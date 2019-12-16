Death investigation under way

JONESVILE — Three law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a wooded area near Jonesville this afternoon.

In a statement released this (Monday) afternoon, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office, together with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) “are investigating a death in Union County.”

The press release states that “on Monday Afternoon, December 16, 2019, the Union County Coroner was called to a wooded area off Jeffries Farm Road in Jonesville (Union County) after human remains were discovered.”

Holcombe said that “the deceased has not been positively identified at this time, DNA test and an autopsy will be performed.”

Sheriff David Taylor said this afternoon that the remains were discovered by personnel of a company that was planting trees in the area.

“We were notified by a tree planting company that was planting seedlings,” Taylor said. “They informed us that they’d found what they thought to be human skeletal remains.”

Taylor said that deputies were dispatched to the scene to investigate the scene and confirmed what had been found.

“My department came up there and verified what they found to be the skeletal remains of a human,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that the terrain where the remains were found is proving to be challenging for investigators.

“It’s about two and a half miles off into the woods,” Taylor said. “We’re having a hard time getting equipment into it so it’s going to be a long process.”

Since the discovery of the remains was made public, there has been speculation that the deceased is Jessica Ashmore, a Jonesville area woman who has been missing since May 20. Taylor, however, would not comment on whether or not the remains are those of Ashmore, saying only that the investigation is continuing.

The press release issued by Holcombe states that “no other information is available at this time.”

After human remains found in wooded area