Fire destroys apartment building

UNION — Three people lost their homes to a fire that caused the roof of the apartment building they were living in to collapse early Sunday morning.

The Union Public Safety Department was dispatched to South Church Street Apartments at 219 South Church Street, Union, shortly after 3 a.m. in response to a report of a structure fire in one of the apartment buildings.

“The call came in at 3:04 a.m.,” Fire Commander Larry Robinson said Monday afternoon. “The fire was in Building 3, a two-story building which had four apartments in it, two upstairs and two downstairs. Only two of the apartments were occupied at the time of the fire.”

The blaze was battled and extinguished by Union firefighters with the assistance of firefighters from the Monarch, Southside, Bonham, and Jonesville fire departments with firefighters remaining on the scene until approximately 9:30 a.m.

Though they were successful in extinguishing the blaze and making sure it did not reignite, Robinson said firefighters were unable to save the building which he described as a total loss with the damage including the roof which was almost completely destroyed by the fire.

Robinson said that no one was injured in the blaze.

As of Monday afternoon, the cause of the fire and where it had started had not been determined, and Robinson said the investigation was ongoing.

Red Cross Assisting

In a statement released Sunday, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers were assisting the two families whose homes were destroyed by the fire. The press release states that the Red Cross is helping three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Holiday Safety

