Assault and domestic violence

UNION COUNTY — An incident of assault and battery against a man, two incidents of domestic violence against women, two incidents involving drugs, and an incident involving forgery were among the crimes resulting in arrests reported by local law enforcement this past week.

Assault And Battery 2nd Degree

A Union man was arrested the first week of December for allegedly breaking another man’s collarbone in mid-August.

John Blake Turner, 41, 223 Hilltop View, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Assault and Battery 2nd Degree and Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

The incident report states that on Monday, August 16, Cpl. Allen was dispatched to a residence on Cornwell Street for an assault that had occurred on Sunday, August 15. Upon arrival, Allen spoke with a woman and a man and was told by the woman that she had taken the man to the hospital that morning to get checked out. The woman said the doctor had said that the man’s collarbone was broken and that he needed to contact a surgeon in Spartanburg.

Allen then asked the man what had happened and that report states the man said he didn’t remember too much but that he’d been picked up and dropped on his head by (AKA) “Fellow.”

The report states the woman said she’d spoken with the man known as “Fellow” and said his real name is John Turner. It states the woman said Turner told her that he had picked up the victim and dropped him on his head because he had urinated in front of them at the apartment on Tiger Court.

The report states the victim said he had been drinking a lot and may have done that.

Allen asked the victim what time this had happened and was told sometime between 10 a.m. and midnight.

The victim said he had his paperwork from the hospital about his injuries.

Allen then issued a Victim Advocate Form to the victim and advised him to being a copy of his paperwork from the hospital to the Public Safety Department. He also advised that victim that a warrant would be signed on Turner.

The second incident report states that on Friday, December 6, officers were dispatched to West Henrietta Street for a male who had an active arrest warrant. The report states that dispatch advised that the male was Turner.

PSO Beheler, Sgt. Mitchell, and Cpl. Gaston arrived on the scene, approached Turner, and advised him that he was under arrest for an active arrest warrant. Beheler placed handcuffs on Turner and he and Mitchell searched Turner before putting him in the back of a patrol vehicle. The report states they did not find anything illegal on Turner’s person. Beheler then transported Turner to the Union County Jail for booking.

After he cleared the jail Beheler was advised to call the jail and did so, speaking with Off. Sexton. The report states that Sexton advised Beheler that while they were dressing Turner they found a clear bag of Marijuana. Beheler returned to the jail and the report states Sexton told him that while he was dressing Turner he found a clear bag containing Marijuana in Turner’s pants pocket.

Sexton then turned the Marijuana over to Beheler who the report states charged Turner with Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

It states that the report was done for documentation purposes.

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

A Union man was arrested this week for allegedly pushing and choking and threatening to kill the mother of his child.

Daniel Edward Kemnitz, 28, 205 Culp Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 10, Off. Rusty Young was dispatched to 205 Culp Street for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Young spoke with the victim who said that Kemnitz started and became upset because he had way too much and started arguing with her over their 2-year-0ld daughter and other issues. The report states the victim and her daughter had laid down in her bed and then when she went to the bathroom the victim told Kenmitz to go to his room and he refused. The victim threatened to call the cops and the report states Kenmitz finally got up and threw the victim’s ceramic heater on the floor twice. The report states their 2-year-old daughter was present and witnessed Kenmitz throw the heater.

The report states Kenmitz then grabbed the child and took her to his room. It states the victim went to Kenmitz’s room to get her daughter because Kenmitz was too intoxicated to sleep with the child.

The report states Kenmitz got up and pushed the victim and and started choking her and telling her he would kill her. The victim told Kenmitz she was calling the cops and the report states Kenmitz told the victim he would kill her for calling the cops on him. The report states the victim said Kenmitz balled his fist and was trying to punch her. She said she was, however, able to call the cops.

The victim said that when he knew the police were coming, Kenmitz laid down with their 2-year-old daughter like he was asleep.

The report states that Young and Off. Brian Shaver stepped into the room where Kenmitz was and asked him to step into another room so they could talk to him. It states that Kenmitz was incoherent and would not do as the officers asked. Kenmitz did finally go into the other room and the report states officers noticed he was unsteady on his feet.

Young went back and spoke with the victim and she gave a written statement about the incident. The report states Young issued a Victim Advocate Form to the victim.

Kenmitz was charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree because, the report states, the incident took place in front of a child. Young then had Shaver transport Kenmitz to the Union County Jail.

The report states Young then took pictures of the victim’s neck area. It states Young completed a video request slip for this incident on Wednesday, December 11, at 1 a.m. and placed it into the video drop tray.

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree

A Carlisle man was arrested this week for allegedly hitting and choking his girlfriend.

Martin Eugene Sims, 55, 602 Cambridge Street, Carlisle, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 9, deputies were dispatched to a domestic in the Town of Carlisle. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant who the report states said that Sims, her boyfriend of 21 years, had struck her on the head and choked her. The report states this corroborated with a knot on the complainant’s left eye area and a red mark on her right side chest throat area. It states the complainant also said that she broke a window in the residence trying to get out.

The report states the complainant said that Sims left when she called 911 and was possibly at his brother’s house. The complainant was issued a Victims Form and EMS was called to check the complainant out and that she did not want to go to the hospital.

The report states the responding deputies met with the Magistrate and obtained a warrant for Sims, warrant #20191A4410200177. It states this will close the case and that there would be no further investigation.

Sims was taken into custody later that day.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

A Laurens man was arrested this week for allegedly having Methamphetamine in his possession.

Ronnie Mitchell Woodruff, 22, 600 Watts Avenue, Laurens, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 10, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person walking down Lockhart Highway at Frank Hill Loop flagging cars down. The report states that deputies made contact with the man who it identifies as Woodruff.

While deputies were talking to Woodruff, the report states it was obvious that he was under the influence of something. There report states deputies asked Woodruff if he would let them see what was inside his bag at that time. It states he unpacked his bag and deputies could see a syringe in the bottom of the bag. Deputies then asked to see the syringe and the report states deputies could see it was full of a clear liquid.

When asked what was in the syringe, the report states Woodruff said it could be Meth.

Woodruff was then placed under arrest for Possession Of Methamphetamine and was transported by deputies to the Union County Jail.

The report states deputies would be getting a warrant for Possession Of Methamphetamine. It states the syringe was placed in SLED Drug Evidence Kit #C0030332284 to be sent for testing.

The report states the case will be closed out by arrest. It states there was nothing further to report.

PWID Marijuana, Possession Of Ecstasy

A Greenville is facing charges after allegedly being found with Marijuana and Ecstasy in his possession.

Alkeim Montrell Harley, 25, 32 Saluda Fern Court, Greenville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana 1st Offense and Possession Of A Schedule I Narcotic LSD/Schedule II Narcotic 1st Offense.

The incident report states on Thursday, December 12, deputies were at Circle K in the Monarch Community when they observed a black Dodge Charger pull into the parking lot. While watching the passengers, the report states deputies watched one passenger exit the vehicle and enter the store and noticed the other three occupants in the vehicle would not acknowledge the presence of the deputies. Once the passenger returned, the report states deputies observed the car make a right turn out of the parking lot without using a turn signal. It states that deputies followed the vehicle and, as it took a left at the intersection of Lockhart Highway and Union Boulevard and began traveling above the posted speed limit, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Upon contact, the report states deputies identified the vehicle’s operator as Harley and advised him of why he was being pulled over. Deputies then began speaking with the occupants of the vehicle and while engaged in conversation the report states deputies observed the passengers avoiding eye contact; having short, shallow breathing; unable to give straightforward answers; and attempting to control the conversation by challenging the probable cause for the traffic stop. It states that the behaviors the drive and the passengers were showing led deputies to believe that they were involved in something illegal.

The report states that at that point a passenger handed deputies a clear plastic bag containing a green plant-like substance believed to be Marijuana. After being handed the Marijuana, the report states deputies asked Harley if there was anything else in the vehicle that was illegal and he said no. Deputies then asked the passenger who’d handed them the bag if there was anything else illegal in the vehicle and the report states she said no as well. The two passengers in the back seat were then asked to step out of the vehicle and were asked the same question and the report states they both said no.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and the report states the search turned up a clear plastic bag in a shoe in the trunk that had two small, clear plastic bags of a green plant-like substance believed to be Marijuana and a small, clear plastic bag containing 10 white round pills that Harley later identified as Ecstasy.

Harley was then placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail.

Forgery

A Union woman was arrested the first week of this month (December) for allegedly being involved in the forging and cashing of counterfeit checks in late July.

Britnee Shantae Thompson, 28, 103 John Jeter Lane, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Forgery Less Than $10,000.

The incident report states that the complainant came to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 2, to file a report of counterfeit checks as a representative of PENMAC Staffing. The complainant stated that she had received correspondence from her corporate headquarters that counterfeit checks had been cashed processed through the bank and returned to their office. She advised that the checks had not been issued by PENMAC Staffing although the back account and numbers were correct.

The complainant provided photocopies of the checks indicating that three separate individuals had cashed checks. The report states that two of the checks were cashed in the City of Union at the Dixie Curb Market and the third was cashed in the Money Tree Check Cashing Store #1 in Spartanburg.

The report states the complainant was notified by her headquarters because she is responsible for this area and the two checks cashed in Union were made out to subjects that are actually employed in Union County through PENMAC Staffing.

The report states that as the case is similar in nature to an already reported counterfeit check incident the Sheriff’s Office is investigating (Case #2018-001507), this incident will be accepted by this agency rather than being forwarded to the Union Public Safety Department. Inv. J. Beatty of the USPD was informed of the actions being take by the UCSO.

The report states that a copy of this report and case file for #1507 will be forwarded to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states the amount money involved totaled $1,920.

A supplemental incident report states that on Friday, August 9, the UCSO received a call from the Regional Branch Manager for PENMAC Staffing who said that her corporate office had advised her that additional counterfeit checks were cashed using their business name. The report states that the manage emailed the images the bank had provided her. She was advised that the information would be added to the report already started with similar circumstances.

The manager advised that her business and the bank have no financial loss as the checks were not paid by the bank. The business that cashed them suffered the loss.

The report states that of the checks received, the first was payable to Destiny Goode in the amount of $792.54 and cashed at Gene’s One Stop in Jonesville. It states that the other check was made payable to Lashonda Bishop in the amount of 791.86 and also cashed at Gene’s One Stop.

Inv. Ruby went to Gene’s One Stop and the report states that when the employee was shown the checks they said they had three more counterfeit checks to add. The report states that two of them had been returned from the bank as being fictitious, and the third was never presented to their bank because an employee discovered it was counterfeit after it had been cashed. It states that the three additional checks are as follows:

1. Payable to Latevin Brannon in the amount of $984.43, cashed at Gene’s One Stop.

2. Payable to Britnee Thompson in the amount of $934.87, cashed at Gene’s One Stop.

3. Payable to Lachandra Fleming in the amount of $987.87, cashed at Gene’s One Stop.

The report states that Gene’s One Stop will be added to the report as a victim and that warrants would be signed on the above individuals for Forgery.

Thompson was taken into custody on Tuesday, December 6. She is the fifth person to arrested in connection with the case, as Destiny Goode, Larhonda Bishop, Latavian Brannon, and Lachandra Fleming had already been arrested.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Aliyah D’Avion Thompson, 19, 128 Monroe Street, Union, charged Friday, December 6, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense and Failure To Obey A Traffic Control Device.

— Harold Eugene Gault, 51, 303 Stutts Avenue, Union, charged Friday, December 6, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Alyssa Lynne McGinnis, 19, 308 North Street, Lockhart, charged Saturday, December 7, with two counts of Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 1st Offense.

— Donny Steven West, 41, 115 Wedgewood Court, Union, charged Saturday, December 7, with Striking Fixtures Adjacent To Highway.

— Michael Blaine Thompson, 39, 380 Jefferies Farm Road, Jonesville, charged Tuesday, December 10, with Disorderly Conduct.

— Chuck Randall Lipsey, 29, 228 South Enterprise Street, Union, charged Tuesday, December 10, with Trespassing After Notice and Malicious Damage To Property.

— A 15-year-old juvenile charged Monday, December 9, with Disorderly Conduct.

— A 16-year-old juvenile charged Monday, December 9, with Disorderly Conduct.

— A 14-year-old juvenile charged Monday, December 9, with Assault And Battery.

— Jennifer Miranda Inman, 34, 122 South Gate Drive, Union, charged Thursday, December 12, with Trespassing After Notice.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Daniel Tristian Roark, 31, 140 Lawson Road, Union, charged Thursday, December 12, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Larissa Shuree Black, 21, 200 3rd Avenue, Union, charged Wednesday, December 11, with Trespassing.

— Elizabeth Chantal Green, 28, 101 Balsam Street, Union, charged Wednesday, December 11, with Trespassing.

— Harold Shannon Lee, 24, 514 Lakeview Heights, Union, charged Wednesday, December 11, with Trespassing.

— Joe Dean Shannon, 18, 130 Skinny’s Road, Gaffney, charged Wednesday, December 11, with Trespassing.

— Jessica Marie Alvarez Rios, 28, 1000 East Main Street, Apt. 41E, Spartanburg, charged Wednesday, December 11, with Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 1st Offense.

