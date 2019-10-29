Union man sought in Georgia home invasion

Childers Childers Knox Knox

BALDWIN, GA — A Union man has been arrested and a second one is being sought in connection with a home invasion in Georgia that left one person injured.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that, on Friday, October 25, arrest warrants were taken in Habersham County for James Childers II, 38, of Union, South Carolina, for charges related to a home invasion in Baldwin, Georgia. The warrants issued for Childers were for one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of elder abuse.

The press release states that on Sunday, October 13, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the GBI Cleveland Office was asked by the Baldwin Police Department to investigate a home invasion on Spring Street which occurred earlier that morning. It states that two individuals were identified as victims in the case, and one victim sustained an injury during the incident.

It further states that, as the investigation progressed, suspects in Union, South Carolina were identified as being responsible for the home invasion in Baldwin. Agents traveled to Union, and with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, evidence was obtained which the press release states further confirmed the suspects’ involvement in the home invasion.

The press release states that Childers was arrested at his home on unrelated drug charges by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. It states that Childers is currently awaiting extradition to Georgia on the charges related to the home invasion.

Second Suspect

A second suspect, identified by the press release as Kevin Knox, 44, also of Union, is also being sought.

The press release states that warrants have been issued for Knox for his involvement with the home invasion. It states the warrants for Knox are for one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of elder abuse. It further states that Knox is currently not in custody and efforts to locate him are ongoing.

Upon completion of the investigation, the press release states that the case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney in Georgia for prosecution.

One local suspect already taken into custody