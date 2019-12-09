Two wounded in Friday night shooting

UNION — The Union Public Safety Department is investigating a shooting incident that left two men wounded Friday night.

The incident report states that on Friday, December 6, at approximately 9:09 p.m., city units were dispatched in response to shots being fired at 116 Horseshoe Circle with possible multiple gunshot victims. The report states that Sgt. Fleming was at Union Medical Center on an unrelated call and immediately exited the emergency room and was met by Monte Delando Lindsey, 45, 129 West Main Street, Union, in the parking lot. It states that Lindsey had gunshot wounds to the stomach and arm.

Fleming asked Lindsey who had shot him and the report states Lindsey said Cardozer.

The report states Fleming walked Lindsey into the emergency room and then returned to the parking where a vehicle pulled up with a second gunshot victim in the back seat. It states Fleming identified the victim as Cardozer Markie Hill, 32, 204 Hicks Street, Union. The report states Hill had a gunshot wound to the stomach and that Fleming advised medical staff that a second shooting victim was in the parking lot.

Fleming went to Lindsey’s room and asked him what had happened and the report states Lindsey said he was at 116 Horseshoe Circle at a party and had been in an argument with Hill who he said had advised him to be there when he got back. The report states Lindsey said Hill left the party and that he had also left to get some liquor. It states Lindsey said that as he was pulling back up near the trash dump at Sims Drive beside 116 Horseshoe Circle to park, Hill walked up to his vehicle and began to shoot at him. Lindsey said he grabbed his gun and returned fire at Hill.

When asked by Fleming how many times he’d shot at Hill, the report states Lindsey said he wasn’t sure.

The report states Fleming then advised PSO Stanley and Lt. Williams to go to Horseshoe Circle and secure the scene and attempt to find shell casings. It states Fleming notified on call Inv. Mark Gregory of the situation and that Gregory came to the emergency room took over the investigation.

Union Public Safety Director Sam White said this (Monday) afternoon that the investigation is still under way and that investigators have not been able to confirm any of the information given about the incident so far beyond the fact that both Lindsey and Hill suffered gunshot wounds. White said that both men are still hospitalized in Spartanburg Regional Health Care Center, one of them being airlifted and the other transported by ambulance. He said investigators have not been able to question either Lindsey or Hill since they were transported to Spartanburg Regional.

As the investigation is continuing, White asked that anyone with any information about the shooting and what lead up to it to please contact either the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or Crimestoppers.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Public-Safety-2.jpg

Authorities asking for witnesses to come forward