Fatal collision under investigation

UNION COUNTY — A single vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Union man Thursday afternoon remains under investigation.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office, the SC Highway Patrol, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating “a single vehicle collision that occurred on SC Hwy 49 between John D. Long Lake and SC Hwy 105.”

Holcombe said that the victim has been identified as Harold Dean O’Dell, 66, of Lockhart Highway, Union. He said that O’Dell, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The press release states that an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on O’Dell’s body at Newberry Pathology Group.

In his report on the accident, Master Trooper Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol stated that the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. “on SC 49 near Mt. Tabor Church Road approximately two miles south of the Town of Lockhart.”

Miller stated that the vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck “was traveling north on SC 49, traveled off the right side of the roadway, lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and struck a tree.”

In the course of the investigation at the scene, Miller said it was determined that the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

No further information was available from either the Coroner’s Office or the Highway Patrol as of Friday morning and the accident remains under investigation.

Driver of vehicle dies at accident scene