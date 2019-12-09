Drugs, guns, and child neglect

Huntsinger Huntsinger T. Washington T. Washington D. Washington D. Washington

UNION COUNTY — Arrests for drug and firearms violations, for child neglect, and for indecent exposure, and investigations into property crimes including the theft of Christmas decorations were all part of crime in Union County this past week.

Firearms, Drugs, And Child Neglect

One man is facing multiple drug and firearms charges and two other people are charged with child neglect after a search by law enforcement of their residence turned up cocaine, marijuana, Ecstasy, two guns, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Alexis Kristen Huntsinger, 22, 115 White Oak Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Unlawful Neglect Of A Child By A Parent.

Tiquise Deon Washington, 34, 115 White Oak Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Unlawful Neglect Of A Child By A Parent.

Direz Deon Washington, 22, 1123 Sherwood Drive, Florence, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Trafficking Cocaine Within A 1/2 Mile Of School, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana Within A 1/2 Mile Of A School, Possession With Intent To Distribute Ecstasy, Possession With Intent To Distribute Ecstasy Within A 1/2 Mile Of A School, Possession Of A Firearm With The Serial Number Removed, and Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Violent Crime.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 2, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Maj. John Sherfield, Sgt. Gilstrap, Inv. Suber, State Constable Bennett, and Deputy Erwin executed a search warrant at 115 White Oak Street in Union County. Upon arrival, the report states the deputies entered the residence, announced their presence, and then secured everyone there including Huntsinger and the Washingtons along with three minor children ages 4, 2, and 1. The report states everyone was then moved into the living room area and Sherfield advised the occupants again of the search warrant and the reason for the search warrant.

The deputies then began searching the residence and the report states that while doing so they found two bags of cocaine and several boxes of ammunition. The report states that in their search deputies found under the bed a Crown Royal bag which contained another two bags of cocaine, marijuana, and Ecstasy pills along with a Para Ordinance .45 caliber pistol (Serial Number TJ3519) and a Glock .40 caliber pistol (Serial Number LYM903), and two digital scales. It states that a large bag of marijuana and digital scales was found a pocket of a coat in the closet and that a plastic bottle of fake urine and hand warmers were found in a box in the closet.

The report states that all the items found in the search were in the back left bedroom where Direz Washington had come from and where all his belongings were stored. It states that both firearms were loaded and chambered with rounds in the barrel and that the serial number on the Glock pistol frame had been removed.

In the course of their search of the master bedroom, the report states deputies found $3,316 in cash in a dresser drawer where Tiquise Washington’s clothes were. It states that a trace amount of marijuana and a grinder were located in a safe in the bedroom as well.

Sherfield advised all the adults of their Miranda Warning and the report states Direz Washington said that everything found in his room belonged to him and no one else.

The report states that from the search warrant they executed, deputies seized 145 grams of marijuana, 92 dosage units of Ecstasy, 31 grams of cocaine, two firearms, and $3,316 in cash. It also states that the incident took place withing a 1/2 mile of the USC Union campus.

The report states that the three minor children were turned over to Michelle Harris of the Union County Department of Social Services who then placed the children with a friend of their mother until their investigation can be resolved.

Neither of the firearms seized came back as stolen per the NCIC, but the report states Sherfield performed a firearms trace through ATF and was awaiting the results to determine who the owner of the firearms may be. The report states that the drugs seized were sealed inside Best Pack B297443 for analysis at the SLED forensics laboratory.

Indecent Exposure

A 12-year-old juvenile was arrested after allegedly exposing themself at a local school.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, December 3, at approximately 1:30 p.m., while at Sims Middle School, School Resource Officer Griffin was notified by the school’s principal of a student exposing their private parts while in class. The report states that written statements were taken from the teacher and several juvenile students who witnessed the incident. It states the juvenile, 12, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and was afterwards released to their parents.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Timothy Lee Brown, 48, 202 North Gadberry Street, Union, charged Wednesday, December 4, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Preston Scott Knight, 32, 124 Garlington Street, Apartment M89, Laurens, charged Wednesday, December 4, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense and No Proof Of Insurance.

— A 17-year-old juvenile charged Tuesday, December 3, with Shoplifting.

— A 17-year-old juvenile charged Monday, December 2, with Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

— Ranada Tequila Jennings, 34, 301 Richard Street, Union, charged Tuesday, December 3, with Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense.

— Laura Nicole Childers, 26, 105 Walnut Street, Union, charged Tuesday, December 3, with Trespassing After Notice.

— Vonnay William Beasley, 61, 107 Cornwell Street, Union, charged Monday, December 2, with Assault And Battery.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Andy DeWayne Lawson, 38, 7621 Highway 221, Moore, charged Thursday, December 5, with Petit Larceny Less Than $2,000.

— Joseph Lee Ridings, 22, 118 Brookside Drive, Union, charged Wednesday, December 4, with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Calvin Brown, 48, 1208 Linersville Road, Lot 10, Buffalo, charged Tuesday, December 3, with Public Disorderly Conduct.

Incidents

The following incidents are under investigation by local law enforcement.

Christmas Decorations Stolen

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of more than $300 worth of Christmas decorations from an outbuilding on the Oakland Road.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 2, at 1:26 p.m., Maj. Robert Hines responded to the Oakland Road residence in reference to a larceny. The report states the victim said she had went out to the building behind her home and found that her Christmas decorations were gone. It states the victim said the decorations had been stored in the building which she described as being unsecured. Hines and the victim them walked out to the building which the report states did not have a door but that there were still a few things inside.

The victim said that she’d been in the building two weeks earlier and the decorations were there so the theft had to have occurred between then (Monday, November 18) and that morning (Monday, December 2). She said that before calling 911 she’d spoke to her neighbor about what had happened and the neighbor had said she’d seen some black males approximately 12 years of age walking up behind the building the previous week but didn’t know who they were.

Hines asked the victim for an itemized list of the stolen items and she provided the following:

• North Pole sign approximately four feet tall valued at $60.

• North Pole road sign that stuck in the ground and was approximately two feet tall and valued at $45.

• Ginger Bread sign that stuck in the ground and was approximately two feet tall and valued at $100.

• Santa Claus figure that stuck in the ground valued at $100.

Hines asked the victim if she had any suspects and she said she didn’t other than what her neighbor told her. He then advised the victim of the Victim’s Advocate Form and the report states that while reading the three questions, the victim said she did not want to prosecute anyone, she only wanted her stuff back. The form was then given to her after she signed it.

The report states that the charge in the incident would be Petit Larceny $2,000 Or Less.

Break-In

The Union Public Safety Department is investigating a break-in at a residence on Richard Street.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 2, at 11:50 a.m., Off. Richard Canupp spoke to the victim/complainant by telephone about the incident. The victim/complainant said that he had driven by his home on Richard Street and noticed there’d been a break-in. He said that he does not stay at that location anymore but does stop by there from time to time.

The victim/complainant said that when he stopped there on Sunday, December 1, he noticed that the window screen on the side of the house closest to the church had been cut. He said he then noticed that the front door was open and he knew that something was wrong because the door had a deadbolt lock on it. The victim/complainant said he went inside the house and saw that it had been completely rambled through and the person who’d done so had made a big mess. He said the only thing he could see that was missing was approximately six blank cassette tapes which had a combined estimated value of $3.

The report states that the investigation was continuing.

Crimes and arrests in Union County