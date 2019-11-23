Theft of 9 guns under investigation

Mobley Mobley Hill Hill Huntsinger Huntsinger Osborne Osborne

UNION COUNTY — An investigation into the break-in at and the theft of nine guns from a gun shop that has already resulted in four men being arrested is continuing with more arrests expected.

Delunte Marquez Mobley, 28, 2110 West Springs Highway, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Malicious Injury To Personal Property Less Than $2,000, Burglary 1st Degree, and Grand Larceny More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000.

Antavius D’Argo Hill, 22, 138 Birch Street, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of A Schedule I Narcotic, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana 1st Offense, Burglary 1st Degree, and Grand Larceny More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000.

Walter Hayden Huntsinger, 21, 106 Kensington Drive, Spartanburg, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Receing Stolen Goods Valued At More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000.

Daren Dontre’ Osborne, 20, 154 Wildlife Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Receing Stolen Goods Valued At More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000.

The primary narrative of the incident by Deputy Kristen Spencer states that on Tuesday, November 12, deputies responded to 4616 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway (Brushy Fork Armory) in reference to a break-in. The narrative states that once on the scene, deputies noticed the front left window to the business had been busted out. It states a deputy spoke with the owner of the business who said that around 2 a.m. that morning, his security camera filmed two individuals entering his building.

Deputies then notified the on-call investigator and the narrative states the business owner said he was missing approximately 9 firearms. It states the business owner said he would compile a list of the missing firearms including their serial numbers and send it to the investigator.

A supporting narrative by Investigator Scott Coffer states that he and Investigator Russell Vinson went to Brushy Fork Armory where they began to process the crime scene. The narrative states that blood was found outside the business as well as inside and was photographed and collected by investigators. It states that video clips from the footage recorded by the business’ security camera was given to Coffer to be added to the case file.

The blood collected at the scene was taken to the SLED Crime Lab on Wednesday, November 13 for analysis and the Sheriff’s Office was still waiting on the results.

In addition, the supporting narrative states that the victim sent Coffer several videos posted on Snapchat by (redacted). It states the victim claimed that the guns in the video were his. The videos were also added to the case file.

On Thursday, November 14, the supporting narrative states that Coffer received an email from SLED stating that the blood located at the crime scene belonged to Mobley. The narrative states Coffer obtained a warrant for Mobley and he was arrested. It states that Coffer and Vinson then went to the Union County Jail and interviewed Mobley.

After he was advised of his Miranda Rights, the supporting narrative states that Mobley told investigators that he and two other individuals went to Brushy Fork Armory and stole the guns. The supporting narrative states that Mobley said that “Tay” was one of the other two men involved. It states the investigators determined that “Tay”was Hill.

The supporting narrative states that investigators went to Hill’s residence and arrested him for unrelated drug charges. It states that Hill was Mirandized at that time and told investigators that there were no guns there and that they could look in his car. The supporting narrative states that in the ensuing search Coffer located a book bag in the trunk that contained ammunition that belonged to Brushy Fork Armory. This was taken into evidence.

A supporting narrative by Vinson states that when he and Coffer went to a residence on Arthur Boulevard to talk to Hill as they pulled into driveway the passenger door of a white Toyota opened. The supporting narrative states that the investigators went to the truck where they found that Hill and Cassidy Austin were the only occupants of the vehicle. It states Hill asked Coffer and Vinson who they were and they identified themselves as being with the Sheriff’s Office.

The supporting narrative states that Hill then reached under the seat and Vinson could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Hill was asked to exit the vehicle and when he did, the supporting narrative states a small bag of marijuana fell to the ground. It states that Hill started reading back into the vehicle and Vinson advised him that he was under arrest. The narrative states that Hill tried to pull away from the investigators and was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Hill was then searched and the supporting narrative states that a jar containing marijuana was found in his coat pocket. The supporting narrative states that the search also turned up three blue pills and one pink pill believed to be Ecstasy in his left jacket pocket. It states that $1,793 in cash was found in Hill’s pants pocket.

The supporting narrative states that warrants were signed on Hill for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana and Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic. It states the cash was seized and placed into evidence.

Coffer asked Austin for her identification and the supporting narrative states that, through a check with dispatch, he learned that she was under suspension. The supporting narrative states that, at the time, Austin, 25, 226 Hancock Street, Union, was charged with Driving Under Suspension and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Mobley and Hill are both still in the Union County Jail having been denied bond.

Austin, whose charges are misdemanors, has been released.

On Friday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced the arrest of Huntsinger and Osborne who he said were taken into custody Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Union at Walker Heights and Arthur Boulevard conducted by his office and the Union Public Safety Department.

Taylor said the Possession of Stolen Goods charges filed against Huntsinger and Osborne and their arrest on those charges stem from their having posted on Snapchat a video of themselves having in their possession several of the guns stolen from Brushy Fork Armory.

As of Friday morning, Huntsinger and Osborne were still being held in the Union County Jail.

Taylor said that the stolen guns have not yet been recovered and the investigation is continuing and that more arrests are expected. He added that the case is not only being investigated by his office but also by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Mobley https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Mobley.jpg Mobley Hill https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hill.jpg Hill Huntsinger https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Huntsinger.jpg Huntsinger Osborne https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Osborne.jpg Osborne

Four arrested and more arrests expected