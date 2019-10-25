Prescription Drug Take Back Day today

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Walmart Supercenter at 513 North Duncan Bypass, Union, will be serving as a collection site for unused and/or expired prescription medication this Saturday (October 26) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as part of the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Walmart Supercenter at 513 North Duncan Bypass, Union, will be serving as a collection site for unused and/or expired prescription medication this Saturday (October 26) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as part of the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

UNION COUNTY — When you go to Walmart Saturday (October 26) you will not only be able to do your shopping you will also be able to get rid of all of your unused and/or expired prescription medication.

Saturday is the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which, according to the DEA website (takebackday.dea.gov), is designed to address “a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

The website states that the “Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”

In April, the DEA held its 17th National Take Back Day which involved 4,969 law enforcement agencies and 6,258 collection sites and resulted in the collection of 937,442 pounds or 468.72 tons of prescription medication.

The website states that too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in — safely and anonymously — a record amount of prescription drugs.”

It’s a record the DEA no doubt hopes to surpass this Saturday when, beginning at 10 a.m., the next Take Back Day begins.

One of the collection points for Saturday’s Take Back Day is the Walmart Supercenter at 513 North Duncan Bypass, Union, which will be hosting collections from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

A press release announcing the store’s participation states that “part of Walmart’s mission is to help people live better and that includes helping to fight the opioid crisis in our communities. That’s why 600 Walmart stores nationwide, including two in the Upstate, are participating with local law enforcement in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Through these events, patients will be able to safely dispose of their unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions medications with local law enforcement who will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores.

(The other Upstate Walmart participating in Take Back Day is the store at 2151 East Main Street, Spartanburg.)

Union Public Safety Director Sam White said that his department is also participating in the event, and will have an officer present at Walmart to make sure that all the medication dropped off goes in the collection box and stays there until 2 p.m. White said that at that time the officer will leave and the medication’s destruction will be taken care of by Walmart.

In addition, White said that, as in previous Take Back Days, his department will be accepting prescription medication at the Union Public Safety Office in the lobby where a secure locker is located for the medication to be dropped off in. He said that the locker is always there and it is available for anyone wanting drop off prescription medication for safe disposal any time day or night. He said that no questions will be asked of anyone dropping off medication, either at the Public Safety Department at any time or, during Take Back Day, at Walmart.

White stressed, however, that the collections are for pills only, no liquids or syringes should be dropped off in the containers.

“This is what we usually do,” White said. “The only difference this time is that Walmart is helping out and that’s good.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Walmart Supercenter at 513 North Duncan Bypass, Union, will be serving as a collection site for unused and/or expired prescription medication this Saturday (October 26) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as part of the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191024_163738-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Walmart Supercenter at 513 North Duncan Bypass, Union, will be serving as a collection site for unused and/or expired prescription medication this Saturday (October 26) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as part of the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

At Walmart and the Union Public Safety Department

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.