Electrical fire destroys house

SOUTHSIDE — Despite their best efforts firefighters from six fire departments were unable to prevent a house on Trammell Drive from being destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said that firefighters were dispatched at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire at 187 Trammell Drive, Union. Bailey said that by the time firefighters arrived on the scene “the structure was fully involved.” He said that initially “we thought we had a person who was in the structure, but he was found outside the house.”

Southside was assisted in battling the blaze by the Bonham, Buffalo, Jonesville, Monarch, and Santuc fire departments, but Bailey said that despite their combined efforts they were unable to save the building.

“The structure is a total loss,” Bailey said. “We estimated the damage at $25,000.”

Bailey said that the fire was determined to be the result of an electrical short in the building.

Firefighters remained on the scene until 12:43 p.m. extinguishing the fire and making sure it did not reignite.

Bailey said that neither firefighters nor residents of the building were injured in the blaze.

In addition to the firefighters dispatched, Bailey said personnel with the Union County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene as well and “they really helped us today.”

Red Cross Assisting

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents of the house on Trammell Drive.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers” are assisting “two adults and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.“

Home Fires

How To Help

Blaze battled by six fire departments

By Charles Warner [email protected]

