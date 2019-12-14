House fire under investigation

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 307 Walker Street was damaged by a fire Monday morning that is now being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the SLED Arson Team. The fire, which was fought by six fire departments, is considered suspicious because there was no power to the building. While on the scene helping battle the blaze, Monarch Fire Chief John Flood suffered a fractured ankle. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 307 Walker Street was damaged by a fire Monday morning that is now being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the SLED Arson Team. The fire, which was fought by six fire departments, is considered suspicious because there was no power to the building. While on the scene helping battle the blaze, Monarch Fire Chief John Flood suffered a fractured ankle.

MONARCH — A fire that damaged a house in the Monarch Community Monday morning is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

Southside Fire Chief Mike Lancaster said Wednesday that firefighters were dispatched to 307 Walker Street at 6:15 a.m. Monday in response to a house fire. Lancaster said that in addition to Southside, the Bonham, Buffalo, Jonesville, Monarch, and Santuc fire departments were also dispatched to the scene. He said it took 45 minutes to an hour to get the blaze under control and that firefighters remained on the scene for close to three hours.

Part of the reason firefighters remained on the scene for as long as they did was because they called in the Union County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident because of the suspicious nature of the fire.

“There were no utilities to the house,” Lancaster said. “We found the fire to be suspicious as to how it got started. So we called in the Sheriff’s Office and now they and SLED are investigating.”

Lancaster said that one person was living at the house at the time of the blaze but was not injured.

Evidence Gathered

Sheriff David Taylor said Wednesday that his office and the SLED Arson Team obtained a search warrant allowing deputies and agents to search the location and gather evidence. Taylor said that the investigation is actively ongoing and asked that anyone with any information about the incident to please call Crimestoppers.

Chief Injured

As Walker Street is in the Monarch Community, the primary responder was the Monarch Fire Department with the other fire departments including Southside called in to assist.

Normally, this would mean that Monarch Fire Chief John Flood would have overseen firefighting efforts that morning, but while he started out doing that, an injury forced Flood to turn over the scene to Lancaster.

“Our supply line burst and he (Flood) was attempting to repair it,” Lancaster said. “That’s when he stepped off in a hole and fractured his ankle.”

Red Cross Assisting

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the resident of the house on Walker Drive.

In a statement released Monday, the Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers” is helping “one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.”

Home Fires

The press release also points out that “each year around the holidays the Red Cross and partners see an uptick in the number of home fires. It’s also been shown that Christmas tree fires are much more likely to be deadly than most other fires. When cooking and decorating this holiday season, the Red Cross is reminding families to check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed.”

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

Download Emergency APP

People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 307 Walker Street was damaged by a fire Monday morning that is now being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the SLED Arson Team. The fire, which was fought by six fire departments, is considered suspicious because there was no power to the building. While on the scene helping battle the blaze, Monarch Fire Chief John Flood suffered a fractured ankle. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_20191211_103105-0-.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 307 Walker Street was damaged by a fire Monday morning that is now being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the SLED Arson Team. The fire, which was fought by six fire departments, is considered suspicious because there was no power to the building. While on the scene helping battle the blaze, Monarch Fire Chief John Flood suffered a fractured ankle.

Fire chief injured repairing water line

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.