deputies responded to a residence on Lovers Hill Road, Union, where they met with the complainant who said he house had been broken into and items stolen. The complainant said the only way she knew her house had been broken into was because her father had went by there and found the windows were open and the front door was unlocked.

When asked by deputies if there was any damage to the doors or windows or signs of forced entry, the complainant said there wasn’t. She said that she had left a back window unlocked and believed that the suspect had entered through the window because a ladder she in the garage had been moved.

The complainant said that a 52-inch TV of an unknown make had been stolen and four cordless drills made by Black and Decker and Matrix had been taken as well along with numerous other tools. She said that a dark brown wooden army footlocker with numbers engraved in the back of it has been stolen as well along with two paintings from an artist known as Martha Calhoun.

While the names of the suspects have mentioned have been redacted, the report states that the complainant said she believed that one of two people had been responsible for the break-in and theft. When asked by deputies why she thought this, the report states the complainant said that one of the persons she’d named knew that no one lived at the house and what all the belongings were inside and that the other person had stolen from her before.

The report states the deputy photos of the residence, gave the complainant a Victims Form, and advised her that if she found the exact items that were taken to call the Sheriff’s Office and have it added to the report. It states the incident would be looked into further by the Sheriff’s Office.

A second incident report filed on Saturday, December 7, states that deputies responded to the residence on Lovers Hill Road in reference to a break-in. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant who said that she’d just done an incident report with the Sheriff’s Office the previous day about a break-in at the residence.

The report states that the complainant said that the burglar had removed a pillow top mattress and box springs that were white in color with rosa designs; a large unknown in size Sonya Plasma Television from a bedroom; and a yellow and black DeWalt bag that contained air tools. It states that that there was no description of the air tools at that time, but that the complainant that she was getting the information for the other break-in ad will also get the information on this break-in at the same time get it to the Sheriff’s Office.

Photos were taken of where the items had been taken from and a Victims Form issued to the complainant.

The report states that an inmate identification card was found in the driveway of the residence and would be placed in the gray evidence box in the patrol office.

It is believed that the suspects entered into the residence by a bedroom window and left out the front door. No damage were done to the window or door.

Petit Larceny

An incident in which equipment was stolen from a shed is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Saturday, December 7, a deputy responded to a residence on the Buffalo-West Springs Highway in the Union area in reference to a break-in. The deputy spoke with the property owner who said he had a Stihl make leaf blower and chainsaw that were missing from the shed behind his residence. The property owner said he’d used his leaf blower on Sunday, December 1, and then put it back in the shed. He said that he was going to use it again earlier that day, but when he went to retrieve it from the shed it and the chainsaw that had been sitting next to it were gone.

The property owner said he did not know exactly when the items were stolen. He added that the shed was not locked and there were no signs of forced entry. The property owner said he’d acquired the tools approximately three years ago from Union Power Equipment on the Lockhart Highway. He said he did not have any records of the tools with serial numbers and did not know if the store still had them.

The on-call investigator was notified and the case was passed along to investigations. There was no further information about the incident.

Financial Transaction Card Fraud

An incident in which funds from a Union woman’s debit card were drained off and spent in Michigan is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Saturday, December 7, the reporting deputy met with the victim who said that someone had removed money from her Global Cash Card Prepaid Visa Debit Card. The victim said the card is the method with which her employer pays her, by depositing her pay onto the card.

The report states the victim said that numerous transactions were showing up on her card, totaling approximately $678. It states she showed the deputy the transaction she’d pulled up on her phone. The report states that all the transactions discovered so far by the by victim appear to have occurred in southwest Michigan including the cities of Grand Rapids, Holland, South Haven, and Comstock. It states that all of these towns are within an hour of one another.

The victim said that the first transaction she found occurred in South Haven, Michigan, at a Walmart or Sam’s Club at 3:21 p.m. according to the on-line website. She said she used her care at a 7/11 in Duncan around at 6:20 p.m. and this transaction is also showing on-line as occurring at 3:21 p.m., which the report said led her and the deputy to suspect the times on the site are based in a different time zone.

The deputy issued the victim a Victims Form, but the report states the victim was unable to provide a copy of the transactions at that time. The deputy then advised the victim, and she agreed, to get either an electronic or physical copy of the statement and either email it to or drop it off at the Sheriff’s Office.

The report states the victim had already contacted the bank, had the card froze, and withdrew her remaining money prior to contacting law enforcement.

The deputy sent the case to investigations.

Larceny And Vandalism

An incident of larceny and vandalism apparently perpetrated by someone who has done so before at a residence in Union is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Saturday, December 7, PSO Harris spoke with a walk-in at Public Safety Headquarters in reference to an individual who struck a wall with a hammer as well as taking a yard light from his residence on West Main Street. The report states the complainant said that this individuals has harmed/displaced his yard lights on more than one occasion. It sates the complainant presented Harris with a video from his home surveillance system of the individual striking the wall in front of his home, as well as a picture of the bottom half of the light that had been taken from his property.

Harris then asked the complainant to email both the photos and the videos to his organizational email.

The report states that Harris could not identify the individual and that the case was forwarded to investigations.

Damage to the property is estimated at $1 and that the stolen items at $15.

