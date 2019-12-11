Four burglaries and a stolen car

UNION COUNTY — Incidents of vandalism, burglary, shoplifting, forgery, larceny, and automobile theft are under investigation by local law enforcement.

Vandalism

An incident in which a group of kids vandalized a house is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Saturday, November 30, Off. Ford and Sgt. Spencer responded to a residence on Ravenscroft Street in reference to a complainant witnessing the vandalism of a neighbor’s house. The officers were met in the yard by the complainant who was identified by his state issued driver’s license. The complainant said he’d witnessed five or six kids standing near his neighbor’s house located to the side of his home across the street. He said he heard glass shatter and heard one of the kids identified as a female say “Why did you do that.” The kids then walked up Ravenscroft Street towards Blassingame Street.

The complainant said he observed two or three boys, three girls, a black dog, and a brown dog. He said one of the boys was wearing an orange shirt.

The complainant said he did not know who lived at the house, but had observed them remodeling it and replace the windows.

Ford wrote down the complainant’s information and then, along with Spencer, approached the house which was located on North Evans Street. They observed that the first window panel on the right side front window had been shattered. They also observed grass on the front porch surrounding the window and a rock laying on the porch in the glass. Ford then called PSO Bryan Shaver on the departmental radio to have Shaver come to the scene to take pictures of the broken window.

Ford and Spencer then checked inside the building to ensure the other entrances and windows were secure. Shaver then arrived on the scene and took pictures of the broken window and glass on the front porch and then cleared the scene.

Ford and Spencer then drove through the neighborhood to see if they could identify and locate the kids the complainant reported seeing. They were unable to locate the kids and cleared the scene.

Damage to the building is estimated at $50.

Burglary/Breaking And Entering

A incident in which a residence was broken and $2,500 in cash, jewelry, and other items were stolen is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Sunday, December 1, PSO Shaver responded to a residence on Culp Street in reference to a reported break-in. Upon arrival, Shaver found the son of the victim inside the residence who told him that he lives there with his mother and that her home had been broken into.

The report states that Shaver observed the keys in the back door of the residence and asked the son if he had to use keys to open the door or was the door locked. The son said he did not know if he had to use the key to open the door.

The son said he had called his mother at her place of work in Jonesville to advise her of the break-in. He said he had found the home broken into when he came home around 12:30 p.m. The son said he had left the home on Saturday, November 30, around 11 p.m. to stay with his girl and did not return until 12:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1.

The report states the son said a Playstation4 was missing from the living room are and that he was missing $1,100 he had in a box under his bed.

The report states Shaver observed a broken window on one side of the house with glass laying on the ground. It states he also observed a brick sitting on the air conditioning unit outside the home near the broken window. He also observed a mud smudge mark on top of the air conditioning unit.

The report states Shaver also observed that the dresser drawers in one bedroom were open along with a lamp knocked over on the night stand by the bed in front of the window that was broken. It states he also noticed that the couch cushions and chair cushions were displaced in the living room. He also observed that the deadbolt on the front door was not locked. Shaver also noticed a box that was halfway out from under the bed in the son’s bedroom.

The victim then arrived at the scene and Shaver asked her when was the last time she’d been at home and she told him she had left to go to work in Jonesville on Sunday, December 1, around 6:20 a.m. Shaver then asked the victim if she always put the deadbolt lock on when leaving and she said she always uses the deadbolt locks.

The victim said she was missing a jar that was on the nightstand near the window that was broken which she said contained $100 in quarters and $500 in bills. She said she was missing a gold bracelet that was on the nightstand and a Michael Kors watch that was also on the nightstand.

The son then asked Shaver if he was going to try and get fingerprints and Shaver said that he was going to notify the shift supervisor and he would most likely call the on call investigator. Shaver then contacted Sgt. Spencer by phone and briefed him on the incident. Spencer advised that he would contact the on call investigator.

The mother and the son both provided Shaver with a voluntary written statement and Victim Advocate Form was issued to the victim.

Cpl. Hope later contacted Shaver by phone and said that Inv. Parker would be responding to the incident location. Shaver took pictures of the crime scene to be attached to the report. Parker then arrived to process the crime scene.

At this point, the son informed Shaver that he did see a place on the front door that appeared to be where someone tried to kick it open. Shaver went and looked at the front door and observed a smudge mark on the doorknob and took pictures of it.

While he was processing the scene, Parker found the victim’s Michael Kors watch in the box behind the nightstand. He finished processing the scene and then he and Shaver cleared the scene.

Burglary And Vandalism

An incident in which the residence of five college students was broken into and $3,635 worth of property was stolen from is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Sunday, December 1, Sgt. Hood responded to an apartment building on West South Street in reference to a break-in. Upon arrival, Hood spoke to the complainant who said that when he returned to his room earlier that day after being gone on a holiday vacation from college he observed that someone had taken his Playstation4 Gaming System valued at $300 and approximately 25-30 video games valued at $600 from his upstairs bedroom. The complainant said he’d been in his room on Friday, November 29, with a friend playing video games from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and that everything was fine until he returned on Sunday, December 1, and observed the items were missing from his room. He said he also observed several interior doors had been busted in.

The report states the complainant said he believed he had left an entrance door unlocked prior to leaving for the holidays and that there were no signs of forced entry.

Hood spoke with another complainant who said someone had stolen from his upstairs bedroom a Black and Decker Cordless Drill, drill bits, screw driver, and wrenches valued at $75 from his closet. The second complainant said he had returned to his room on Sunday, December 1, at 1 p.m. and did not pay any attention to the first complainant’s room down the hall from his.

A third complainant told Hood that someone had stolen from his upstairs bedroom a Playstation4 Game System valued at $300 and a Zuess Laptop Computer valued at $1,600.

A fourth complainant told Hood that someone had stolen from her downstairs bedroom a HP Laptop Computer valued at $500.

A fifth complainant told Hood that someone had stolen from her downstairs bedroom a XBox Gaming System valued at $120 and a pair of Nike Air Jordan Shoes, blue/black and white in color, valued at $140 from her closet.

The report states that the complainants are all college students who reside a the West South Street location.

Shoplifting

An incident of shoplifting involving an apparent team of shoplifters is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, November 27, deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General in Monarch where they spoke with the complainant who said that on Thursday, November 7, a black male came in the store and returned some bed sheets. The complainant said the man got $101.71 in cash back and that there was an older black male who walked in the store, picked up a basket, and walked around, but didn’t buy anything. He said he believes the two are the same guys who did the same thing at the Carlisle Dollar General the same day, but was unsure of the amount.

The report states deputies got pictures of the two men and would be adding them to the report.

Forgery

An incident in which a check for work to be done on a car was cashed but the work has not been done is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, November 27, the victim came in to the Union County Sheriff’s Office to report a forgery. It states the victim said he took his 2004 Tahoe to the shop to have the left two doors fixed. The report states the victim said he’d called his Geico adjuster who said that the two-party check made out to the shop and the victim had been cashed. It states the victim said the check was for $2,700.

The report states the victim said he tried to get his Tahoe after a month, but every time he gets there the shop is closed. It states the victim said the shop had told him it would take about five days to make the repairs. The victim said he’d looked in the window and could see that the doors had not be put on his Tahoe yet.

The report states the case would be forwarded to investigations.

Grand Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

An incident in which a pickup truck was stolen from a farm is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Friday, November 29, Sgt. Cudd responded to a location on Mt. Tabor Church Road for larceny of a pickup truck. Upon arrival, Cudd spoke with the complainant who said that someone had taken his 2001 F250 Dual Wheel Truck from his farm. The complainant said he’d last seen the truck on Thursday, November 28 around 5 p.m. He said the key was in the truck and it had a full tank of fuel.

The report states that the complainant valued the truck at $15,000. It describes the truck as a 2001 F250 Ford Extended Cab Diesel with dual wheels and a flatbed. The truck is blue with gray trim at the bottom. It also has a grill guard and a winch on the front. Its tag is SC APF720.

While Cudd was in the process of typing the report, the complainant called and said the truck was seen that morning around 7:30 a.m. on the Kelly Road headed toward Union. The report states the truck would be entered into NCIC.

Burglary/Breaking And Entering

An incident in which a home was broken into and ransacked and a TV and medication with a combined value of $601 stolen is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, December 4, Off. Ford and Sgt. Spencer responded to a residence on Arthur Boulevard in reference to a break-in that occurred earlier that day. Upon arrival at the residence, Ford and Spencer met with the victim and asked him what was going on. The report states the victim said that he came home and noticed that the side door that he normally uses was open.

The victim said he continued on into the house and observed the cabinets above the stove were open. He said he went further into the house and discovered that his things in each room of his home had been ransacked. The victim said his 65-inch TV that had been in his living room was gone. He said the back door of his house had been left open.

The report states that when they entered the house, Ford and Spencer observed that the cabinets above the stove were open. They then asked the victim what time he’d left his home and what time he’d returned and he said he’d left around 8 a.m. that morning and returned when he called police around 4:48 p.m.

The victim then said he’d locked the door but not the dead bolt and that he believed that a plastic card had been used to open the door. He then lead the officers through the rest of the house and the report states officers observed the hallway closet was open and things thrown in the floor from the closet including bedding and a suitcase.

As they continued through the house, deputies observed drawers open in a bedroom with things thrown onto the floor throughout the room. The report states they also observed another bedroom where the drawers had been gone through and left open as well as the mattress being ajar. It states they also observed another room with a tall wardrobe with both its doors open and papers thrown onto the floor surrounding the wardrobe.

The victim then lead the deputies into his living room where they observed the holes where the TV had been attached to the wall. The report states the holes were larger due to having been ripped from the wall. It states deputies also observed that the back door open and the victim told them that the front door was unlocked but was shut, adding that he always keeps it locked.

Deputies observed that there were no signs of forced entry and that the windows were secure. They then set down with the victim to get information on what was stolen. After getting that information, Ford took photos of the scene and provided the victim with a Victim’s Advocate form. Ford then advised the victim that she would be making a report which she would forward to investigations.

The report states that on Wednesday, December 4, at approximately 6:31 p.m., Ford received a notification from Union County Dispatch to give the victim a call concerning other items taken from his residence. Ford called use the office’s phone and was told by the victim that as he had been cleaning up his home from the break-in he’d discovered that some of his medications were missing. He said he was looking for his medication information and would call Ford back when he found it. The report states the victim called back on the office phone and said he was missing his blood pressure medication and cholesterol medication. He said he was also missing medication for fluid build-up, but that he no longer took it and did not want to provide information on it. Ford informed the victim she would added this information to the report.

The report states that the TV that was stolen is a 65 inch HDMI, Serial Number LFTIVKLT3000308, UPC Number 845226014765, Model Number E65-E3, Part Number 10258031281, and valued at $600. It values the stolen medication at $1.

Burglary 3rd Degree

An incident in which someone broke into house by forcing a door open is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Thursday, December 5, a deputy responded to a residence on Rook Road in Union County in reference to a break-in that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the victim who was already inside the house. The deputy asked what was going on and the victim said he came from work and when he went to open the door he realized it had been broken into.

The report states the deputy could see where the threshold had been broken from the door being forced open. The victim then told the deputy he’d not been any further than the front door. After the residence was cleared, the report states the victim walked through and advised the deputy nothing appeared to be missing.

The deputy then noticed the victim had a CCTV system in his bedroom and asked if it was functional and the victim said it hadn’t been working since his power went out several days prior. The report states the deputy then took pictures of the damage and issued a victim’s form to the victim and advised him that the report would be sent to investigations for further review. It states the deputy also advised the victim that if he found anything missing to call the Sheriff’s Office.

Larceny

An incident in which items totaling $250 was stolen from the porch of a residence on Meansville Road is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, December 4, Cpl. Hope was advised by Records Clerk Judy Yount that a walk-in was at Public Safety Headquarters and needed to speak to an officer. The report states that Yount recorded the information from the complainant and provided it to Hope.

The complainant reported a theft that occurred at 336 Meansville Road. The report states the victim said several items were missing from the front porch of the residence including an antique vacuum cleaner valued at $100, an unassembled rusty antique tricycle valued at $50, and a cast iron Hibachi grill on a stand valued at $100.

The report states that the house is currently unoccupied but is owned by the complainant and her husband. It states that the complainant that the property be added to the list of active property checks. The complainant added that she and her husband periodically check the property themselves. She said that the property had last been checked on Friday, November 22 and that the items were discovered stolen on Tuesday, December 3.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department filed the following charge against the following individual.

— Moses Dateria Dawkins, 27, 418 Kentucky Avenue, Spartanburg, charged Friday, December 6, with Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense and Giving False Information To Police.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office filed the following charge against the following individual.

— Anthony Kennedy Smith, 58, 219 South Church Street #5A, Union, charged Thursday, December 5, with two counts of Fraudulent Checks Less Than $1,000 1st Offense.

Property crimes under investigation