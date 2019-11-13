Second arrest made in home invasion

Childers Childers Gregory Gregory Knox Knox

UNION COUNTY — A second man sought in connection with a home invasion in Georgia that left one person injured has been arrested.

Kevin Wayne Knox, 44, 107 Haskell Street, Union, was arrested by deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office on arrest warrants taken in Habersham County, Georgia for one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of elder abuse.

The warrants for Knox’s arrest were issued in connection with a home invasion that occurred at a residence on Spring Street in Baldwin, Ga. on October 13. The incident, which was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) at the request of the Baldwin Police Department, involved two victims, one of whom was injured.

A press released issued by the GBI states that as the investigation progressed it was determined that two suspects, both of whom were from Union County, were responsible for the home invasion. GBI agents subsequently traveled to Union County and, with the help of Union County Sheriff’s deputies, obtained evidence which confirmed the suspects were involved in the incident.

The press released identified Knox and James Childers II, 38, also of Union, as the suspects in the case. Childers was subsequently arrested at his home on unrelated drug charges and held in custody to await extradition to Georgia. He is currently in the Habersham County Jail.

Knox, however, remained at large, and was the target of a search by law enforcement, a search that came to an end on Tuesday, November 5.

The narrative of Knox’s arrest filed by Deputy Ashley Ivey states that on November 5 deputies received an anonymous tip that Knox was at 232 Lower Eison Road staying with Katrina Gregory. It states that when deputies arrived at the location they found several outbuildings on the property and that a deputy knocked several times on one of the outbuilding doors before a white female answered the door. It states the deputy asked the woman to identity herself and she said her name was Katrina Gregory.

The deputy then asked if there was anyone else in the building and the narrative states Gregory said there was not. The narrative states the deputy then asked where Knox was and was told by Gregory that she had not seen him. It states the deputy then asked permission to look inside the building and Gregory allowed him inside.

The narrative states the deputy asked Gregory to lift up a blanket that was partially on the couch and the mattress. When Gregory did, the narrative states the deputy caught a glimpse of a white male. The narrative states the deputy ordered the man to stand up and show his hands. The man did so and the deputy asked him for his name and the narrative states he said he was Kevin Knox.

Knox and Gregory were then placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail.

While Knox was arrested on the warrants for the home invasion in Georgia, the narrative states Gregory, 39, 232 Lower Eison Road, Union, was arrested for hindering officers.

A supporting report states that, because of the warrants out of Georgia, Knox was being charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with being a Fugitive From Justice.

