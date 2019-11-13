Fatal shooting under investigation

UNION COUNTY — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the fatal shooting of a Union man Saturday eveving by a Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 3600 block of the Jonesville-Lockhart Highway when Union County EMS personnel dispatched to the scene found themselves confronted by a man in a trailer wielding a machete and a sword who threatened them.

A sheriff’s deputy was also dispatched to the scene and when he arrived the man with the machete and the sword advanced towards him. The deputy used his taser on the man to try and stop him but the man continued to advance and that’s when the deputy shot him.

The man with the machete and the sword, identified as Daniel Thomas Childers, 28, died at the scene.

The deputy was not injured in the incident, but has been placed on administrative leave until SLED concludes its investigation.

