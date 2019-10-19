Person airlifted to burn center

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 301 Green Street was destroyed by fire Thursday evening. The fire, which is believed to have been electrical in origin, caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. Two people were living in the house at the time of the fire and one had to be airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 301 Green Street was destroyed by fire Thursday evening. The fire, which is believed to have been electrical in origin, caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. Two people were living in the house at the time of the fire and one had to be airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga.

UNION COUNTY — One of two people living in a house destroyed by fire Thursday evening was airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. for treatment for medical treatment.

Union Public Safety Department Fire Commander Larry Robinson said Friday afternoon that firefighters from his department were dispatched to 301 Green Street at 5:05 p.m. Thursday in response to a structure fire.

Over the next three hours Union Public Safety Firefighters, assisted by firefighters from the Monarch, Southside, and Jonesville fire departments, battled and extinguished the blaze and made sure it did not reignite.

Robinson said that the fire is believed to have been electrical in origin and began in the laundry area of the house. He said the damage, including both the structure itself and its contents, is estimated at $60,000, adding that the building is a total loss.

Two people lived in the house at the time of the fire, and Robinson said one of them had been airlifted to the burn center in Georgia for medical treatment. He said he did not have any further information on that person’s medical condition.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 8:02 p.m.

Red Cross Assisting

In a statement released Friday, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers were assisting the family that lived at the Green Street residence. The press release states that the Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Fire Prevention Month

The press release also talks about the importance of taking precautions to reduce the chances of your family become the victims of a house fire.

October is Fire Prevention Month, reducing the chances of a fire in your home is easy with these tips: make sure your heating sources are clean, fix or replace frayed cords, wires or loose plugs, ensure extension cords and other wiring are not placed under rugs, attached by nails or placed in high traffic areas.

October is also the time many people enjoy lighting candles in their home, but open flames require special precautions. Consider using flashlights, flameless battery powered candles or battery powered lanterns instead. If you use a mechanically powered flashlight, you do not have to worry about keeping fresh batteries. Never leave a flame unattended, always extinguish all flames before leaving the room or going to sleep. Keep all flames away from flammable materials such as curtains. Talk to your children regularly about the dangers of fire, matches and lighters and to keep these items locked up

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

Download Emergency APP

People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 301 Green Street was destroyed by fire Thursday evening. The fire, which is believed to have been electrical in origin, caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. Two people were living in the house at the time of the fire and one had to be airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191018_163129-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 301 Green Street was destroyed by fire Thursday evening. The fire, which is believed to have been electrical in origin, caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. Two people were living in the house at the time of the fire and one had to be airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga.

Injured in Thursday evening house fire

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.