Domestic violence and drug crime

UNION COUNTY — The month of November ended with arrests for domestic violence, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, driving under the influence and driving under suspension, and narcotics violations involving Oxycodone, marijuana, and crack cocaine.

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

A Union man was arrested and charged with allegedly attacking the mother of his child and bloodying her nose.

Michael DeAngelo Worthy, 36, 309 Foster Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

The incident report states that on Thursday, November 28, PSO Harris was dispatched to a residence on Porter Street in reference to an open line hangup. Upon arrival, the report states that Harris spoke with a male subject that he witnessed throwing a bag of food towards the residence. The report states the male subject continued walking away from Harris and finally stopped to speak with him. Upon making initial contact with the male subject, the report states Harris informed the man that he was bleeding he had an acute laceration about his hand. Harris asked the man if he needed EMS to render aid and the report states the man refused.

The report states the man later identified himself as Worthy and said that he and the mother of his child had been involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. It states that Worthy said he believed she cut him with a knife which could have caused the laceration. The report states Worthy said he’d come to the Porter Street residence to see his son and bring the mother some food for Thanksgiving. It states Worthy said the woman started a verbal argument over something that happened in the past and slapped him as he was laying down with his son. The report states Worthy said the woman hit him with a candle holder about his knee and the back of his head.

While talking with Harris, the report states Worthy asked repeatedly if he could just go home and not have anything done because the woman has to take care of his son. The report states that Harris noticed Worthy was stumbling and could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Cpl. Cullen then arrived on the scene and the report states he went in to the residence to speak with the female subject. The report states Cullen then informed Harris that the woman had a bloodied nose and that there was in fact a baby in the building under the woman’s care.

Harris then detained Worthy and put him in the back of his patrol car.

The report states that Harris and PSO Beheler then spoke with the woman who said that Worthy had come in to her home yelling and cursing. It states the woman said that while Worthy didn’t have a key to her apartment he works for the Housing Authority and has a Master Key to all the suites in his possession. The report states the woman said she asked Worthy to leave but he would not and began pushing her and trying to headbutt her. It states the woman said that she pushed Worthy and he fell down in the living room. The report states the woman said she’d already asked Worthy to leave multiple times. It states the woman said she threw a plate of food that Worthy had brought her and he then exited the apartment and threw a bag of food at the door.

As for the laceration to Worthy’s hand, the report states the woman said she did not know how that was inflicted.

The report states Harris noticed that the woman had tissue in her left nostril in an attempt to stop the flow of blood from her nose. It states the woman said Worthy had caused that injury but she did know if it was with the headbutting or if he’d punched her. The report states the woman also pointed to some bruises on her neck that she said Worthy had caused weeks before.

Harris then asked the woman if she would fill out a voluntary statement on paper, and the report states she refused, but did, however, sign a victim notification information form.

The report states that Harris then placed Worthy under arrest for Domestic Violence. It states that Worthy then requested to be taken to Union Medical Center to be evaluated. The report states that Worthy was medically cleared on Friday, November 29. It states he was subsequently transported to the Union County Jail for booking.

Distribution Of A Controlled Substance

A Union man was arrested at the end of November and charged with allegedly selling Oxycodone to a confidential police informant in early August.

Michael James Jeter, 34, 1418 Peach Orchard Road #3, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Distribution Of A Controlled Substance.

The incident report states that on Friday, August 9, a confidential informant met with narcotics officers who equipped the informant with an audio/visual recorder and supplied them with money. It states the confidential informant then went to a location at West Main Street, Union, and purchased Oxycodone pills from Jeter. The confidential informant then went back to the narcotics officers where the report states the evidence was recovered.

Jeter was taken into custody on Saturday, November 30.

Assault & Battery, Drugs

A Union man initially arrested for allegedly beating a woman was subsequently charged with narcotics violations after allegedly being found with marijuana and crack cocaine in his possession.

Albert Donell Jeter, 30, 177 Coley Gray Road, Carlisle, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree, Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense, and Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack Cocaine.

The incident report states that on Thursday, November 28, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Labaw Road in reference to a fight. While the deputies were en route, the report states they were informed by dispatch and the male subject had left the address in a white Nissan Altima. As deputies were about to turn on to Labaw Road, the report states they passed the vehicle, but before they could turn around catch up to it, the Altima had turned off the road. After a few minutes of looking, however, the report states the car was located behind the house at 177 Coley Gray Road by Deputy Ivey.

Cpl. Erwin went on to the residence on Labaw Road and spoke to the victim who the report states said Jeter had been at her house since around 6 a.m. The report states the victim said she and Jeter had a relationship and that Jeter had accused her of cheating on him. It states the victim said at that time she went into her house and Jeter followed her, following her into the bedroom where she said he knocked her to the ground and pushed against her jaw with his elbow and then began to knee her in the ribs.

Deputies then asked the victim if she needed EMS and she said she did.

The report states that a relative of the vicitm showed deputies a picture of Jeter in her back yard and another said he could hear it when his sister was knocked down to the floor and she hit the wall.

At that point, the report states Ivey informed Erwin that she had found the car and Jeter at his house. The report states Erwin met with Ivey at Coley Gray Road and then spoke with Jeter about what was going on with him and the victim.

The report states Jeter said he had not been to the victim’s house, that he’d been to the Chester Walmart to buy his kids bicycles. Erwin asked to see the receipt since he’d just left Walmart, but the report states Jeter could not show the deputies a receipt. When asked by deputies why he was on Labaw Road, the report states Jeter said he had property there he was checking on.

At this point, the report states deputies told Jeter they had multiple witnesses who said he was at the victim’s home. They then told Jeter he was being detained until they could figure out what went on, but the report states Jeter said no, he was not going. Deputies then placed Jeter under arrested for Assault And Battery 3rd Degree on the victim.

The report states that as Erwin was placing Jeter in handcuffs, Ivey reached into his pocket and pulled out two small bags, one of which had a green leafy substance that Jeter said was marijuana. It states he said the other bag contained cocaine and that he said the contents of both bags were for personal use.

When deputies got back to the office, the report states they weighed the bags and found the marijuana had a field weight of 1.9 grams and the cocaine weighed to 2.5 grams. As they looked at the white substance, the report states it appeared to be a rock-like substance.

Jeter, the report states, was charged with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree, Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense, and Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack Cocaine.

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

A Union man is facing charges for allegedly attacking and beating the mother of his child and damaging her car.

Samuel Cleve Brannon, 20, 113 Wildlife Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree and Malicious Injury To Personal Property More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000.

The incident report states that on Friday, November 29, deputies respond to 113 Wildlife Drive in Union County in reference to a domestic between boyfriend and girlfriend. The report states dispatch notified deputies that she’d heard a disturbance in the background and said she’d heard the girlfriend say that the boyfriend was trying to get the phone out of her hand.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Brannon who the report states said he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument over money that had turned physical. While the deputies were speaking with Brannon, the report states the girlfriend was walking up the driveway. The report states Brannon said he’d asked his girlfriend for $20 and that was when they began arguing. It states Brannon said the argument then became physical and they started hitting each other.

The report states Brannon also admitted to picking up a brick and throwing it at his girlfriend’s car. It states there was noticeable damage to the gas cap of the car.

Deputies then spoke with the girlfriend who said that Brannon had asked her for $20 and that she’d agreed to give him the money, but that he’d taken her keys and refused to give them back to her. The report states she said she asked Brannon several times for her keys, but he would not return them to her. It states the girlfriend said she then facetimed her sister and that was when Brannon slapped her across the face.

The report states the victim said Brannon then picked up a fan and hit her with it. It states the victim said Brannon started to hit her several times so she grabbed her phone and threw it beside the bed to hide so he would not take it from her. The victim told deputies she got away from Brannon and then got her phone and went outside to call for police. Once outside, she said she call 911, and that Brannon followed her outside and picked up a brick and threw it at her car. She said that after the brick was thrown, Brannon walked back up to her and was trying to take the phone out of her hand and started to attack her again. She said she then walked towards the end of the road.

The report states the victim said that while she was on the phone with the dispatcher, Brannon choked her, forcing her to hang up the phone. It states the victim said Brannon then walked back to the residence and shortly afterwards the deputies arrived.

The report states that there were no visible marks on the victim, but deputies found the fan the victim said Brannon struck her with in the dumpster beside the residence.

When first asked, the report states the victim denied EMS assistance, but then asked for it 15 minutes later due to her head hurting.

The report states the victim said there were cameras at the office located next to the residence. Deputies spoke with an employee working at the office who said he did not have access to the cameras. The report states the office manager told deputies that he saw Brannon grab the victim and started jerking her arm and appeared to be trying to get the phone out of her hand. It states the office manager said he saw the victim walk to the end of the road.

Deputies questioned the victim, asking her if she’d hit Brannon and she said she had not. The report states she said she was balled up on the floor while Brannon was attacking her.

Brannon was then arrested for Domestic Violence 2nd Degree due, the report states, to the incident taking place in front of his and the victim’s one year old daughter. It states he would also be charged with Malicious Damage for the damage to the victim’s vehicle. He was then transported to the Union County Jail where he was booked on those charges and the report adds that warrants would be obtained on him.

Resisting Arrest

A Union man is facing multiple charges including resisting arrest for allegedly refusing to cooperate with authorities as they were trying to arrest him for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Marcus Shermaine Byrd, 35, 125 East Lee Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense, Open Container, Driving Under The Influence 1st Offense, Giving False Information To Police, and Resisting Arrest.

The incident report states that on Monday, December 1, deputies received a call about a blue Chevrolet weaving all over the road on Furman Fendley Highway. Deputies were then advised that the car had turned into the parking lot of the Circle K gas station, ran up on a curb, and came to a stop. Deputies then arrived at the Circle K and made contact with the driver who the report states said he did not have an I.D., but did give them a name. However, the report states that this was not the name of the driver who it states was subsequently identified as Byrd.

The report states deputies could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Byrd’s breath and that a cup containing some type of alcohol was found in the cup holder beside Byrd in the car. The deputies then asked Byrd how much he’d had to drink and the report states he said he’d had a couple of beers. The report states Byrd’s speech was slurred and he was having trouble staying on task when asked questions. Deputies then asked Byrd to step out the vehicle and submit to an SFST.

The report states that Byrd refused and said he would not do the test, whereupon he was told by deputies that he would be placed under arrest for DUI. They told him to step out of the vehicle, but the report states Byrd refused to do so. Byrd was advised several more times several more times to step out of the car that was he was under arrest, but the report states he continued to refuse.

At that point, the report states the deputy took Byrd by the arm and pulled him from the seat of his vehicle. The report states Byrd continued to resist and attempted to lock his arms while handcuffs were placed on him. Byrd was nevertheless handcuffed and taken into custody.

Upon being frisked, the report states Byrd’s actual I.D. was found in his pocket. The report states Byrd’s SCDL status was ran and it came back suspended.

Byrd was taken to the Union County Jail and placed on the Datamaster, but the report states he refused to give a breath sample.

The report states that Byrd would be charged with DUI, Resisting Arrest, Giving False Information to Law Enforcement, Open Container, and DUS.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Kaylin Elizabeth Burke, 21, 3260 Mount Lebanon Road, Buffalo, charged Friday, November 29, with Operating A Vehicle Which Is Not Registered/Licensed and Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Isaiah D. Kershaw, 25, 110 West Academy Street, Union, charged Friday, November 29, with Assault and Battery and Malicious Damage To Property.

— Amariyon Zyonna Smith, 19, 720 Lakeside Drive#J7, Union, charged Friday, November 29, with Contempt Of Municipal Court.

— Marcus D. Gossette, 38, 200 Byrd Street, Union, charged Friday, November 29, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Krisila West, 18, 5621 South Pine Street, Pacolet, issued a summons Wednesday, November 27, for Speeding.

— Nicklaus Chase Bevis, 18, 609 Happy Valley Road, Union, issued a summons Wednesday, November 27, for Possession Of Marijuana.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Richard Dillon Williams, 20, 107 Frances Avenue, Union, charged Thursday, November 28, with No SC Driver’s License and Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Reginald Lewis Smith, 54, 301 Lipsey Street #C, Union, charged Saturday, November 30, with Public Disorderly Conduct.

Arrests made the last week of November